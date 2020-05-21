The Latest Report From The World Platinum Investment Council
About: GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM), PPLT
by: Andrew Hecht
Summary
WPIC- Marketer or researcher?
The latest report came out on May 18.
A surplus in 2020 on the back of weak demand.
Questionable above-ground stock data.
Platinum is all about sentiment- I am still bullish.
The last time platinum was above the $1000 per ounce level on the July NYMEX futures contract was back on February 20. Platinum had been a laggard when compared to the other members of the