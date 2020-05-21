Gold & Precious Metals | Market Outlook

The Latest Report From The World Platinum Investment Council

by: Andrew Hecht
Summary

WPIC- Marketer or researcher?

The latest report came out on May 18.

A surplus in 2020 on the back of weak demand.

Questionable above-ground stock data.

Platinum is all about sentiment- I am still bullish.

The last time platinum was above the $1000 per ounce level on the July NYMEX futures contract was back on February 20. Platinum had been a laggard when compared to the other members of the