The last time platinum was above the $1000 per ounce level on the July NYMEX futures contract was back on February 20. Platinum had been a laggard when compared to the other members of the precious metals sector for years. The metal that once had the nickname “rich person’s gold” traded above the yellow metal was back in 2014. One of the signs of how long platinum has lost that title is that the nickname was “rich man’s gold.” The price has not been at a level that would earn platinum the moniker since the politically correct adaptation became a requirement to avoid any hint of discrimination between the sexes.

On Monday, May 18, the World Platinum Investment Council or WPIC released its latest quarterly report on the metal. On that day, platinum futures broke out to the upside as the price rose above its first level of short-term technical resistance at the April 14 high of $838.20. July futures continued to power higher, reaching its latest peak at $943 per ounce on May 20. The price of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) reflects one one-hundredth of an ounce of the precious metal.

WPIC- Marketer or researcher?

The World Platinum Investment Council is an organization that was formed and is funded by the six leading platinum producers “to develop the market for platinum investment demand.” The WPIC is a lobbyist for the supply side of the fundamental equation in the platinum market. I view the reports and information disseminated by the WPIC with a grain of salt, as it has the vested interest of the platinum producers as its primary goal. Therefore, it is more of a marketer than an unbiased researcher.

The latest report came out on May 18

On Monday, May 18, the WPIC released its latest quarterly report on supply and demand for the precious metal. The report warned that Coronavirus’s impact on the world is likely to impact both demand and supply for the platinum market. However, it said that “the overall negative effects are far less than might be expected.”

Going into the report, on Friday, May 15, the price of platinum moved higher in an environment where gold, silver, and palladium, the other precious metals that trade on the NYMEX and COMEX futures markets, moved higher. As of May 15, the platinum price remained below the short-term technical resistance level at the mid-April peak of $838.20 per ounce on the nearby July futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, in the aftermath of the release, platinum rose on May 18, 19, and 20 to reach a high of $943. Platinum rose to the highest level since February 25 The daily volume during the rally was at the highest level since April. Rising price and increased volume tend to be a technical validation of a bullish move in a futures market.

A surplus in 2020 on the back of weak demand

Platinum had a rough time from mid-February through mid-March. The peak for 2020 came in January at $1035 per ounce on the continuous futures contract.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates the decline from a lower high of $1021 in mid-February to a low of $562 in mid-March. The drop of 45% in one month that took platinum to its lowest price since 2002 came as investors and speculators headed for the sidelines during risk-off conditions in markets across all asset classes. The number of total open long and short positions in the platinum futures market fell from 107,233 contracts in mid-January, which was a record high, to a low of 49,300 contracts on April 21, and was just above the low on May 19 at 51,652 contracts.

The WPIC report forecasts a decline in the supply of 13% from 2019 to 2020.It also projects a drop in demand of 18% over the same period. The balance shows a 247,0000 surplus in the platinum market in 2020. The shift is significant as the market was in a 168,000-ounce deficit in 2019, according to the WPIC.

Questionable above-ground stock data

One of the issues I have with the data on the WPIC’s balance sheet is the levels of “above-ground stocks” of the rare precious metal. The report indicates that inventories were at 4.14 million ounces as of the end of 2012 and 3.482 million at the end of 2019. The WPIC projects an increase of 248,000 ounces that pushes the stockpiles to 3.73 million ounces in 2020. The differential from 2019 seems to come from the surplus in the fundamental equation.

Almost all of the world’s platinum supplies each year come from South Africa and Russia. South African output often comes from primary production. The price action in the volatile rhodium market is a sign of declining platinum output as rhodium is a byproduct of platinum output. The WPIC figures show a drop of 810,000 ounces from producers, with 753,000 ounces of the decline comes from South Africa.

When it comes to above-ground stocks, the WPIC is taking a leap of faith. The data from Russia is always suspect as precious metals stockpiles are a matter of national security. The funding for the WPIC comes from Anglo American Platinum, Aquarius Platinum, Impala Platinum Holdings, Northam Platinum, and Royal Bafokeng Platinum. All are South African companies. Without input from Russia, particularly when it comes to the nation’s stockpiles of platinum, the data is incomplete. I am not criticizing the work of the WPIC but pointing out the shortcoming that could make the fundamental data misleading. I worked closely with the Russian agency that sold platinum outside of the country during my career and can attest that they would never share data with any trade organization or data source.

Platinum is all about sentiment- I am still bullish

The path of least resistance for the platinum market is a function of investor demand. The WPIC wrote, “The increasing gold ownership and gold price are good for platinum, a reasonable proxy for gold and an undervalued alternative physical or physically-backed investment asset.” I do not disagree with this statement. However, they go on to say, “The tighter platinum market is also expected to increase investor interest. The significant surge in platinum buying on the SGE and in platinum imports into China in 2020 suggest a significant response in China to the low platinum price not contained in the demand data we publish in this report. Sales of platinum on the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) were up from an average of 171 koz per quarter in 2019 to 455 koz in Q1 2020. Similarly, direct platinum imports into China that averaged 573 koz per quarter in 2019 rose to 834 koz in Q1 2020. We believe this to be a prudent value response by long-standing manufacturing participants in platinum, industrial and jewelry, increasing stock levels for short- or long-term benefit.” The demand forecast, together with the decline in open interest on the NYMEX futures market, seems to dispute the view of demand, which seems to come from a pair of “rose-colored” fundamental glasses. The NYMEX is a microcosm of the physical market for platinum as well as for the Asian exchange. The decline in the number of open long and short positions is a sign of decreased interest in the metal, as of May 19. I am bullish on platinum, but I have been wrong for years. The price recently fell to the lowest level in 18 years in an environment where gold remained well above the 2016 high. I believe platinum is inexpensive at below $1000 per ounce. At an over $850 discount to gold and almost $1175 discount to palladium, it would be hard to characterize platinum as over-valued. All the fundamentals in the world cannot compare to the market’s sentiment. A significant shift in investment demand is necessary for platinum to achieve a sustained period of price appreciation and move towards historical norms against gold and palladium.

The move to the 2002 low in March may have scared away potential investors in the platinum market, for a time. However, the market’s overall size is so small that the WPIC’s above-ground stock data has a total value of $3.357 billion at a price of $900 per ounce as of May 19. The total NYMEX open interest at the 51,200-contract level adds another $2.304 billion, bringing the total to $5.661 billion. Considering the level of individual wealth in the world, any one of a number of billionaires could own the entire market, with plenty of money left over. According to Forbes, 112 people had a net worth over $6 billion as of October 2019.

I like the prospects for platinum, but after years of disappointment, my “rose-colored” glasses have faded, and I view the WPIC report with skepticism. I will continue to add to my long physical position on significant price declines, as I did in March.

The top holdings and fund summary of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PLTM has net assets of $7.96 million, which is far lower than the competing Aberdeen Physical Platinum ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT), which has assets of $587.49 million. However, the PLTM product reflects the price action in one one-hundredth of an ounce of platinum versus one-tenth for PPLT. At the same time, PPLT charges a 0.60% expense ratio, while PLTM’s is lower at 0.50%.

The price of the continuous platinum futures contract on NYMEX rose from $562 in mid-March to a high of $943 on May 10 or 67.8%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PLTM appreciated from $5.76 to $8.59 per share or 49.13%, and PPLT moved from a low of $55 to a high of $81.61 per share or 48.38%. Since the ETFs only trade during the hours when the US stock exchange operates, it can miss peaks and valleys in the price of the metal that occurs during European or Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, the smaller PLTM product outperformed PPLT since the mid-March low by 0.75%.

I look forward to the WPIC reports, but always realize that they are incomplete and biased towards the producers that fund the efforts. When it comes to platinum, the price looks set to challenge the $1000 level. A move above the 2016 high at just below $1200 is necessary to negate the long-term bearish trend in the rare precious metal. I remain a frustrated bull, waiting for platinum to have its day in the sun.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author owns physical platinum