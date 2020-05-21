Paylocity (PCTY) is an attractive player in the cloud-based HCM space. It has been affected by the spike in the unemployment rate. It is investing in adding more value to its customers. These investments will drive its growth factor. Its financials are attractive. Investors should look beyond the current market volatility due to the solid buffers that have been put in place to help small businesses in the US. Its double-digit growth guide for the current year indicates it will continue to yield attractive returns in the long term.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Market opportunity

Paylocity provides cloud-based HCM solutions for SMBs. It plays in the midmarket with a focus on North America and little visibility outside the region. Paylocity has ~20k customers out of the estimated 638k SMBs in the US. Its addressable market is pegged at $18b (45m US employees at $400 per employee). The potential to expand and gain more market share is huge. The cloud HCM market is evolving fast, and Paylocity's strong capabilities and grasp of the supply and demand side of its space will continue to drive its market visibility and positioning.

Potential

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of cloud platforms. Cloud HCM solutions are essential IT offerings. The shelter in place measures will foster the adoption of Paylocity's offerings in the long term.

Going forward, management is guiding for revenue growth of 19% in FY'20. Near term, COVID-19 will impact average revenue and expansion per customer due to the spike in the unemployment rate. Investors should look beyond the current period. It is important to focus on how Paylocity will delight its customers amidst the growing competition in the midmarket.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Products

Paylocity is recording double-digit growth while investing in improving the value proposition of its products. It recently acquired VidGrid, an e-learning and employee engagement solution. This is an investment that will be accretive to growth and customer retention as it fosters collaboration, communication, and learning amongst employees. In terms of its market opportunity, Paylocity has the potential to keep gaining market share in the US SMB space. It has mastered the complex and rapidly evolving regulatory requirements in the US.

It currently enjoys strong referrals from its relationships built over the years. These referrals drive 25% of new sales at no cost.

25% of our new sales in fiscal 2019 were referred to us from our referral network participants….Participants in our referral network are generally under no contractual obligation to continue to refer business to us,.... In addition, these participants are generally not compensated for referring potential clients to us, and may choose to instead refer potential clients to our competitors.

It is also adding capabilities to improve the value add to its customers. This includes its investment in its mobile app, data insights, and third-party integrations.

Financials

Paylocity is profitable. It only needs to keep improving sales efficiency to drive margin expansion and FCF growth. The forward revenue growth (Q4'20) guidance is inline relative to the near term volatility induced by COVID-19. This guidance factors less interest revenue from funds held for clients and less revenue per customer as some companies furlough their workers. Palocity didn't guide for FCF; however, it guided for adjusted EBITDA of $143-$151m. That's an expected growth of 7% using the lower boundary of its guidance range. This is a sharp decrease compared to the double-digit growth recorded in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA adds back stock-based compensation, acquisition-related cost, and lease exit cost. All these line items have recorded a linear growth in the past three years. This means margins will take a hit in the short term.

Lastly, Paylocity's balance sheet in attractive with a cash position of $181m and a debt to equity ratio of 22%. Its current ratio is above 1. It generates enough cash flow from operations to sustain short term liquidity.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Paylocity is facing decent competition in the HCM mid-market. This includes bigger players like Workday (WDAY), SAP, and Oracle (ORCL).

To differentiate itself from competitors, Paylocity is trying to appeal to Gen Z. The Gen Z group is projected to be a larger part of the workforce going forward. This is clear in its improvements on its LMS (learning management system) capabilities, which plays into the desire of the younger population to acquire knowledge on the job. It has also invested in an employee engagement platform called Community. Its investment in its mobile app plays into the desire of the younger generation to interact and consume information remotely.

It also announced an on-demand payment product to provide financial flexibility for employees.

While Paylocity is focused on winning the heart of the next generation, Paycom (PAYC) appears to be more focused on improving the ROI of its solutions. It recently released Manager-On-The-Go, a tool that gives supervisors the ability to perform a lot more tasks (relieves HR teams). It also released DDX, which is an analytics tool that provides insights into the efficient use of its HCM solution. It also added video content creation and performance evidence capabilities to its LMS platform.

Paylocity and Paycom have to beef up their capabilities to win more market share given Workday's growing interests in the mid-market.

Other competitors include ADP (ADP) and Paychex (PAYX). ADP and Paychex are also investing in their cloud HCM solutions. Paychex's recent releases include features to improve integration with third-party solutions and payments. This also includes improved usability features like eSignatures for its document management solution and an improved dashboard.

ADP highlighted the improving strengths of Workforce Now, its cloud-based HCM suite during its last innovation day. This includes its mobile app, payment solution, marketplace, and data cloud.

Most of its competitors are investing in the future of work. This means Paylocity will likely remain in investing mode in the near term.

Macro

Paylocity's ability to swiftly digest new legislation will serve as a tailwind to lap up new deals.

Paylocity's macro risk is concentrated in North America. The strong stimulus package released to buffer GDP growth suggests there is little reason to worry when compared with competitors that are exposed to weak economies.

Lastly, interest rate decline will impact Paylocity's gains from funds held for clients.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Source: Author (using data from Google Finance)

Investors

Paylocity is trading close to analysts' average price target of $118. The Street is expecting revenue growth of 20% in 2020 and 15% in 2021. Investors have to look beyond the current situation to generate substantial returns.

Valuation

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Platforms with little global penetration tend to trade at a discount to other cloud stocks. Also, Paylocity's niche offering in the HCM space will continue to be discounted by investors when valuing its land and expand capabilities. This adds to its SMB focus. When we fit these factors with its strong growth, attractive margins, solid free cash flow, and future reinvestment to acquire more market share, the upsides outweigh the downsides.

Compared to the level of irrational exuberance in the cloud space, Paylocity is cheap, and its financials offer a decent moat in terms of its ability to generate free cash flow.

Risks

The biggest risk factor with Paylocity is its lack of depth, which means user portability to other platforms is highly probable.

This doesn't give much faith to the stickiness of its platform when we consider its niche strategy.

More prominent HCM players are also looking into the midmarket. With the ease of platform integration, they might capture add-on revenue as customers continue to demand products with great usability.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Bullish)

Paylocity will take a short term hit as highlighted by its single-digit revenue guidance for the next quarter. However, it will rebound due to its strengths in the mid-market.

Its financials are attractive, and it is investing in improving user retention. Valuation is in line with its peers. Improving its growth factor will take a longer time due to the current market volatility. However, the focus on delighting its customers will reap huge returns if it continues at the current pace.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.