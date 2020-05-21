Pfizer's Data Release Shows That It Still Is Light-Years Behind Sarepta In DMD

Both Pfizer and Sarepta should have the cash to commercialize their gene therapy candidates upon FDA approval.

Pfizer's only DMD hope to win the space is a significant Sarepta stumble in its next big data reveal scheduled for early 2021.

Sarepta has a clear advantage not only in its gene therapy results, but in its timeline, manufacturing, and safety features as well.

Pfizer's latest DMD data release supports the start of Phase 3 trials, but should not inspire investors that it is a winner in the space.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported Phase 1b data for its DMD candidate PF-06939926 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting on May 15, 2020. Pfizer's results, in my opinion, barely support future Phase 3 developments as it had additional safety concerns while its candidate continues to fall further behind Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) in potential time to market. Gene therapy continues to be a mostly winner-takes-all scenario where Sarepta continues to be the clear-cut winner ahead of both Pfizer and Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) with no current cash concerns for commercialization.

Here is a look at how Pfizer, Solid, and Sarepta's stock responded to Pfizer's latest data reveal on May 15, 2020 as the market clearly picked a winner in the latest DMD gene therapy DMD race.

Data by YCharts

Pfizer's data release failed to inspire any additional investor interest in its stock as Sarepta, and even long-shot Solid, got noticeable boosts to their program hopes.

The main issue for many investors centers around safety concerns in both Pfizer and Solid by their use of the AAV9 vector compared to Sarepta's use of the AAVrh74 vector in its SRP-9001 candidate. This vector might be a contributing factor as to why Solid Biosciences has hit brick walls with multiple clinical holds on its Phase 1/2 SGT-001 candidate. Pfizer's previous data release, in the summer of 2019, revealed substantial safety concerns as well which were not alleviated by its most recent data release.

Pfizer's current data shows that of the 9 dosed patients in its study, >40% of its participants displayed simple adverse events with an astounding 33% of patients reporting serious adverse affects (SAEs).

Slide from Pfizer's ASGCT Presentation

One of these SAEs was a brand new case just revealed in this data presentation which involved Thrombocytopenia (low level of platelets in the blood) along with the use of Solaris (eculizumab) to help mitigate the SAE. Solaris itself is a drug with a black box warning and has its own safety concerns and restrictions based upon its FDA approval. These safety concerns are so pervasive in Pfizer's study that Pfizer had to markedly amend its study protocol to include additional monitoring and management procedures in an attempt to potentially prevent and address at least some of these safety concerns.

Here is some of Sarepta's latest reported gene therapy data, presented in early 2020, foreshadowing over 40 patients currently dosed now with no reported SAE's.

Sarepta Slide from the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sarepta's results highlight easy to explain results both in muscle fiber expression along with a key reduction in creatine kinase using FDA preferred measures like Western Blot. Here's a look of some of Pfizer's best data from its presentation.

Pfizer Slide from ASGCT 2020 Presentation

Pfizer's PF-06939926 candidate produced Dystrophin expression in muscle fibers of only 53% in its high dose cohort (~30% in the low dose cohort) compared to Sarepta's 81%. Despite some clear differences in safety data and results, Pfizer plans on starting up a Phase 3 study later on in the second half of 2020 featuring 99 boys. Investors might wonder how easy it might be for Pfizer to recruit that many boys when Sarepta's data and safety profile is significantly better and patients can currently only ever receive one gene therapy treatment unless those boys are not amenable to Sarepta's candidate.

Pfizer plans to have its three gene therapy manufacturing facilities ready to go by 2022 when theoretically they might have FDA approval for PF-06939926. Being a pharmaceutical giant, this should not be much of a concern for Pfizer especially when they just raised $4B in a debt offering.

Pfizer Slide from ASGCT 2020 Presentation

Cash concerns for a smaller company like the ~$11B market cap Sarepta trying to ramp up manufacturing are usually a much bigger concern for investors compared to a pharmaceutical giant like Pfizer and its almost ~$210B market cap. However, Sarepta has shown its commercialization prowess already in the successful marketing of its RNA drugs Exondys 51 and Vyondys 53 with their casimersen candidate potentially FDA approved late in 2020.

Data by YCharts

With its gene therapy candidates, Sarepta has already established an expanded manufacturing agreement with privately held Brammer Bio along with Paragon Bioservices for yields sufficient to commence its upcoming study 301 (potential July start but might be delayed due to Covid-19) along with the potential commercial launch of SRP-9001 in 2021 or 2022.

Sarepta Slide from the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Sarepta has also formed a licensing and commercialization deal with Roche Holding Ltd ADR (OTCQX:RHHBY) for exclusive International commercialization rights. Sarepta will still control global manufacturing and supply for SRP-9001 while Roche could help to open European doors for a potential rapid International SRP-9001 (and maybe Exondys 51, and Vyondys 53) commercialization.

Pfizer seems to have no significant edge on Sarepta in regards to either manufacturing and commercialization capabilities nor in cash concerns in general.

Data by YCharts

This graph does not include Pfizer's recent $4B debt offering, nor does it include Sarepta's $750M cash influx from the recent Roche deal giving Sarepta ~$2.2B in cash at the end of the first quarter according to its latest conference call.

Pfizer's recent gene therapy data reveal inspired it to commit to future Phase 3 studies for its PF-06939926 candidate scheduled to dose in the back half of 2020. However, this should not inspire much additional investor hope in it winning in the DMD space as Sarepta's SRP-9001 candidate continues to be light-years ahead of Pfizer both in regard to safety issues as well as efficacy. Both Pfizer and Sarepta appear to have adequate resources to both manufacture and commercialize their products on potential FDA approval, giving the far larger Pfizer no real edge in that regard.

I continue to be long Sarepta as it is once again my largest individual stock holding after its post Pfizer data reveal run-up. My personal price targets are ~$200 a share in valuation right before its big gene therapy reveal in 2021 assuming good LGMD data and casimersen approval with a potential jump to around ~$250 a share on continued phenomenal gene therapy data results next year. None of my valuations account for Sarepta's moonshot Covid-19 agreement with the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.