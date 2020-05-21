But we think there are reasons to be optimistic and the company's low valuation offers a degree of safety.

The pandemic creates headwinds and clouds visibility about the pay-off of the new strategy, unfortunately.

It's too early to tell whether the company's new CEO and a refocus on the sales process is delivering results, but Q1 was promising in this respect.

It's some time ago since we looked at French data integration platform company Talend (TLND). We still have a simple investment thesis though:

Data integration and integrity are increasing in importance and hence offer a good market opportunity for the company.

Talend seems well positioned versus competitors.

The company is experiencing only a modest impact from the pandemic.

Headline growth figures understate the growth of the company which is in the midst of a shift to the cloud.

Valuation isn't excessive at all.

The shares have suffered with the pandemic, although they have staged a partial recovery with the market:

But the shares are still suffering from the impact of the pandemic and we think that's a little overdone.

Growth

Solid revenue growth hasn't been accompanied by any kind of operational leverage, in fact the contrary seems to have happened:

Data by YCharts

So it's not all that surprising the shares haven't been a winner, and then there is this:

Data by YCharts

But there are two reason why this understates the company's position:

Industry studies show a CARG of 12.5%

The company's shift to the cloud comes at the expense of its on-premise business and professional services.

A better growth metric therefore is their recurring revenue growth rate, which came in at 22% (in constant currency), almost twice the industry growth. Cloud ARR growth came in at 153% y/y but that overstates growth as it includes migrating customers from on-premise. Here is the secular tailwind for the company, from the earnings deck:

It isn't hard to imagine where that 10-fold rise in data is coming from, enabled by 5G, the IoT will connect billions of devices producing data, then there are the big data and machine learning revolutions, etc.

Then the company is benefiting from the ongoing digitization of business and the shift to the cloud, from the earnings deck:

And it has moved its own platform to the cloud, where it is rapidly growing (earnings deck):

Then there is the need for ever increasing customer experience, which also requires data from many different parts and data integration, this is another driver for the digitization of business in general and the services of the likes of Talend in particular.

Management rightly argues that data as such isn't necessarily what customers need, integrating the data in order to be able to draw insights from it from the earnings deck:

Then there is the need for the quality of the data, which Talend argues they are very capable of delivering:

That is, they argue this is what sets them apart from the host of ETL (extract, transform, load) players and as we showed in a previous article, they do score well in surveys from Gartner and Forrester.

The company is still able to grow through land and expand (earnings deck):

Turn-around?

In fact all these things (the secular tailwinds and advantages described above) were true before, but Talend seems to have taken insufficient advantage of the opportunities in front of them, given their slowing growth and declining net dollar expansion rate.

Well, but they have a new CEO now, and they are going to focus more on the efficacy of their sales process. The crux is in showing potential customers exactly how they can benefit from data quality and integration. In order to accomplish that the company is engaging in a strategy consisting of three elements:

Building a world-class global sales, marketing and customer success organization.

Optimizing every aspect of their operations in order to be able to respond at speed and scale.

Expanding their leadership with respect to innovation.

These all sound fine, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating. With respect to that, management argues that the first efforts are already showing up in the Q1 results, for instance (Q1CC):

Customer growth and overall performance was largely driven by early improvements in our sales discipline, targeted by improving the effectiveness and the efficiency of our sales process. This was demonstrated by holding all key sales performance metrics of linearity, average deal size, sales cycle and win rates in line with past performance, while showing improvements on in quarter pipeline execution. The team drove a material increase in the percentage of closed expansion business developed from in quarter sourced and nurtured pipeline. Additionally, we are seeing execution benefits in all theaters across the globe... And finally, our ability to execute with speed was demonstrated in the power of our frictionless model, where here we saw shorter sales cycles and faster time to value for our customers.

Given that Q1 results indeed surprised on the upside, we give them the benefit of the doubt here and management discussed a few success stories on the CC which are also in the earnings deck. But then of course the pandemic struck.

Covid-19

The landscape has also changed as a result of the pandemic, with roughly 20% of their customers being in sectors that are greatly affected, and tending to hit the pause button, ask for more flexible financing, or even being late with payments.

However, there are also other customers and potential customers who realize that the importance of data has increased in this environment, which brings heightened uncertainty and risks. There are the obvious examples (Q1CC):

In many cases our customers have pivoted how they are using Talend. A number of customers like global pharmaceutical companies are now using our solutions in their work to analyze COVID-19. Regional hospitals such as Dutch Hospital, Galle are using Talend to report COVID data to national health record system. And researchers are using Talend to organize and integrate their clinical trial data, which includes COVID-19 testing. We are proud of the world Talend has played in enabling our customers in our mission.

But there are also less obvious ones and to service this type of customer better they have created a rapid response team.

What is quite remarkable is that APAC remained their highest sales growth region in Q1, despite being the region that was most hit by the pandemic in Q1, so here too we'll give the company the benefit of the doubt.

On the other hand, management also argued that effects of the pandemic will likely endure in H2, with customers in distress placing less orders and a slowing of migration to the cloud.

Q1 results

Revenues beat expectations by 5% and non-GAAP EPS, coming in at -$0.13 was a really substantial $0.16 beat of expectations. This is indeed encouraging and it's a pity that the pandemic is not only a drag (the company withdrew 2020 guidance) but also muddies the waters, making it more difficult to assess the progress the company is (or isn't) making.

Professional services declined by 8% in Q1 (y/y) to $7.2M as a result of the ongoing shift from on-premise to the cloud.

Guidance

From the Q1CC:

For the second quarter of 2020, total revenue is expected to be in a range of $65 million to $67 million. This assumes a 1% headwind to subscription growth from FX and a little over a $1 million sequential decline and professional services revenue. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $10 million to $9 million. Non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $10.6 million to $9.6 million. Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.34 to $0.31.

It's basically in line with expectations.

Margins

Data by YCharts

By shrinking relatively low (12% in Q1) margin professional services, the move to the cloud increases gross margins, but as of yet there are no signs of any kind of operational leverage.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The huge improvement in Q1 is greatly helped by the $30M improvement in receivables. Cash (and equivalents) holdings are still substantial at $177.8M, up 800K from last quarter. Keep in mind the company also has $129M in long-term debt.

The company did argue they will keep investing and combining this with the impact of the pandemic they argue that this could add a maximum of $5M of cash burn for the year.

The company issued $10.3M in stock based compensation in Q1 which is almost 15% of revenue, that's substantive and no wonder there is a steady uptick in the share count:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The EV/S multiple really is quite low, a reflection of the declining growth and lack of operational leverage. Analyst expect losses to endure with GAAP EPS at -$1.27 this year rising only to -$0.99 next year

The range of analyst expectations for 2021 is really quite notable, with the most optimist forecasting a loss of just 37 cents per share while the post pessimist seeing -$1.52 although this could very well be more of a sign of the times than anything specifically related to Talend.

Conclusion

The shares seem very cheap compared to other SaaS names, but slowing revenue growth (even if part of that is caused by its shift to the cloud), slowing recurring revenue growth and a declining net dollar expansion rate are responsible for that, as well is the fact that the company is still quite far from profitability or cash generation.

The product, as far as we can make out, seems well liked and in demand, and the company has secular tailwinds blowing as data demands keep on increasing.

So execution seems to have been a problem and here is where a new CEO comes in. The first results are quite promising, but unfortunately will become much harder to assess with the impact of the pandemic.

Still, we're inclined to argue that given the cheap valuation and secular tailwinds, any improvements are likely to lead to a valuation multiple expansion, not to mention business performance.

The low valuation gives the stock some margin of safety, in our view. The new CEO might not deliver, but we don't think that will lead to an even further valuation multiple contraction and as the business is still growing the downside should be limited. If she does deliver, there is considerable upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TLND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.