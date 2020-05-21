I expect Handelsbanken to outperform long term and consider the stock a "Buy" if you still have room in your portfolio and are comfortable with the implications.

It's been a few months since I updated on what has, as a result of Swedbank's drop, become my largest bank allocation.

What interested me when the COVID-19 crisis began was how my very core holdings would fare compared to the broader market and compared to historical trends. By my core holdings, I still mean my Swedish portfolio, as, despite heavy amounts of cash flowing into NA/EU stocks, Swedish stocks still represent ~50% of my entire portfolio.

Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) is my core banking holding, coming in at nearly 5% of my portfolio, and remains, despite headwinds, one of the financial sector stocks I'm most bullish about long term.

While there are multiple things that require mentioning at this time, the focus of this article will be about two things. First, where Handelsbanken is now and where we may expect it to go as things move forward in the medium and long term. Secondly, what the valuation for a Swedish bank in that situation, which has also postponed the dividend, should be.

Handelsbanken - How has the company been doing?

The bank would like to focus on its availability to customers during the coronavirus crisis, as this is mentioned prominently in both the material and the earnings call. I, however, will be focusing on hard financial data instead of whether someone staffs an office or not.

First off, the income-based metrics for Handelsbanken, including net interest income, commissions, and bank expenses, have gone up and down respectively (up for income, down for costs). Handelsbanken, if you've read my previous articles, focuses on reducing costs and becoming more efficient.

It should be a surprise to exactly no one that Handelsbanken entered COVID-19 with one of the strongest balance sheets in Scandinavia. The company wasn't implicated in the money laundering scandal, and its operations have a different character than peer Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). This has been translated into excellent results during 1Q20, including:

A sharp increase in business volume in March, especially in corporate lending (with a small slowdown in retail lending).

Fees and commissions at excellent levels despite a market drop half-way through 1Q20.

Somewhat lower return in Handelsbanken Liv, the company's mutual funds, recording a deferred capital contribution of 152 million SEK.

The bank increased credit loss reserves by 440 million SEK during the quarter to comply with IFRS 9.

No material pandemic impact on the cost side - the access to senior and covered funding has remained open.

Here we see some interesting trends which echo what happened during the financial crisis in 2009. There was a sharp uptick in customer deposits, leading to substantially higher liquidity reserves in central banks. While countercyclical buffer requirements have been nulled in all countries (except Norway), Handelsbanken remains at a high buffer, still 70 basis points above the upper target range pre-coronavirus.

This pandemic has also seen a resurgence of appreciation for what previously made Handelsbanken a great bank - namely, the continued availability of banking services, not just online but in person. So while I don't focus on it, I acknowledge in full the effect that it has. The bank characterizes the demand as "massive".

Customers' demand for support and advice has been enormous, both in terms of financing, savings and insurance. Our local knowledge has enabled us to quickly commence discussions with customers based on the fast-moving changes in circumstances and conditions facing them. A fair share of the advice has also related to the different support packages offered by authorities and how our customers can use them in the best manner.



While corporate lending ticked up sharply in March due to companies filling their war chests and reserves, the bank sees this uptick not being continued into April - things have already stabilized - and the capital inflows related to deposits come from both private and corporate customers. In short, both corporations and consumers are going more cash and putting more of it into the mattresses. Just what we'd expect to see during a crisis.

A quick word on credit losses. They were at 0.08%. While we can argue that they may rise, even this uptick was related to the additional provisions required.

So, the effects of COVID-19 on Handelsbanken have been relatively minor when compared to other banks. There is some, certainly, but on the cost side there's nothing to note, and all in all, it seems like the bank's traditionally-oriented operations are tailor-made for exactly this type of crisis where it can leverage its position as one of the few customer-friendly, face-to-face banks left in the country.

Handelsbanken continues to be extremely conservative. Take a look at its share of non-performing loans or loans with forbearance measures.

While Handelsbanken may sport the lowest yield of banks in Sweden, it's also one of the most conservative - as shown again and again by key metrics. In terms of sector exposure, the bank's highest-stressed loan sectors are considered to be Hotel & Restaurant operations, as nothing else in Sweden has shut down the way it has elsewhere. Only 2% of the company's group lending is exposed to these sectors, to which Handelsbanken has responded with the 440 million SEK provision.

Finding risks in banks isn't hard at this time - finding specific or concrete realistic risks isn't as easy with Handelsbanken. Despite the coronavirus, the bank has the highest SREP spread in terms of its CET1-ratio ever recorded. Due to the drop of the resolution fund fee, the bank recorded excellent growth in NII - and other key metrics aren't bad either.

A word on the dividend. Handelsbanken has decided that the FY dividend for 2019, payable 2020, should be decided at a later date, and that the proposal should be 40% as opposed to 75% of earnings for the year due to current effects. What this means, based on Handelsbanken's earnings for 2019, is that we may see a later dividend proposal of around 3.5 SEK/share for the 2019 fiscal. This means that:

Handelsbanken will likely pay a dividend, albeit a reduced one. This is good news, as it differentiates the bank from others which haven't yet made up their mind.

Handelsbanken, by breaking its 5.5 SEK ordinary dividend streak, is automatically reduced to a Class 4 stock in my system, meaning other financial stocks are better investments, even if I consider Handelsbanken excellent.

in my system, meaning other financial stocks are better investments, even if I consider Handelsbanken excellent. Based on the communicated payout, the yield on the current share price is 3.9%.

It is sad to see the bank making such a change without the liquidity or capital truly requiring it - but as I've noted before, this is one of the risks with investing in EU stocks that come with a higher payout and different dividend logic - as in, no regard for the dividend streak/tradition. This lowered dividend also means that I expect not a single cent to be provisioned for Oktogonen at this time - and indeed, it is not at the time of 1Q20. As a shareholder, I expect to be paid before any sort of employee profit sharing incentives.

This sums up how the bank has been doing since my last article. Handelsbanken has been doing well, and is only slightly impacted by the coronavirus - and mostly, I would argue, positive at that.

Let's see how its valuation is looking at this time.

Handelsbanken - What is the valuation?

At this time, Handelsbanken is giving us an excellent valuation in terms of both LTM and prospective earnings going forward. The issue is that this is far from unique in this sector, and with the dividend lowered, the company has become far less appealing from a quality standpoint compared to businesses that have not cut or in any way reduced their dividend without cause.

Handelsbanken currently trades at close to a year low, at a P/E based on NTM expectations of 10.1X.

At first glance, this might seem expensive for a financial in a world where many financials trade well below 10X, but Handelsbanken historically trades at far more premium valuations - closer to 13X-15X. This also means that Handelsbanken, technically speaking, hasn't fallen as far as other stocks and other financials. Based on a 15 P/E on expected EPS, this gives us a price target of around 121 SEK/share - a potential upside of around 45% from today's price, if we accept that this is valid valuation even going forward. There are several things that speak against this, however, at least in the short to medium term.

First, we don't know how long the recovery will be. It may be years, and banks will probably not be the companies that recover first. Secondly, Handelsbanken just cut its dividend - this impacts valuation and what we should consider paying for the company. These two facts alone mean that I'm lowering my own target for the bank and end up at 12-13 P/E - around 100 SEK/share, representing undervaluation of about 20%.

There's still upside to be had here, but we need to fairly consider how the bank has acted in the crisis - and an unnecessary dividend cut should never be overlooked by investors.

If you're looking to diversify into EU finance, I argue that few banks offer the stability and safe upside that Handelsbanken does, but my argument is that based on the current climate in the EU, you can focus on investing in non-EU finance instead, if finance is where you want to put your money.

Because while Handelsbanken does have an excellent credit rating, a decent dividend even under the new suggested payout, is a quality business and offers convincing potential returns in the long term at this price point, it also cut the dividend, making both the current dividend and dividend growth going forward a bit more of an uncertainty. This makes it a Class 4 stock, and in my view, you should pick more defensive options at this time, with easier-to-predict growth pathways and better dividend traditions.

Thesis

So, while Handelsbanken is certainly undervalued and it is technically a "Buy" with a bullish outlook, I do think you should consider alternate investments at this time. If you're interested in investing in finances, consider some of Class 1 or 2 companies I've written about, which present an appealing (even superior) undervaluation with a far better short- to medium-term upside.

Still, I'm comfortable with my Handelsbanken position. Even with the drop, given all of the dividends received and my quite low-cost basis, my position is still up significantly. While I've considered rebalancing some of it, in the end, Handelsbanken is a bank I want to have significant exposure to given the very long-term performance it has had and likely will have once this is over. I'm always hesitant to sell positions, and I certainly don't sell stakes in good companies because of short-term problems.

That is not the same as investing more in them, however. While some people are investing more in Handelsbanken at this time, even people who have significant stakes, I'm investing in different financial stocks at this time. Despite a 20% potential upside in Handelsbanken and a "Bullish" rating, I suggest you do the same. Some examples which I've written about and still consider superior include Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). There are also the great and undervalued insurance companies, including Prudential Financial (PRU) and Principal Financial Group (PFG). Both of these are Class 2 stocks and still at excellent valuations.

In the end, there are far too many excellent investment alternatives to focus solely on Handelsbanken at this time, despite good valuation and excellent future upside.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Handelsbanken's current valuation and prospects dictate a "Buy" with a Bullish rating and a 20% potential upside - but other companies do better. I suggest investing with great care.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP, PFG, PRU, TD, SVNLF, SVNLY, SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.