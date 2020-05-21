HollySys is arguably undervalued on the basis of its opportunities in automation, but management communication is sub-par and there's value-trap risk here.

One of my biggest concerns about HollySys Automation Technologies (HOLI) (“HollySys”) for some time now has been the risk of this stock performing more as a value trap than an undervalued play on China’s automation and high-speed rail sectors. It is, after all, relatively small and under-followed by the sell-side, and management’s communication with the Street and investors has often been below average. While the shares haven’t done too badly since my last update, they have lagged other large automation names like Emerson (EMR) over the past year and beyond.

The value-vs-value trap debate remains the central issue I see with the company. While management hasn’t made the expected (or perhaps “hoped for”) progress in areas like expanding its rail operations outside China, it has been gaining share in new verticals in automation and there is still significant scope to grow the business just in China. Modest growth assumptions can support a much higher share price, but at least some of that is a bet on more consistent operations from a company that has long struggled to do precisely that.

Covid-19 Hits The Numbers

The Covid-19 outbreak in China certainly impacted HollySys’s results, with installations and new procurements both impacted by the virus. While there have been some signs of a recovery in China, at least in certain sectors, the overall environment for capex investment remains mixed at best, adding further complications to modeling.

Revenue declined 35% in the fiscal third quarter (calendar first quarter), with Industrial Automation down 43%, Rail down 39%, and Mechanical & Electrical (or M&E) down 3%. Rail was hit by weakness in procurements from prior quarters, as well as complications and delays from the Covid-19 outbreak. Industrial Automation was hit harder by delays in installations and order fulfilment, while the M&E business has been deprioritized as management tries to restructure this business to a more sustainable level.

Gross margins were hit by several factors that contributed to a nine-point decline. Delayed installations and revenue recognition from both the IA and Rail businesses certainly hurt, but it’s worth remembering that management had previously announced its intention to trade some margin for market share in the IA business. With revenue hitting operating leverage, operating income fell about 62%, driving a roughly 10-point decline in operating margin.

Some Signs Of Progress, But A Lot Of Challenges

Orders declined significantly in the quarter as companies slammed the brakes on capital spending amid huge uncertainty tied to Covid-19. Overall orders declined 35%, coming in more than 40% below the trailing 12-month average.

IA orders fell 25% in the quarter, falling about 20% below the trailing average. Management did highlight a new order with Sinopec (SNP), and HollySys has been doing a good job of winning business with state-owned companies in the petrochemical sector (one of its major market vertical expansion efforts). It remains to be seen whether the steep drop in oil prices will impact oil/gas and petrochemical projects within China to the same extent as they appear to be in the U.S. and EU, as China still needs more domestic capacity, but it does appear that HollySys is gaining some share here.

Management also talked about some recent wins in the pharmaceutical space, as well as the establishment of a new unit to focus on digital/smart factory opportunities. HollySys management has been talking for some time of wanting to expand into discrete and hybrid automation, including offerings like PLCs and other controls, but hasn’t really quantified any progress in that effort. The pharma space is a natural target market (as are food/beverage and general manufacturing), but it remains to be seen if HollySys has really assembled the components and capabilities it needs to mount a serious challenge to companies like ABB (ABB) and Rockwell (ROK).

Turning to Rail, orders plunged 86% as procurements basically stopped. Management believes that tendering could resume in the second half of calendar 2020, but visibility on tendering is poor even in normal economic times for China.

HollySys’s rail business remains a frustrating one. On the positive side, the company has real opportunities to benefit from the future adoption of intelligent high-speed rail controls, and the company won the CTCS3+ATO order for the Beijing-Zhangjiakou line that will carry athletes for the 2022 Olympics. Likewise, with many high-speed lines at or around 10 years old, there should be meaningful refurbishment/upgrade opportunities in the coming years.

On the other hand, the company has been losing share in its core markets for some time, and really hasn’t made the hoped-for progress in areas like track circuits and CTBC signaling. Worse, the company hasn’t really made any meaningful progress in expanding its operations outside China – taking its capabilities in automated protection and operation of high-speed rail and winning business in Europe and/or emerging markets was supposed to be contributing to results by now, but that simply hasn’t materialized.

The Outlook

The inability of HollySys to gain meaningful ground outside of China is disappointing, but not fatal to the investment thesis. China affords ample opportunity for the company to grow its automation and rail operations in-country, though clearly the share losses in rail can’t go on if the company is to generate attractive results there. Specific to automation, HollySys has shown that it can successfully expand beyond its strong position in power generation (thermal and nuclear) into petrochemical verticals, and I see hybrid automation markets like pharmaceuticals and food/beverage as natural extensions.

Factoring in the hits from Covid-19, I’m still looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from HollySys, with slightly lower FCF growth. I’m expecting lower FCF margins (and lower FCF growth) largely due to the fact that recent performance is well above the long-term norms (outliers, in other words, that create a tough starting point for long-term growth calculations), deliberate choices to trade margin for share/market expansion in automation, and challenges in the rail business.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, the shares still look substantially undervalued below $20. I’d also note that HollySys reports significant cash and securities on its balance sheet, though investors need to understand that that cash cannot easily be repatriated – it’s certainly sufficient to fund HollySys’s internal R&D needs, but funding a substantially larger dividend, buyback, or overseas M&A would be more problematic given currency controls.

The Bottom Line

HollySys has been a frustrating stock for some time. I believe at least some of that stems from management’s inability to expand/diversify outside of China (the Rail and M&E businesses), as well as share losses in the core Rail operations and lackluster progress expanding into other product categories. Offsetting that has been better performance in the automation business than what I believe is commonly recognized. While these shares do still look undervalued, Covid-19 is likely to impact results for at least a couple more quarters, and management really needs to establish credibility and clarity with its previously-identified growth drivers.

