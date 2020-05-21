Price rallies in gold and silver markets continue to move in-line with our projections described in prior articles and we maintain a bullish outlook on the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV) as a high-liquidity instrument in this highly uncertain market environment. However, in the not too distant past, we must also remember that quite a few notable investors seemed to make a point to suggest precious metals markets could never become "too oversold" because the perceived lack of financial utility that is often associated with the space implies a need for further price declines.

But now that SLV is making another bullish push higher, it has quickly become apparent that these bears lacked any real conviction and may have never a sustainable position within the market. As clear evidence of this assertion, market valuations in SLV have increased by more than 40% over the last two months in a rebounding price move that has been driven by safe haven buying activities. Ultimately, the broader uncertainties that still exist in global markets should continue diminishing the outlook for positive surprises in corporate earnings next quarter and this is a market environment that should embolden SLV bulls while helping to propel valuations much higher during the second half of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

For some investors, these moves might seem surprising or unlikely after the sizable declines that occurred during the second half of March. But these are actually the types of expected moves we have been describing in most of our recent articles on SLV because of its longstanding role as a safe haven asset during times of economic uncertainty and extended volatility in stock markets.

In the reader discussions that accompanied these articles, the arguments encountered from the bearish side of the aisle often center around the fact that silver should now be thought of as having only industrial uses. Previously, these arguments may have helped to explain the market's seemingly irrational investor behavior and the resulting price decline in SLV during the month of March. However, now that these downward moves have firmly reversed themselves, it may be time to realign the outlook.

Source: ETFdb

Over the last three-month period, we can identify net inflows have risen to $1.05 billion and these positive results have held relatively stable during recent periods of heightened market volatility. Within this most recent three-month period, market trends in SLV experienced instances of negative outflow activities during the middle weeks of March and near the end of April.

Remarkably, these instances of negative outflow activities have not been large in number. Unfortunately, if we simply read recent financial news editorials, it might seem that the opposite scenario was actually present. Silver markets continue to be viewed as the weak spot in what is generally considered to be a strongly fortified precious metals market. These depressed expectations for the commodity itself have been widespread and this has been what's weighed most heavily on the SPDR Silver Trust for the last two months. Ultimately, we will likely need to see a change in this underlying narrative before SLV is truly capable of producing a surge in momentum that reaches above prior highs near the $17.70 level.

Source: ETFdb

If we look more deeply into the fund flow activities present in SLV over the last one-year period, we can see that net flows remain positive at $1.87 billion. Instances of weakness were most pronounced during parts of September 2019 and from October 2019 to February 2020. Of course, the March 2020 period indicated another instance of rising trade volatility. However, these selling pressures were completed relatively quickly and they were not enough to turn the needle toward bearish outflows on this time frame. Over the last one-year period, we have seen a wide variety of bullish/bearish market environments and so it appears we can reasonably say that SLV has managed to sustain itself (and maintain long-term valuation levels) on almost every occasion.

Source: Bloomberg

More than simply "sustaining" itself, the market's valuation of SLV has been supported by activity that is undeniably positive for the last full-year period. But the fund has a few more things going for it which may increase the potential for outperformance when compared to its more popular counterpart, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD). To understand these potential factors, we must first look at the ways gold markets tend to perform once they have reached extreme price levels. Since many would argue that this is currently the case for the entire precious metals complex, historical price tendencies can give investors important clues about where valuation trends are likely headed over the next 3-6 months.

Over time, some of the market's most popular technical indicators have proven themselves to be incredibly unreliable in terms of the ways they can accurately measure situations in which precious metals prices have become overbought or oversold. The chart example shown above highlights several instances where the market simply shrugged-off overbought readings and continued producing long-term gains. What is most surprising is that these events weren't even accompanied by downside corrective retracements and this suggests an "overbought" reading has little predictive value for long-term investors. If these assessments are accurate, it would seem to be more accurate for investors to say that metals markets "do not become overbought" rather than never being "too oversold."

Source: Macrotrends

In addition to this, we will continue to watch for any changes in the extreme trends currently visible in the relative ratios of gold and silver prices. This is a market influence that could continue having a prolonged impact on the outlook when weighing the potential for relative outperformances in GLD and SLV. Given the current price divergences in the relative valuation of these two instruments, it has become increasingly difficult to imagine a scenario that would be capable of sustaining these trends much longer.

Source: Author via Tradingview

As things stand, the next focus for investors in SLV remains centered on the highs near $17.70 and this looks attainable due to the recent surge in price momentum. This, however, should be viewed as an interim target as a break higher suggests that much higher valuations are increasingly likely.

SLV has recovered from its prior valuation declines (resulting as most of the market dropped on COVID19 concerns) and this shows bearish investors have been incorrect to suggest that precious metals markets will never become "too oversold." Interestingly, the market's historical backtesting data suggest that the reverse may actually be the case. If precious metals markets fail to decline after valuations become too "overbought," the scenario that develops may create new buying opportunities for investors in this highly uncertain market environment. Ultimately, it may now be the time to add protective bullish exposure to investment portfolios through exchange-traded funds like SLV which are characterized by elevated liquidity levels.

Thank you for reading.

Now, it's time to make your voice heard. Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process! Comments are highly encouraged. We look forward to reading your viewpoints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.