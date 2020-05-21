The EPA Is Setting The Stage For A Return Of Refiners' "RINsanity"

The available details on the proposed rule indicate that it will require the biofuels volumes mandated by Congress in 2007 to be blended next year.

Bloomberg reported this week that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] has sent to the White House its proposed biofuel blending volumes for 2021. While details will remain limited until the proposal's public release, which is supposed to occur later in Q2, enough is known to state that the merchant refining sector will be impacted by the proposed rule.

The EPA is tasked by Congress with implementing the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate and, as part of this process, it proposes and finalizes the annual blending volumes and blend percentages needed to meet legislative targets. It normally releases a proposed rule by June of the year preceding that in which it is to be implemented and, following a public comment period, a final rule in November. The final rules are not always identical to the earlier proposed rule, but the two sets have historically been similar enough to make the proposal an important indicator of blending requirements in the following year.

Last week I wrote that the coronavirus pandemic's long-term impacts on refined fuels demand were setting up a situation for 2021 that will be very similar to the "RINsanity" that merchant refiners experienced in 2013 and again in 2017. Merchant refiners are required to submit Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN] to the EPA annually to demonstrate their compliance with the blending mandate's quotas. RINs are obtained either via the blending of qualifying biofuels or, in the absence of such blending, on the market. Merchant refiners, many of which spun off their blending assets during the MLP wave of 2011-12, have incurred large RIN expenditures in the past, especially when RIN prices moved sharply higher in 2013 and 2017 (see figure).

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

As I noted in my earlier article, the specific rulemaking process that the EPA uses involves dividing the absolute blending volumes that Congress established in 2007 for a given year by estimated refined fuels demand in that same year to calculate an average blend percentage that must be adhered to. RIN prices moved higher in 2013 and 2017 after the EPA determined that the Congressional volumes could only be met by blending more than 10 vol% of ethanol with gasoline. Most U.S. ethanol demand is constrained at this blend level, though, due to an absence of much E15 and E85 consumption. RIN prices rose in response as blenders turned to more expensive biofuels without comparable blend constraints, such as biodiesel, to meet their blending requirements (the nested nature of the mandate means that biodiesel and renewable diesel blends can be used to comply with the ethanol mandate, although the reverse is not true).

The large outcry from merchant refiners that earlier periods of high RIN prices prompted caused the EPA to take steps to reduce RIN demand. From 2014 to 2016 the EPA established blending volumes that were lower than those set by Congress. While this policy change caused RIN prices to collapse, it was subsequently deemed unlawful by a federal court. The EPA then switched tack and reduced RIN demand by greatly increasing the number of exemptions from the mandate that it awarded to the refining sector between 2017 and 2019. This new policy had a similar impact on RIN prices as the old policy via a demand reduction, but it, too, was deemed unlawful by a federal court in January.

The EPA now has no legal option remaining but to implement the blending volumes that were established by Congress. Unfortunately for merchant refiners, the U.S. Energy Information Administration's [EIA] latest short-term forecast, which the EPA uses as the denominator when calculating blend percentages, is for gasoline demand in 2021 to be 5% lower than in 2019 (see figure). This means that, barring a comparable reduction to the ethanol volume that must be blended with gasoline, blenders will collide with the ethanol blend wall again in 2021.

This is the context in which the EPA's latest proposed rulemaking must be analyzed. The headline about a "slight increase" to the blend volume is unimportant since it entirely reflects the cellulosic biofuels category of the mandate, and this is mostly being met via renewable natural gas that is not blend-constrained with gasoline. Rather, the critical aspect of the proposal is that it does not appear to reduce the other biofuels categories' blending volumes below statutory levels, nor does it account for the aforementioned exemptions. The volumes established by Congress, in other words, will need to be blended and consumed regardless of infrastructure constraints.

The encounter with the blend wall in 2021 will impact a number of sectors in which publicly-traded companies operate. Several merchant refiners can be expected to purchase large numbers of RINs based on their past expenditures: CVR Energy (CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), PBF Energy (PBF), and Valero Energy (VLO). On the other side of the transaction are the non-obligated blenders and retail operators Casey's General Stores (CASY) and Murphy USA (MUSA).

The impact on ethanol producers themselves, including The Andersons (ANDE), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) will depend on what actually happens to gasoline consumption in 2021. A second round of lockdowns in early 2021 would see ethanol demand diminish proportionally to gasoline demand, the higher blend percentage notwithstanding. On the other hand, the rapid rollout of a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020 (but after the release of the EPA's final rule) or early 2021 would feasibly cause gasoline demand next year to exceed the EIA's predicted volume; in this case ethanol demand would be very strong, benefiting from both the higher blend percentage and increased gasoline demand.

Much can change between now and the final rule's release in November. That said, the upcoming release of the proposed rule will do much to inform investors as to the form that the final rule is likely to take. Bloomberg's reporting suggests that the EPA intends to fulfill its Congressional mandate on biofuels blending volumes for 2021. Barring an increase before October to the EIA's gasoline consumption forecast for that year, this makes it likely that refiners and blenders will see a repeat of the RIN price volatility that characterized 2013 and 2017.

