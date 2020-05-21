Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is a company that has interested me for some time. It's not a stock that would normally find its way into my portfolio, considering its lack of profitability and how new it is to the market, but the amount of time I've witnessed people using the app piqued my interest. Specifically, the company boasts 47% of Internet users in America and 8 out of 10 moms among its membership. The stock is speculative, considering its lack of profitability, and it has its flaws, but it makes an interesting proposition for the more adventurous investor willing to accept certain risks.

Pinterest has only been publicly traded since last year. The stock has been on quite a rollercoaster ride, debuting at $19, rocketing to nearly $40, cratering to around $10, and ending up today effectively in the same spot. Looking at its chart, the company is 48% below its 52-week high and 90% above its 52-week low, including a 17% drop after its recent earnings call. This reinforces my assertion that this stock is most suited to an adventurous investor who is willing to ride along with some stomach churning volatility.

The company operates as a visual online board of ideas across nearly every interest its users may have. Big themes include weddings, childcare, housewares, exercise ideas, but it runs the gamut. There are around 335M users with 240B pins saved across 5B boards. When a user finds something interesting, they can pin it to one of their boards, which allows for organizing ideas related to a specific theme.

This yields valuable data about these users to Pinterest. In my view, Pinterest is in its early days with regards to monetizing the data that it collects. It is able to take demographics, link this to specific interests, and then tailor ads directly to those people. Not only that, but the ads are intrinsically fed to users as pins, where the goal is to make them part of the experience vice an annoyance like on many sites. In many cases, these users are on the site with the specific goal of working towards a purchasing decision, which should provide further value to advertisers.

The use of visual search and the lens tool is useful for the user experience. It allows one to take a picture and search for visually similar items in the app, or use the lens to pick out a piece of any picture and do the same. Any pin that a user looks at will also show visually similar pins underneath it to further engagement. Each pin links to an actionable area, to buy, make, build, or read further into whatever is shown in the pin.

With that, Pinterest has four main types of advertisements that it uses. All four are imbedded as pins, with shopping ads exclusive to companies that have uploaded their product catalogs onto Pinterest. A recent partnership with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) allows for businesses hosted through that company to easily upload product catalogs onto Pinterest and start an advertising campaign. Standard ads are a static image, video ads play without sound until clicked on, and carousel ads are multiple static or videos in a revolving carousel. On a quick scroll through of the site, ads are signified as "promoted by company" beneath the pin, and there are typically not more than two or three on the page at a time when looking through the home feed.

The company sells its ads through an auction-based system, which is based either on improving brand awareness or on specific performance. Performance-based ads account for 2/3 of revenue, and are billed based on clicks or conversion events, while brand ads are billed when an advertiser starts the campaign based on impressions or video views. Most revenue comes from third-party advertisers, without any long-term contracts, and the company is concentrated in retail and consumer goods. Additionally, the advertisers have to put work in to tailor their ads specifically to Pinterest.

Another hurdle that the company has to overcome relates to measurement. Management sees the company's value proposition as an ad funnel, where a company is able to reach customers from the beginning of their research down to the decision to make a purchase. However, this presents difficulties in showing efficacy when some ad impressions may be earlier in the purchase process. Additionally, Pinterest relies on 3rd parties in some cases for ad spend measurement.

Although the company grew revenues 35% in the most recent quarter, the growth rate has slowed. There was a sharp reduction in March, as company costs are tied to user growth, vice revenue. This presents difficulties, as Pinterest saw global monthly active user (MAU) growth of 26% along with record levels of engagement during the lockdown, driving costs up while the company experienced issues with monetization during the pandemic. This was likely a key factor in the 17% drop following earnings. That being said, user growth is user growth, and if the company is able to capitalize effectively on this, the lockdown could end up being a boon for the company longer term.

Pinterest tailored its search to aid in providing accurate information on the Coronavirus, and has worked to prevent the spread of misinformation, which has been an issue for social media companies. Additionally, the Today tab was added to the home feed to allow users to view trending or popular pins in addition to those specific to the user's interests.

There were some positives to take from the last quarter. User engagement with shopping content was up 44% and organic traffic to retailers increased two-fold. Additionally, catalog feed uploads were up 144% off of a small base. The partnership with Shopify isn't expected to have any significant near-term impact to revenues, but as that company grows, I see this as a huge opportunity for Pinterest with smaller merchants able to more easily get advertising on the platform.

As far as the company's growth prospects go, I see plenty of expansion left in US ARPU, but user growth is likely to continue to slow. However, it is still early days for the company with regards to its international business. International accounted for 13% of revenue, with an increase of 136% YOY, and global ARPU is still a fraction of US. It isn't a slam dunk to think that Pinterest will be able to effectively leverage its platform into all of the international markets it operates in (28 countries), but initiatives like the agreement for "zero-rating" of data usage with service providers is interesting. I see Pinterest as the type of platform that could be effective internationally, being based on images, but there are definitely risks with whether the company is able to effectively drive ARPU up even if the company is able to grow its international user base effectively.

Like I discussed before, Pinterest is not a profitable company. It does have plenty of cash on the books, with $1.74B and an undrawn $500M revolver, so liquidity is not a concern. However, the company has had significant costs related to share-based compensation which will continue to be realized over the next 3 years. Specifically, the company spent $1.2B in 2019 on SBC, and $81M in the most recent quarter. Additionally, costs grew 69% YOY partly due to an increased head count, as well.

Although I don't necessarily require a fast-growing company be profitable, it does make an investment speculative. Any prospective buyers would do well to keep an eye on expenses to ensure that Pinterest is effectively managing shareholder capital and maintaining a drive towards profitability. If the company's plans for ARPU expansion come to fruition, the growth of the platform could make up for the increased expenses. If the growth metrics remain strong, it can excuse the investments the company makes into growing the platform.

With the company not being profitable, I won't include a FAST Graph. However, based on analyst estimates, Pinterest will generate a profit by the end of next year, although it won't be a significant one. With that, in terms of determining the company's valuation, I will look at the multiple to sales. The company currently trades at ~9X sales, with no full year 2020 guidance given considering the current conditions. Morningstar has pegged the company's fair value at $26, around 37% higher than where it trades today. Although a lot of questions remain regarding Pinterest's ability to capitalize on its opportunities, I see those opportunities as very large for the company. I try to keep my exposure to speculative unprofitable companies to a minimum, but Pinterest is one of those that I see as having the capability of being much bigger in a few years than its current $10B market cap. I'm bullish on the company long-term, and it is well off of its highs. However, it is also well off of its lows and has experienced significant volatility in the last year. Savvy investors could have grabbed the stock near $10 and be up 90% already. I see today's price as reasonable considering the risks, but averaging into a position would likely be a smart move.

