McDonald's (MCD), the U.S. fast food chain having conquered the world over the last eight decades, recently had its 80-year anniversary on May 15, but right now there is no real reason to celebrate, as the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on its business and likely its business model as well.

While McDonald's had had experienced its fair share of challenges in its 80-year history featuring outdated menus, food scandals, all sorts of litigation such as the famous "hot coffee" lawsuit as well as sexual harassment allegations, none of that comes close to the impact the pandemic has already had on its business. Let's find out what is going on and how McDonald's is responding to it.

How COVID-19 Is Impacting McDonald's

McDonald's started out the year in fantastic fashion with global comps growing 7.2% in January and February and up a whopping 8.1% in the U.S., before collapsing 22.2% in March globally and 13.4% in the U.S. as stay-at-home orders and the closure of seating areas impacted the business in profound fashion.

Many (around 25%) of the company's 39,000 global stores had to close towards the end of the last quarter, especially abroad, with the major impact in the U.S. only starting to show in April.

In the second half of March, comp sales declined 70% in key European markets like Italy, France and Spain, which basically closed all restaurants for weeks, while other countries like Germany, Canada and Australia only allowed to operate via drive-thru delivery and takeaway for specific business hours. That trend continued throughout April, as reopening basically only gradually started in May. Particularly high-margin breakfast is suffering from this and expected to only come back slowly, which can hurt profitability for many quarters to come.

In the U.S., comps are "only" down around 25% until mid-April and trending slightly better thereafter. The reason for that is simply that drive-thru takeaway and delivery order channels already accounted for 2/3rd of all sales in the U.S., which is a much higher share than in other countries. Nowadays, that ratio has shot up to 90% of sales in the U.S., demonstrating how important these order channels truly are. However, despite a significant uptick in digital transactions, delivery and takeaway, this is not sufficient to offset the loss of sales.

As governments around the world are easing stay-at-home restrictions and previously closed restaurants are reopening, the pressure on comps has somewhat declined. For instance, in China it is as follows:

In China, approximately 25% of restaurants were closed in early February. By the end of March, substantially all restaurants had reopened. However, the market continues to experience a reduced level of demand as consumers have not fully returned to their pre-COVID routines, resulting in negative comp sales since the initial outbreak in late January.



Comp sales were down over 20% in the first quarter, and trends have improved in April to negative mid-teens



Source: McDonald's Q1/2020 Earnings Call

The pre-COVID routines mentioned here is exactly the problem McDonald's is facing now. People are more cautious, avoiding crowds and want to physically distance wherever possible. For a McDonald's restaurant, this could mean that it has to restrict the number of customers in some way at any given time. As a result, with capacity slashed 25-50%, it could easily jeopardize the entire business model at least as long as other order channels like delivery and takeaway cannot compensate the loss in dine-in sales.

There is certainly no V-shaped recovery observable in China, and that likely also won't happen in other parts of the world with a business like that of McDonald's, and it depends on the penetration of drive-thru as all was what local and federal governments are imposing in terms of restrictions.

(Source: Sky News - large queues at UK sites)

As there is enormous uncertainty as to when and how regular on-site eating can resume, McDonald's is already testing distancing guidelines in some restaurants, for instance, in the Netherlands in the city of Arnheim. This Dutch restaurant trials a virus-proof restaurant which comes with meal trolleys, hand sanitizers at the entrance, designated waiting spots and other safety measures.

(Source: Gulf News)

While these measures may be largely coronavirus-proof, the real question is whether the customer will accept such a routine as it is or rather perceive it as an ordeal and stop visiting the restaurant as a result. On top of that, capacity will have to be restricted substantially, with the impact on business unknown but likely economically devastating. How long can the franchisee survive at 75% capacity, 50% capacity or even less?

Franchisees were coming into 2019 with very strong cash flows in major markets, but already we are seeing signs where franchisee financial health is starting to show cracks. McDonald's has already deferred rent and royalty collection in March and April in many markets, thereby providing roughly $1 billion of liquidity assistance to its franchisees. So far only for a very small percentage of operators, McDonald's may even have to offer additional assistance, but it is important to observe that development once it becomes clear how physical distancing will work in practice and on-site or whether the business will have to predominantly rely on drive-thru takeaway and delivery.

Company Financials Are Solid For Now

The top line is hurting, and so is the bottom line, obviously. Operating margin is down 2.3pp Y/Y to 13.5%, and net income dropped roughly $200 million to $1.1 billion in Q1/2020. CapEx has been reduced by around $1 billion from the previous full-year expectation of $2.4 billion, and free cash flow is expected to turn negative in Q2 before recovering in Q3, unless the course of the pandemic dramatically changes.

So we're likely to have negative free cash flow in the second quarter, but assuming that the countries continue to reopen on the schedules that we're seeing right now, and again, most of those are in the European markets, and assuming franchisees can have the ability to pay their rents and royalties, we would expect that the free cash flow would turn back to positive in the third quarter

In terms of liquidity, McDonald's secured $6.5 billion in new financing in March and suspended its buybacks for the time being in order to remain financially strong as the company is navigating through uncharted waters. At the end of March, liquidity amounted to $5.4 billion, and long-term debt ballooned to $38 billion and is up roughly $4 billion sequentially.

What's in it for dividend investors?

McDonald's is very proud of its strong dividend track record featuring 43 years of dividend growth and a 5-year growth rate of around 7.6%. Pre-COVID-19, the FCF dividend payout ratio stood at around 60%, and it has increased to 87% for Q1. As Q2 is expected to turn FCF-negative, there is no point in looking at the FCF dividend payout ratio for 2020, but rather into the question of whether and how long McDonald's is willing to fund the dividend in a situation of negative or insufficient FCF.

We cannot answer this at this stage, since even if the company turns FCF-positive in Q3, the question is to what extent its FCF will recover. Management stated that they "acknowledge [their] dividend", and that the dividend is currently not under review but following the normal quarterly process, which remains intact.

I fully expect McDonald's to do what it can to secure the dividend, but if the recovery remains slow and produces insufficient FCF, with limited visibility as to when it can adequately cover the dividend, the Board will very likely also have to reconsider the dividend despite its glorious history.

The company has not yet declared its next dividend, but it is expected to go ex-dividend around May 28 with a current forward yield of 2.71%. The snapshots below are taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for McDonald's.

(Source: My Dividend Calendar)

Also, although there is little value in thinking about buybacks right now, management surely will have to reconsider their past buyback decision and what that could imply for the future. This crisis shows that even business models which were always considered recession-resistant, like the ones from McDonald's or Starbucks (SBUX), can be severely disrupted despite people obviously still needing food and drinking coffee. While these two companies are currently not in trouble anywhere near what the airlines, hotels or cruise lines are facing, they also are feeling the impact with more and more states only allowing take-out.

Interestingly, both of these businesses have been buying back stock aggressively during the bull market, and have relatively little cash on their balance sheets. McDonald's cash position amounted to less than $1 billion (prior to liquidity preservation measures), or roughly 2 weeks' worth of sales or around 1 month's worth of operating expenses, despite generating almost $6 billion in free cash flow in FY2019. Instead of retaining more liquidity or shoring up its balance sheet, what the company did with that FCF instead was spending $5 billion on stock buybacks, $3.6 billion on dividends, issuing long-term debt of $4.5 billion and paying back long-term debt of $2 billion.

To add even more perspective on it, let's consider how capital was allocated over the last 10 years:

FCF of $43.6 billion

Stock buybacks of $45.8 billion

Net long-term debt increase of $27.9 billion

Dividends of $30.5 billion

What is striking is that McDonald's spent more on buybacks alone over that period than what it generated in free cash flow, and just had to issue a lot of long-term debt in order to fund both the dividend (which was easily covered by FCF) and the buybacks.

Investor Takeaway

While management does not sound that concerned during its earnings call to investors, the grim reality we have to accept is that there is enormous uncertainty as to how the pandemic will impact McDonald's business once restaurants have reopened in a world where physical distancing is likely to stay for some time.

McDonald's owns a strong investment grade rating but has been stretching its balance sheet on the expense of costly buybacks in past years instead of shoring up and reducing debt. While debt remains cheap, it is no real solution for operating if restaurants are under some type of capacity limits and at the same time pay a significant and meaningful dividend.

It is too early to draw any long-term conclusions, but I fully believe that simply shifting business to delivery and takeaway will not be sufficient as a sustainable business model. This is probably the biggest crisis McDonald's is facing in its 80-year history and a stark warning to investors that the company's business has never been confronted with a health crisis of this magnitude. While in previous recessions the company did very well, this time it is likely to be very different.

What do you think? Is McDonald's facing its biggest crisis or will things recover quicker than expected?

