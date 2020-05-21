Selling naked puts against Rent-A-Center is a good way to get exposure to the sector and generate income in the process.

The business itself is very well-positioned, particularly since it has collateral it can repossess if renters fail to pay.

When it comes to "cash-secured puts," the central concept is that you have enough money to buy a stock if put to you with a cash-secured put.

That is different from a naked put, which has no offsetting position, such as a short position, or lacks the requisite cash to purchase the stock if put to you.

We will nonetheless refer to this strategy as "naked" because we are not instituting a short position.

Do not sell naked or cash-secured puts against any random stock, at any random price, regardless of how enticing a big premium may be.

We suggest you only sell naked puts against stocks that are already at or below intrinsic value, and that you would be happy to own for the long term.

That is - stick with value stocks.

What is the right stock? It all depends on the chosen set of variables that you are comfortable with. We have a large set of about 400 stocks that we regularly follow and have so for more than seven years.

We understand the risks and the values in them, and are here to share ideas with you.

Thesis

By now, if you follow our articles, you’ll see that we love the classic Peter Lynch investment style. That is particularly true of stocks that are underfollowed, are considered distasteful, and are small companies with big growth prospects. They start out with investors feeling gross about owning them but when they see how much money they make, the capitalist in them wins out.

Rent-to-own companies are a great example. For those who aren’t in the know, the idea sounds like a good idea. If you can’t afford to buy something, rent it for a while with an option to buy. It certainly can be a great idea for a certain demographic of society because renting is the only option for must-have appliances like ovens, refrigerators, and even televisions, as well as furniture and mattresses.

Yet the very reason why certain people need this option speaks to why these businesses can be frowned upon. That’s because this demographic lacks good credit, so renting is the only option, and they often must finance the rental as well. Thus, rent-to-own is effectively utilized by non-prime consumers and that means high rental rates and interest rates on financing. It’s also a good business because not only can it generate a lot of high-interest and high-margin revenue, a rented item can be repossessed and put right back on the floor to rent again.

Like most non-prime credit businesses, everything comes down to proper risk management and underwriting. If a business is too loose with its underwriting, it will experience terrific growth in revenue but over time – and maybe in a very short period of time – defaults will stack up very quickly. This means a rent-to-own business must really understand who its customers are, and how to properly evaluate their financial position. However, if done properly, it can mean a great business model.

Rent-A-Center (RCII) has been in business since 1986, and the customer demand and need for rent-to-own is obvious considering its 2,158 stores in North America. That massive footprint allows it to stay ahead of the competition. They rent everything you can think of.

RCII’s operating history has been choppy. As we’ll discuss in the “Risks” section, there are many challenges the RTO sector has faced over the years, but RCII is a survivor, and FY19 saw its highest GAAP net income result than anything they’ve reported in the last decade. This comes despite revenue that is little different than it was in FY10 ($2.67 billion vs. $2.73 billion).

It is also in solid financial shape with $182 million of cash. One might expect a company like this to be loaded with debt because it takes a lot of debt to purchase all those appliances. But the company has been around a long time and in the past few years has made a concerted effort to reduce debt. After topping out at $1 billion in FY14, it is now down to $353 million. It helps that RCII is able to make securitization deals where it generates money by bundling its portfolios of financing receivables that are collateralized by the materials it rents. It also helps that this is not a capex-intensive business, and free cash flow over the past three years has come to more than $550 million.

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does RCII stock qualify?

RCII stock sold off from $30 per share all the way down to $11 at its nadir - more than 60%. It has since recovered to $24.89 as of Wednesday.

This is a typical Peter Lynch PEG ratio analysis for stocks like this – we want a PEG ratio of 1.0 or less. With TTM EPS of $3.84 per share, RCII trades at 6.3x TTM earnings. 5-year annualized growth estimates by analysts show 5%.

That gives RCII stock a PEG ratio 1.22, making it just a tad above our criteria of a value stock. So that means we have to sell naked puts that would put the stock to us at a net-of-premium price of around $19.25.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for RCII stock, specifically.

The primary risk is regulatory and compliance. The RTO sector has been fairly lucky in that it has been state-regulated for a very long time and most legislatures simply don’t have the resources to do much about it. It also helps that everyone hates payday lenders far more and they draw all the ongoing attention. Still, if a movement against the industry is launched, RCII’s business could be impacted.

There is a lot of competition in the sector. This is a saturated market and with other competitors constantly trying to grab market share, RCII cannot afford to let up on its marketing spend. While price competition has generally not been a factor, that could change and cause a price war within the sector, harming RCII.

Consumer spending is a big risk factor. While everyone needs basic appliances, the general economic conditions that govern other retail is in play here, affecting demand. Of some concern is the pandemic and how it will affect current customer payments. However, as mentioned in the most recent conference call, management points out:

“Financial stress is not new to our customers and the slowdown appears to be having a more substantial impact for retailers outside the lease-to-own channel we serve. Our model is unique in that it features a revenue stream from the lease payments. It also had low loss rate as customers generally return product if they can no longer make payments, which we then re-rent."

Some of this risk is offset by the government stimulus, but the risk remains.

Actionable Conclusion

RCII stock closed at $24.89 on Wednesday. Thankfully, we have a lot of flexibility to sell naked puts with RCII because strike prices are available at $1 intervals instead of the usual $2.50.

The September $21 puts are going for about $1.80 each. This is a solid return of almost 12% for holding the position for 4 months, which annualizes to 36% per year.

If put to you, you will be buying RCII stock at the equivalent of $19.20 per share, which gets us to exactly a PEG ratio of 1.0.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the rent-to-own business shakes out, the December $21 puts are also going for about $2.40. That’s a very respectable 11.5% return for just 7 months.

If put to you, you will be buying RCII stock at the equivalent of $18.60 per share, a discount of more than 25% from this point.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January’s $20 puts sell for about $3 per share.

You would earn 15% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your RCII stock bet all the way down to $17 per share and owning it at a P/E ratio of just 4.5x TTM earnings, a PEG ratio of 0.90, plus an annual dividend payment of $1.76 per share, or an additional 10% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.