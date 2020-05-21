I am cautiously optimistic about NVEE as it has a lot of impressive qualities that could make it one of the key beneficiaries of any potential infrastructure stimulus.

You and I come by road and rail, but economists travel on infrastructure. - Margaret Thatcher

Subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that I often hypothesize about the prospect of an infrastructure bill and how it could really get the economy back on its feet.

At the moment, things are up in the air, but I thought I'd investigate companies that could potentially benefit if this were to come through and one company that intrigues me is NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE). If you think we could have a focused infrastructure spend to kickstart the economy, this is certainly a company you should consider being a little exposed towards as they are involved in delivering critical and essential infrastructure. I say 'little exposed' because there are also some potentially tricky headwinds that could sour an otherwise optimistic thesis on infrastructure spend.

NVEE is a leading single-source provider of professional, engineering, and technical consulting services. The company has its foot in all the key US infrastructure-based markets including energy, construction, transportation, water, government, hospitality, education, healthcare, commercial, and residential markets.

What's to like about NVEE

A competent, reputed player in a fragmented industry

NVEE is an established player in this space with a rich experience spanning 70 years. Whilst it does offer services to both the public and private sectors, there is a bias towards the former, with 68% of group revenue coming from public or quasi-public entities. Unlike its smaller regional peers, NVEE does not suffer from any significant client concentration across its mammoth client base of c.12,000 clients, with no individual client making up for more than 10% of gross revenue. It's important to note that client relationships tend to be sticky in this business because these technical skills offered on such a large scale are not easy to replicate, with contracts drawn up on a multi-year basis.

Cross-selling expertise

The other factor that binds clients to NVEE is its strong thrust on cross-selling across their various service verticals. For instance, they can offer construction quality assurance services to clients in the infrastructure, engineering, and support services. Smaller peers of NVEE tend to only have these service offerings in isolation. This cross-selling has been instrumental in driving up organic growth as well as bringing through synergies amongst various verticals within NVEE. Worth noting that NVEE's cross-selling target for 2020 is c.$26 million (works out to c.5% of 2019 annual revenue) and in Q1, which is admittedly their seasonally weakest quarter (plus you have the pandemic hangover), they were able to exceed their cross-sell target generating $7.2m across verticals vis-à-vis the original target of $6.5m.

Non-discretionary infrastructure exposure has helped NVEE during COVID-19; strong exposure to utilities which is high EBITDA margin and offers protection during a downturn

NVEE has coped relatively well during this current pandemic crisis as a majority of its services are non-discretionary in nature and in fact, essential or critical. These 16 critical infrastructure sectors are determined by the CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), and NVEE has a presence in 7 (highlighted in bold) out of those 16. This has seen the order backlog of the company grow by an impressive 30% in what was a difficult quarter for the world at large. Management mentioned that they did face some degradation on the discretionary part of their business such as real estate and hospitality but this is a small part of the overall pie.

Source: NVEE

Source: NVEE

What I do like though is their sizeable exposure towards the utilities sector, which management estimates is close to 30%. This is a high EBITDA margin business for NVEE. Readers of the Lead-Lag report will note that I have mentioned that it is always good to have some utility exposure in your portfolio, as the sector has the most bond-like qualities that will serve you well in a downturn.

High margin Geospatial operations will be a key driver of business growth in a post-COVID-19 world

NVEE's geospatial solutions are an area I have great hope for. The company has made a lot of investments into this area (In December last year, they acquired Geospatial Holdings and its subs including QSI for $318,000) and with good reason. The EBITDA margins from this business are at c.50%, approximately 5% more than the group average and it has had a very strong April. A greater contribution from their geospatial operations will help group margins trend higher going forward. Management sees a lot of opportunities for this vertical in a post-COVID world. They mentioned that the remote sensing solutions that they offer for high-value assets are more effective, efficient, and safer than the traditional manual field-based methods. If we get a federal stimulus package, we could also see a thrust of geospatial solutions connected to 'shovel-ready' infrastructure projects.

What's not to like about NVEE

Exposure to California; budget cuts will affect discretionary infrastructure spend

I said earlier that NVEE does not suffer from any significant individual client risk but admittedly, it is quite exposed to California, as 27% of its revenue in 2019 came from projects based on that state alone. Recent reports have emerged of the California governor's plan to make up a $54.3 billion deficit by cutting spending to the tune of $14 billion. Unemployment is expected to hit 25% and tax revenue from here is projected to decline by more than 22%. With tax receipts falling away, municipal authorities are not going to have the strings to pursue discretionary infrastructure projects. You're going to see a similar pattern in other states where NVEE has operations but is less exposed to.

Sub-contractor risk and rise of IDIQ contracts at the Federal level

Another potential risk could be how projects get awarded in this environment. To help small-businesses cope in the current crisis, the government might announce statutory goals by awarding prime and subcontracts to small businesses or disadvantaged businesses rather than to NVEE. This would require NVEE to collaborate with outside subcontractors rather than their in-house professionals and this could adversely impact their margins. Besides, last year, there was this emerging trend of the US federal government resorting to more IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contracts, whereby new work awards of smaller and shorter duration were allotted to multiple contractors, rather than a single entity. I could see this trend deepen, as the government attempts to get more small businesses involved and resuscitate the economy.

Neutral charts with a weak bias

Tracing the action on the daily chart, one can see a year-long period of underperformance (right from the c.$85-80 seen in August 2019) in the form of a descending broadening wedge pattern. The stock is currently somewhere in the middle of this wedge with no clear directional bias.

Source: Trading View

To add some context to the daily, I also thought it would be pertinent to investigate things on the larger time frame - the monthly pattern; what we can see is that the stock had a relentless one-way move (albeit with some healthy retracements) from Feb 2015 till mid to late 2018. However, since 2019, it has found it difficult to break past the $80 mark and we have since seen a pullback, although the size and ferocity of the red candles in the pullback make me question if this is a routine pullback or a strong reversal, disguised as a pullback. What makes things a little more intriguing is the faint outline of the dreaded head-and-shoulders pattern. The $40-60 zone has been a zone where it has previously chopped around (between late 2017 and early 2018), so there's a good chance you see some directionless chop at these levels. However, if the macro continues to deteriorate or news flow turns negative, we could see the stock fall off from these $40 levels. To sum up, the action on the monthly charts, what we're seeing is a pullback (Oct 2018-Current) after many years of strong upward momentum (Nov 2014-Oct 2018). We're now at a very key inflection point of close to c.$40 which could either represent a floor from which it could bounce to resume the multi-year uptrend or if news flow and macro were to deteriorate, we could see the stock fall off from here, as flagged by the head-and-shoulders pattern.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

NVEE is not a stock for everybody. Potential investors who have an aggressive to moderately high-risk appetite and are looking to ride a potential infrastructure stimulus can consider a little exposure towards this experienced single-source engineering and consulting entity, that also offers you exposure towards utility projects and the high margin geospatial solutions space. Conservative investors likely should stay away as we may not get a sustained infrastructure boost and budget cuts at the Federal and State level could linger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.