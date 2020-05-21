FDN is an excellent vehicle to participate in the secular growth of the Internet industry in the next decade.

ETF Overview

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index ETF (FDN) owns a portfolio of mostly large-cap and giant-cap Internet stocks in the U.S. The fund tracks the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. Stocks in FDN’s portfolio should benefit from growing e-commerce sales, and increasing time spent online. This industry is expected to grow rapidly by an annual growth rate of 16.5% through 2023. The pandemic has accelerated this trend. Although its shares may not be cheap, we think long-term investors will continue to be rewarded given FDN’s strong growth profile.

Fund Analysis

Having mid-cap stocks in its portfolio is advantageous

FDN tracks the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index. The index basically selects the top 40 Internet companies (companies that generate the majority of their sales from the Internet) ranked by market capitalization. In order to mitigate concentration risk, no individual stock is allowed to represent over 10% of the total index. The result is a portfolio of stocks that consists of not only giant-cap stocks, but also large-cap and mid-cap stocks.

As can be seen from the table below, FDN not only has exposure to giant-cap stocks (40.3% of the total portfolio), it also includes large-cap (14%), and mid-cap (35.1%) stocks. This exposure to mid-cap stocks will improve FDN’s growth profile because the Internet industry is an industry that is growing rapidly. Therefore, many mid-cap stocks do have the potential to grow to become large-cap stocks. Therefore, we are positive about FDN's fund performance.

These are companies with a good track record of growth

FDN’s portfolio of stocks are companies that have excellent track records of growth. Below is a chart that shows the revenue growth rate of FDN’s top holdings. As can be seen from the chart below, 6 companies saw their revenues double since 2016 with Okta (OKTA) leading the growth. The company saw its revenue grow by 322.7% since 2016.

Looking forward, we still see a long runway of growth in the Internet industry. As can be seen from the chart below, revenues in the e-commerce market is expected to grow from $1.9 trillion in 2019 to $3.1 trillion in 2024. This represents a growth rate of about 8.1% annually. Therefore, many e-commerce stocks in FDN's portfolio such as Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY) and e-transaction companies such as PayPal (PYPL) will benefit from this trend. The growth in e-commerce activities will also result in more network activities. This will trigger more network equipment sales and stocks such as Cisco Systems (CSCO) in FDN's portfolio will benefit from this trend as well. Therefore, we believe FDN is a good vehicle for investors to participate in the secular growth trend of the Internet industry.

COVID-19 will accelerate the trend towards more Internet usage

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many people working and studying from home. As a result, many people subscribe to services provided by many Internet companies and turn to online shopping. Many people are increasingly relying on services provided by these Internet companies. Even if the pandemic is over and people return to normal lives, consumer behavior will likely stick. For example, many people will find that it is easier and saves time to simply order grocery online than going to a grocery store to shop.

FDN is not cheap

FDN is currently trading at a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 29.0x. This is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 21.2x. However, FDN is trading at this high valuation because of its much superior growth profile. As can be seen from the table, FDN’s sales growth rate of 12.6% is much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.9%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of 15.4% is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 7.6%.

As of 9/9/2019 FDN S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 29.02x 21.24x Sales Growth (%) 12.56% 6.93% Cash Flow Growth (%) 15.41% 7.57%

Investor Takeaway

Although not cheap, FDN owns a portfolio of Internet stocks that are poised to continue to grow rapidly in the next few years. We believe this fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

