We are constantly scouring dividend stocks in an effort to identify undervalued dividend growth stocks to add to our portfolios. During the pandemic, we have further refined our stock-screening methods to focus on companies in industries that will perform well during the pandemic. That is why, today, I am going to review Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Despite the pandemic, there is still waste that needs to be gathered and transported. Interestingly, after reviewing the company's pricing, it appears that Waste Management is trading at a premium and may be too expensive for my liking. Let's look at the numbers to confirm this theory.

Who is Waste Management? Waste Management is one of the premier names in the waste collection and disposal sector. Per the company's investor relations website, the company's revenue mix is as follows:

Reviewing their revenue, it wasn't surprising to see that over half the company's revenue is from collection services. How many times do you pass a Waste Management truck on the highway or walk past a Waste Management dumpster at a strip mall or behind a grocery store? They are everywhere. What was surprising was the breakdown of collection revenue sources.

My initial thesis was that Waste Management was not going to be significantly impacted by the coronavirus due to the fact that the company dominates in the waste management sector. When reviewing the detailed mix of their collection revenue, there are some potential red flags that could impact the company's top line over the next few months. Commercial and Industrial collections represent 41% and 26% of the company's collection revenue, respectively. These two sectors account for 36% of the company's total revenues (54% collection revenue * (41% + 26%)).

With stay-at-home orders in full effect for the second quarter, and the foreseeable future after, there is less waste to gather in these sectors. Sure, these commercial clients are locked into longer service contracts. But with businesses getting squeezed, looking to reduce costs, Waste Management faces cancellation, non-payment, or reduction in volume-based collection fees as a result of the pandemic.

The chart below was taken from the company's earnings release. It breaks down operating revenue by type. As you can see, commercial and industrial revenues accounted for $1.8b last quarter.

The company's net income in the first quarter was $361m. Thus, all it would take to cause the company to lose all recorded net income and show a loss would be a 20% decrease in the revenue in these two sectors. That is very plausible, given the lack of commercial activity as offices remain slow and the slowing industrial activity in certain areas.

This, of course, is the doomsday scenario, and it doesn't assume any cost savings to offset the loss in revenue. However, we have now seen many companies cut their dividend to save cash due to loss in revenue and income. So, when I see a scenario like this, where it wouldn't take a large percentage decrease in revenue to cause a net loss for the quarter, I get nervous about the safety of the company's dividend.

Since that is the doomsday scenario, let's look at the company's last earnings release and earnings call transcript to learn about the actions the company is taking to offset the impact of COVID-19. Let's start with the company's earnings release. There were some interesting business impacts. Each of the bullet points were taken directly, without paraphrasing, from the company's earnings release:

A reduction in landfill and industrial collection volumes. While volume-driven revenue in the commercial collection business held up relatively well in March, service decreases accelerated late in the month and into the second quarter.

An increase in container weights in the residential line of business, which increased our cost to service these customers.

A negative revenue impact of approximately $40 million.

A $6 million increase in SG&A expenses, driven by technology costs incurred to accelerate work-from-home capabilities.

A decline in operating EBITDA margin of approximately 40 basis points, which the company attributes to volume declines in our higher-margin lines of business and cost pressures in the residential line of business.(NYSE:C) In its higher-margin lines of business, the company effectively flexed operating costs with volume changes, particularly labor and fleet costs, mitigating margin pressure.

Reading through each of the bullets, it caused me to pause for a moment. A lot of the scenarios I outlined in my doomsday scenario were discussed. The company is already experiencing lower volumes of revenue from two major sources. While commercial properties held up during the first quarter, it was acknowledged that this is expected to decrease in the second quarter. This makes sense, given the fact that a lot of states did not implement stay at home orders until the end of March or beginning of April. Since offices were open for most of the quarter, you would expect Waste Management's revenues to not be severely impacted in Q1 2020.

What I also thought was interesting though was the additional increases in expenses to accommodate working from home. Not only was revenue negatively impacted, but the company's expenses are increasing by another $6m to help. The company is getting hit from the top line and the bottom line! Not too much fun.

The company's earnings call did allow management the opportunity to further expand on the impact that COVID-19 is having on their business. Management painted a confident picture in the company's ability to maintain their dividend. Luckily, as an investor, there was no dividend cut. However, there were still many comments and statements made that further confirmed that Waste Management's revenues are going to decrease significantly, and their expenses will increase.

One item that was mentioned, in regard to revenues, was the fact that the company is working with their small business customers to reduce their service cost during the time of the pandemic. Companies everywhere are impacted. They will look at all contracts to re-negotiate and help them save. Rather than letting their customers get to the point where they reach out to other service providers to reduce the cost, Waste Management is proactively offering their small business customers one month of free service to help alleviate the pain of the pandemic. It is a huge benefit and will help retain customers. However, this is yet another item that will hurt the company's revenues. Now, you can add small business customers to the list of customer segments, along with industrial and commercial clients, that are causing Waste Management's revenue to decrease in the second quarter.

To offset revenue decreases in the sectors mentioned above, the company announced that there will likely be price increases in residential prices to offset lower revenues elsewhere. Residential revenues were set to increase from volume alone, as more people are at home versus work. Now, their revenue will increase from a combination of volume + pricing. That won't offset the decreased revenue entirely; however, it will definitely help.

The company is also going to reduce spending, freeze hiring, and manage their capital expenditures to preserve capital. Still, despite the moves, and the mention of a $3b+ credit facility, management decided to pull their 2020 outlook due to economic uncertainty. Overall, it looks like COVID-19 is causing uncertainty for companies across all sectors, not just retail and other companies directly impacted by the virus.

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

It wouldn't be a dividend stock analysis without running a company through our Dividend Stock Screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, I will use the company's 5/20/20 close price of $99.45 average analyst earnings of $3.71 per share (per Yahoo Finance), and an annual dividend of $2.18 per share. Let's see how the company performs.

1) P/E Ratio - For this metric, we compare the company's current valuation to the broader market. Since we look to invest in undervalued dividend growth stocks, we use this metric to help identify those undervalued companies. Currently, WM's P/E ratio is 26.8X. This is well above the current S&P 500's P/E ratio of ~20X. It is interesting that WM is trading at such a premium to the stock market, despite some of the negative financial items discussed above. They definitely do not pass this metric.

2) Dividend Payout Ratio < 60% - The dividend payout ratio is one of the most critical metrics for dividend investors, especially when times are tough. A company cannot pay out more in dividends than the company earns in the long run. That is not sustainable. In our screener, we use a 60% threshold as we believe this percentage indicates the company is serious about returning a nice dividend to shareholders without sacrificing the safety of the dividend. That's the sweet spot for us. WM has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7%. Thus, WM passes this metric of the stock screener, as they fall just below our threshold. We couldn't ask for a better dividend payout ratio if we tried!

3) Dividend Growth Rate and History - Dividend growth over a long period of time is important to us. Especially given the dividend cuts that we have received over the last few months. While no company is immune to a sudden decrease in revenues and cash flow that may lead to a cut, we will continue to look for companies that have prudently managed their balance sheet and increased their dividend through various economic downturns.

In Waste Management's case, the company has increased their dividend for 16 consecutive years. So, they have increased their dividend through the financial crisis and continued to slowly increase their dividend through the economic boom of the last decade. Their 5-year average dividend growth rate is 6.67%. That is pretty solid for a company that is yielding in the low to mid 2% range.

In terms of the dividend, what has management said about the company's dividend during the pandemic? In the earnings transcript, management mentioned that the company is fully committed to maintaining their dividend. However, the company will suspend their share repurchase program to preserve capital. Luckily, WM increased their dividend in February already. So, the company has plenty of time to maintain their dividend without sacrificing their consecutive dividend increase streak.

Summary

So, where does this analysis leave me? The company's 2020 outlook is muddier due to the impact of the pandemic. WM's revenues and net income will fall in Q2 as a result of the pandemic and potentially into Q3 if the stay-at-home orders stay in place for a longer period of time. Still, despite some of the negative sentiment and outlook, the company is trading at a premium to the market. In fact, the company's price is significantly higher than the broader market. Despite some of the positives, including the company's dividend increase streak and their moat in a necessary sector, that valuation is just too high for me to invest in. Especially with some of the other news and the potential impact on the company's bottom line. There are just too many other great Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats trading at a discount with a higher dividend yield to justify investing in Waste Management today.

Would you invest in WM despite their high valuation? What do you think about the impact the pandemic is having on their business?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.