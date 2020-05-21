Tesla needs more Shanghai production to meet growing demand for its products around Asia rather than supply via the circuitous route from California.

The demand for Tesla (NASDSQ:TSLA) around the world has been evidenced from numerous data points. This growth has continued into 2020 despite COVID-19. For instance, recent estimates show that the Model 3 sold more than five times its nearest competitor in the first 3 months of the year in the USA.

In Q1 2020 revenue for auto sales was up 38% year-on-year to US$5.13 billion. The company sold 367,500 cars in 2019, more than the total for the combined years of 2017 and 2018. Tesla's target is to increase EV sales to 500,000 in 2020. Elon Musk's drive to re-open U.S. plants and to quicken further the pace of construction in Shanghai and Berlin clearly evidence the need to increase supply to meet escalating demand.

Once again Tesla is set to be supply constrained rather than demand constrained in 2020. That is so even if there is full production at U.S. plants which may suffer further closures because of the pandemic.

The question remains as to how much of the increasing demand in China can be met by Shanghai production. What has been missed by many analysts however is the strong demand elsewhere in Asia as well. Market share in countries as diverse as Australia and South Korea is very high. Country break-down figures are not published by the company but are available on other platforms. A study of consumer groups/forums around Asia shows a lot of consumers frustrated by long lead-times from California for cars they have ordered.

The ramp-up of volume and increased range from Shanghai should meet this demand in the long term. Shanghai is also set to be the center of new technological advances by the company.

The Asian Car Market

As Asia has become the world's largest economic block, its car market has followed suit. It exceeds that of both North America and Europe. 2020 figures for new cars sales are illustrated below:

China, Japan and India, representing the largest, third largest and fifth largest car markets, are all in Asia. South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand all come in the top twenty car markets.

This is opening up huge new potential demand for Tesla cars in 2020. This coincides with the Asian economies in general seemingly recovering better from the pandemic than those in Europe and North America. Certain countries such as Taiwan, South Korea and New Zealand were able to stop the pandemic in its tracks before being badly affected. A recent report from Deloitte lays out why they think Asian economies, led by China, will emerge strongly and quickly from the crisis. Of course future negative surprises from the pandemic may still await us.

Apart from the very large markets in Asia, small affluent markets such as Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore offer rich promise. Tesla has shown in Europe how small affluent markets can produce significant revenues for the company.

Ease of supply around different Asian countries is though constrained by some further issues:

* Combination of LHD and RHD countries.

* Different charging specifications in different countries.

* Range of car interior colors available.

* Range of wheel types available.

* Schedule of vessels arriving from the USA West Coast

China

Tesla's sales grew 161% in China in 2019. This was despite the cost of having to ship product from the USA and the limited range available to Chinese consumers. The figures are illustrated below:

Bloomberg

As my previous article detailed, Tesla sales were off to a very strong start in China this year despite the country's struggle with COVID-19. The availability of the Model 3 drove sales to 3183 units in January (of which 578 were imported), 3,958 units in February and 12,709 units in March.

Of that March figure, 11,927 units were the Model 3. This made the Model 3 the first foreign brand EV to be the best-selling EV in the country. 650 Units were Model X (showing continuing demand for this model despite its long lead-times from the USA and high price) and 132 units were Model S. The strong figures in March came at a time when the general car market in China fell 43.4%.

The Model Y should cause a substantial surge in production in Shanghai when the production lines are ready. Back in January when Musk was in Shanghai he predicted that sales of the Model Y would exceed those of all the other models combined. Time will tell on that prediction. What is a fact though is that Tesla Shanghai is already buying in substantial parts from outside suppliers for the Model Y production. Pre-orders for the Model Y have been running since January.

In April, according to figures from the CPCA (China Passenger Car Association), sales were lower at 3,635 units. The CPCA reckoned Tesla had sold 19,705 Model 3 autos in the first 4 months of the year. Figures from LMC Automotive for April showed a number of 4,633 Tesla cars registered in the country. The additional 998 units were presumably comprised of Model S and Model X units imported from the USA.

In April Tesla also overtook BYD Auto (OTCPK:BYDDF) as the country's largest EV producer as per figures illustrated below:

Tesmanian

The figure of 11,211 vehicles (all model 3's) produced represented 15.36% of the country's production. This is quite likely to equate into greatly expanded sales again in May.

The sales decline in April over March could be seen as a decline in demand, but I think this is mistaken. It is always dangerous to extrapolate figures for one month to determine long-term demand. This is especially so when a proportion of sales depend upon when vessels arrive from the USA. For instance, Tesla bears have tried to isolate low sales in particular months for particular countries in Europe as a sign of lagging demand. This has proved to be faulty reasoning once the next vessel from the West Coast arrives.

In this case there was an additional reason for lower sales in April. This was due to the announcement of revised incentives for EV's in the country. To comply with this Tesla announced a price reduction for the Std Range Plus Model 3 as of 1st May. They announced this in mid-April. It can be argued that buyers had been waiting for this before jumping in with orders for delivery after May 1st. The price was reduced to Yuan 271,550 (US$38,017) putting it below the subsidy threshold of Yuan 300,000 (US$42,000).

It is not certain what proportion of sales are coming from Shanghai production or were imported from the USA where production has been halted. Obviously, the Fremont shutdown has delayed the arrival of the Model Y in China as well as making the Model 3 supply and option constrained. The Shanghai plant can still not produce the full range of Model 3 options.

The Shanghai factory had been making just the Standard Range Model 3. Now the Long Range RWD model has been added to the mix. This was expected to roll off the production lines in Shanghai in volume in June. In fact the first deliveries have been made this week, ahead of schedule. It should lead to another surge in Chinese orders as reservations for this are said to be strong. It is priced at Yuan 344,050 (US$48,167).

Unconfirmed reports reckoned the company received orders for 20,000 Model 3's in one 24 hour period in mid-April when order requisitions opened up. We shall see if that translates into May orders or if the reports were inaccurate.

Following the Labor Day holiday at the start of May, it was reported by usually reliable Xinhua that the company is receiving 1,000 orders per day. Customers buy online and Tesla drives the cars to the customer. The company has this month been advertising to employ more of what they call these "delivery experience specialists". The old cost-inefficient day of the car dealer is long gone in China for Tesla, even if they have to fight that old tradition in the USA still.

The new building to manufacture the Model Y is coming up at an incredibly rapid rate to meet the anticipated huge demand for that product in China. However, it is unlikely to be available until the end of the year. What will be the capacity of Model Y production in Shanghai is not known as yet.

The progress as of early May showing just part of the building 2A is illustrated below:

Teslarati

It is thought that the Shanghai plant now has a capacity to produce about 4,000 Model 3 units per week. Some supply chain problems caused by COVID-19 appear to have eased. That is unlikely to be sufficient to meet Chinese demand, never mind demand from elsewhere in Asia. No wonder Elon Musk has been so agitated about the U.S. plants being closed down.

Tesla's technological lead over its competitors looks to be solidified further by new batteries coming out of its partner in China, CATL. Tesla's partnership with the research lab at Dalhousie University led by Jeff Dahn has led to various advantages in the past. There is also close battery technological improvement coming through co-operation with Redwood Materials, a company headed by ex-Tesla CTO J B Straubel. Last year Tesla also brought the Canadian-based battery developer Hibar Systems.

Now it is reported that in joint development with CATL Tesla has developed the magic bullet target of a million mile battery at a cost of US$80 per kWh. Technical details of this were published in a recent edition of the energy journal "Joule". This would be well below the generally accepted cost of US$100 per kWh to make EV's competitive. It is likely to be used first in the Model 3 out of Shanghai. Confirmation of this is likely to come at the forthcoming "Battery Investor Day". Tesla's vertical integration advantage is highlighted by reports that this new battery technology could be used as a "second life" energy storage tool, and additionally feed electrical power back into the grid.

Hong Kong

There is a strong infrastructure of Tesla chargers and vehicles in Hong Kong. Recent reports showed that there was a consignment arriving there from the USA of 320 Model 3's for Hong Kong and 32 Model 3's for neighboring Macau. Again this shows the lack of ability for Shanghai to have the right quantity or right model mix available for neighboring countries.

It is estimated that between 50% and 70% of the EV's on Hong Kong's roads are Teslas, and the territory hosts Tesla's largest supercharger station in Asia.

Singapore

My article here detailed the opportunities in Singapore so I will not repeat that. If production becomes available ex Shanghai, then the Tesla Model 3 could become relatively affordable in a country where cars are the most expensive of anywhere in the world. Despite this cost, the German marques such as Mercedes and BMW are best-sellers and the Model 3 can easily under-cut their price.

South Korea

There is a strong local car industry manufacturing ICE and EV vehicles. Local EV's are likely to be headed this year by Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) with their "Kona Electric" and "Ioniq Electric" models, and by Kia with their "e-Niro" and "e-Soul" models. They are said to be supply constrained themselves.

Despite this local industry, the Model 3 has been well received and is the market leader. In the first 3 months of the year, the Model 3 gathered 45% of the country's EV market. This astonishing achievement is illustrated below:

Clean Technica

Total Tesla model sales in Q1 numbered 4,070 vehicles. 11% of all imported vehicles in the country came from Tesla, making the brand third behind the Mercedes and BMW brands. Tesla bears who say Tesla is too expensive for Asia misunderstand the market. Tesla is competing with the high selling German marques which are generally much higher priced than Tesla models anyway.

As elsewhere in Asia, there are some technical issues which Tesla is sorting out. Previous Tesla models were supplied with the European charging plug, this is now being replaced by ones with the U.S. charging plug.

Tesla has of course entered into a large-scale battery agreement with the Chinese arm of South Korean battery giant LG Chem.

The charging infrastructure in the country consists of 22 Supercharger Stations and 172 Level 2 charger stations and is being built out further. Pictured below is the one at Jeju Island:

Teslarati

The South Korean Government is strongly encouraging EV's. As my article last year detailed, the country wants to have 90,000 EV's on the road by next year. This support comes both from the central Government and from local government authorities such as the Seoul Metropolitan Government. The government has been particularly hard on diesel vehicles following the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) diesel cheating scandal. Currently about 4.5% of sales in the country are EV's. Recently, the Seoul municipal authorities announced a scheme for the purchase of 700 e-taxis for the capital. Tesla Model S and Model 3 were included as authorized products.

As elsewhere there are problems with getting the cars to market from the West Coast. Forum groups bemoan the fact that orders placed late in 2019 are only arriving in May. One can only imagine the potential take-up when faster delivery and lower pricing is made available from Shanghai.

Australia

Approximately 4,180 Model 3's have been sold in Australia as of mid-March according to consumer groups. That represents about 60% of all Teslas ever sold in the country. The brand received good publicity at the start of the year when ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program) ranked the Model X and the Model 3 as respectively the second and third safest cars they had tested.

Of those 4,180 models there were about 1,000 each in January and February. It would appear that any vehicles coming off the ships from the West Coast of the USA are going out to consumers with reservations.

However, some comments on consumer boards report that Tesla is telling customers that the next shipments originally scheduled for May/June are not now arriving until August to September.

Australia was slow to join the EV revolution. Many would say that was because of the close relationship between the Federal Government and fossil fuel interests. This is now changing rapidly. In 2019 new EV sales in the country were only 6,718 units, although that did represent a tripling of 2018's figure.

In April the Model 3 continued its dominance of the Australian markets illustrated below:

The Driven

The Jaguar iPace, much vaunted by some as a "Tesla killer" has, as elsewhere, apparently not been a success in the country so far.

As I discussed in a recent article the huge energy storage projects Tesla is undertaking in the country have greatly increased its profile there. In addition those projects enable a linkup between Tesla's energy storage and charging of their cars. For instance, there is a contract with Infigen Energy, to whom Tesla is supplying energy storage batteries, to in turn supply all the electricity to Tesla's growing supercharger network in the country. This is a clear indicator of Tesla's advantages through its vertical integration model.

There is already a lot of discussion about what formats the Model Y will be available in for the country. However, it is unlikely to be available until the end of the year at the earliest.

The Cybertruck has also been getting a lot of interest. Figures show that there are 16,473 reservations for the truck. That is the third largest in the world behind the USA and Canada and represents 3.19% of total reservations.

New Zealand

The problems of getting the right specification car for RHD drive New Zealand are evidenced here. The same forum calculates Tesla sales as follows:

2018 = 254 vehicles.

2019 = 802 vehicles.

Up to April 2020 183 vehicles were sold, of which 157 are Model 3 units, 17 Model X and 9 are Model S. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the best-selling EV in the country, and Tesla is probably second. The Jaguar iPace and Audi E-tron are making little impact according to consumer groups. Other buyers urgently awaiting orders were told in February that the next consignment from the West Coast was arriving in May.

The New Zealand Government is actively encouraging EV usage. New Zealand could be another example of Tesla doing well in a small car market. As I reported previously, the target is to have 64,000 EV's on the road by 2021. The New Zealand car market is about the same size as that of Norway, which was Tesla's third largest market in 2019.

Japan

The good news about Japan in 2019 was that Tesla represented about 90% of imported EV's. The bad news was that status only produced a total of 1,378 vehicles.

It may be that the Model 3 will give a boost to sales in Japan. It has been enthusiastically reviewed in the nation's Press. In a country of narrow roads and small garages the Model S and Model X had been considered too bulky for consumer taste. The company has 2 showrooms in Tokyo and 1 each in Osaka and Nagoya. There has been some pull-back against the direct to consumer model in a country where customers tend to have close relationships with their dealers.

Japan has previously advocated hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in preference to BEV's. This may be changing, as evidenced by the major tie-up between Toyota (OTC:TM) and BYD Auto. The high tax rate on petrol and fuel import bill make the country an attractive proposition for EV's in general.

Taiwan

This could be a strong market for Tesla in 2020 in a country that has coped far better than most with the pandemic. The company sold 1,517 Model 3's there in March, making it the 8th ranked auto brand in the country. It is not known if this level can be maintained in coming months or what the supply position to the country is like. There is a strong market for prestige brands in the country, where Mercedes, BMW and Lexus all sell in large quantities.

Reports that the Taiwanese military are starting to buy small quantities may help Tesla's profile in the country. The government is encouraging EV use strongly and building up charging points at both commercial and residential buildings. Tesla itself is investing quite substantially in Superchargers in the coming year.

Indeed, as I reported previously, the government has an official policy to phase out all petrol vehicles from the roads by 2040. All government vehicles are to be electric by 2030. This opens up huge potential for Tesla. Total vehicle sales in 2019 (a depressed year for auto sales) numbered 219,075 units. That is the addressable market for Tesla as and when all sales are EV's.

One drawback for the Taiwan market for Tesla will be that, for political reasons, they are unlikely to be able to supply from Shanghai. Higher prices and longer lead-times than neighboring countries may lead to parallel importing from elsewhere, further muddying the waters.

India

This huge auto market may not be ready for Tesla to introduce its infrastructure involving charging stations and a sales organization. There are Tesla enthusiasts in the country wanting to purchase the Model 3 in particular. Some EV's are starting to sell there, in particular the Hyundai Kona EV.

The government had previously set ambitious targets for EV's but it is uncertain they can be implemented. With its high energy import bill and polluted cities, EV's would be a good fit for the country in the long run.

Thailand

Tesla recently supplied 7 Model 3's to the police force. One of them (in a special color I believe) is illustrated below:

Teslarati

This was a well-publicized event and Thailand is a big car market. However prices for EV's are almost as high as Singapore itself, the most expensive in the world. So, it is unlikely the company will get meaningful revenues from such a market in the short term. BYD Auto is starting to sell some of their lowest cost e6 EV into the country.

The picture is similar in Indonesia, which I wrote about here, and Malaysia, which are both likely to remain peripheral markets for the time being. The Indonesian government aims to encourage EV manufacture and use in the country whose big cities are infamous for their pollution and traffic jams. The company's largest taxi operator has imported small quantities of EV's from BYD and Tesla, but widespread adoption looks a long way down the road yet.

Conclusion

As volume production and range ramp up at Shanghai, Tesla will be better able to serve Asian demand. At the same time it can increase already strong demand for its products because of the cost advantages Shanghai gives over shipping cars from California. Selling cars made with high cost American labor which then need to be shipped halfway across the world, and then perhaps trans-shipped again, is obviously a wasteful process. It is not a sound long-term business model.

Due to the shipment process, individual sales figures for individual months in individual countries are not an accurate indicator of demand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is difficult to extrapolate current growth rates and make an accurate forecast of revenues from country to country in the short term.

The main short-term risks to the narrative of ever-increasing revenue out of Shanghai are:

* A resurgence of COVID-19 in China or in various other countries in Asia leading to declines in demand from Asian countries.

* Effects on some parts supplies if production is halted again in the U.S. facilities.

* Knock-on effects from the Trump administration's likely increasing attacks on China leading up to the November presidential election. The effect if any of this on Tesla's operations is difficult to assess.

Market share of Tesla and government incentives are a strong indicator of future demand though. In the medium to long term, from country to country one is seeing increasing market share for Tesla in what are fast-growing markets for EV's in general. Market share is high from countries as diverse as China, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea. As EV penetration mounts up in these countries and elsewhere in Asia, Tesla revenues should rise exponentially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA BYDDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.