Oil Market Rationalizes Economic Activity

Summary

Oil prices are rising sharply with the early evidence supplied from Initial Unemployment Claims falling rapidly below peak levels.

Market psychology improved yet again and pushed WTI higher more on surprises in improved economic activity and travel than on US Crude Inv levels.

US Net Crude Imports have risen a little to 1.96mil BBL/Day, but still more than 50% lower than the pre-COVID-19 41mil BBL/Day.