How Are India's Capital Markets Changing?
by: S&P Dow Jones Indices
Summary
COVID-19 has left its mark on India’s capital markets.
Gains of the past five years were given back in Q1 2020.
S&P DJI’s Ved Malla takes a closer look at how India’s sectors have held up amid uncertainty.
By Ved Malla
Disclosure: Copyright © 2020 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visit www.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.