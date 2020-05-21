The S&P 500 (SPY) returned 31% in 2019, its best annual return since 2013, and second best annual return over the past two decades. Since stocks bottomed on March 23rd, the S&P 500 has returned a whopping 33% as pictured below.

As I wrote in "Gains This Quick Have Not Been Seen Since the Great Depression", the magnitude of this bounce back has been staggering. Of course, the drawdown between those two points - the end of the year and the March lows - was historic as well. All of this leaves the S&P 500 down just 7% on the year.

In topsy-turvy markets like the ones we have seen recently, it can be easy to lose track of the winners and losers. I wanted to take a step back and look at the stocks that have lagged in this market bounce back. I have a good idea on the winners - beaten-down energy firms and other cyclicals that have ridden the sharp rebound. It is more difficult for me to picture the laggards. Is it the high quality companies that led during the drawdown? Or businesses where the market is pricing in increased risk of distress? So, I did some research, and I am sharing it here with readers. The table below shows the 50 worst performers in the S&P 500 since the March 23rd lows.

Here are my observations from what I view to be quite an interesting list. Please share your own observations in the comments section.

Only 10 companies, 2% S&P 500 constituents, have lost investors additional money since the broader market lows.

The big four domestic airlines - Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) are all among the 13 worst performers in the S&P 500 over this period.

Consumer beauty company Coty (COTY) was the worst performer, which speaks to how unkempt all of us are in our quarantine. Joking aside, to me Coty's peril illustrates that even industries that would seem to be recession-resistant, like hair care, can see exogenous shocks. Coty's levered balance sheet has certainly also left it susceptible to this stress environment. By comparison, competitor L'Oreal (OR.FP), which has negative net debt, is down just 4% on the year.

Companies with business interruption insurance lines, including the second worst performer in Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Loews-owned CNA Financial, Travelers (TRV), and Chubb (CB) have all underperformed during this rally.

I was not surprised that Wells Fargo (WFC) was on the list, but was surprised that its market cap is down to $100B. That figure was close to $300B at year-end 2017.

Wells Fargo's largest shareholder, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), also made the list at #35. That means that 93% of the S&P 500 have outperformed the Buffett-led conglomerate over the past 2 months. The company's financials exposure, wrong way airline bet, corrections in Kraft Heinz, and exposure to over-levered Occidental Petroleum all weighed on company results. The sharp market rebound, driven by extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy moves, also hurt the company's ability to strike accretive deals with its large liquidity positions.

Retailers that have fared well during the first part of the correction, including WalMart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Kroger (KR) made this laggards list, but all three remain in the green for the year.

Gilead Sciences (GILD), a 2020 market darling given a promising virus treatment, has seen some of the luster come off the stock as well, but also remains positive on the year.

Interestingly, of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, only one was not featured on this laggards list...Energy. Smack dab between the market lows in late March and where we sit in late May, front oil futures contracts traded meaningfully negative, but oil and gas producers are among the best performers in the S&P 500 over this period. It is a different story as you move into small and mid-cap companies as a number of Energy companies, particularly service companies, remain in distress. Larger Energy companies within the S&P 500 have managed to rally sharply over this period.

There are a ton of stories on the list - virus-stricken meat processing plants and Tyson (TSN), commercial real estate construction loan-impacted commercial banks, the inability of General Electric (GE) to catch a break as its jet engine business struggles, the impacts across retail lines from discount to luxury. If this list accomplishes anything, I hope that it gets investors thinking about the scope and scale of the virus-related shutdown's impact on single name stocks. I know it did for me.

