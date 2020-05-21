Shopify now trades at 50x sales, leaving new shareholders with no further upside potential.

Investment Thesis

Shopify (SHOP) played its cards masterfully. Shopify is valued at a premium for the illusion that its platform is sticky and predictable. But its business model is less sticky than it first appears.

To argue that Shopify is overvalued meets readers with glazed eyes and frustration, and suggestions that yet another analyst here "just doesn't get it." So, don't be a reader. Be a viewer:

Shopify Shows No Impact Before The Impact

Shopify recently reported its Q1 2020 results. In that report it pulled its guidance. The message was resoundingly clear. Before the pandemic, there were no problems.

Source: author's calculations, Q1 2020 Press Statement

Breaking Down Its Operations

As a reminder, Shopify has two reportable segments noted in the graph below:

Source: author's calculations, Q1 2020 Press Statement

As you can see above, the bulk of Shopify's revenues, 60%, come from its Merchant Solutions. This segment's margins are not as attractive, as you can see below.

Why is this a problem?

Because at this moment and for quite some years ahead, the majority of Shopify's gross profits will not break even on the bottom line. How come?

Because what's attractive about Shopify, or the illusion of its attraction, is its subscription service. This has high gross margins and customers being locked in.

The problem though is that the majority of Shopify's revenues are derived from its Merchant Solutions.

This segment includes charges for payment and shipping. Furthermore, the revenues associated with these credit cards have very little value as this revenue gets eaten up rapidly.

Put another way, most of the increased payment is being offset by increased fees for processing merchant billings. What this means is that Shopify has to pay out more in terms of costs to third parties to process these fees.

You can see for yourself below that the more Shopify grows, the more costs its platform has, because its attractive segment, Subscription Solutions, is relatively small. Meanwhile, its lower margin, Merchant Solutions, continues to increase at a rapid clip.

Source: author's calculations; increasing costs

I'll repeat myself now because this is important: What's attractive about Shopify is its subscription revenues, which are high margin. But these make up a small part of its total revenues.

What truly matters is the percentage growth within its Monthly Recurring Revenue and this figure continues to fall over time (as has its revenue growth rates).

The Bull Thesis

During the latter parts of March and early April, there was a huge uptick on Shopify's free trials. These came from both new entrepreneurs and established businesses. These trials are not yet billed, and will not get billed until Q3 2020. There's the expectation that this recent 62% uptick in trials will end up as merchants once the trial expires and that this should result in Shopify's Month Recurring Revenues re-accelerating once again.

Valuation - A Very Challenging Investment To Find Any Upside Potential

Source: author's calculations, seekingalpha.com

The Bottom Line

The video together with this article shows why Shopify's is less attractive than its share price would lead one to believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.