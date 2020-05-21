U.S. Dollar Maintains Its Value

One can see where there is a real lack of leadership in the world with the primary examples right now being Argentina and Brazil: their currencies have tanked.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell continues to be the center of focus for a lot of investors for he has been the major steady force for US leadership in financial markets.

The U. S. dollar continues to maintain its value despite all the volatility in other financial markets and despite all the confusion and noise in political circles.

The Federal Reserve, I have argued, has carried the ball for the United States during this time of the coronavirus pandemic and the world has responded positively to the actions that the Fed has taken.

The evidence for this view is the fact that the value of the U.S. dollar has remained strong.

Even now, when the Federal Reserve and the United States Treasury Department seem to be giving off different signals, the dollar seems to be holding up its value.

World traders seem to be maintaining their trust in what the Federal Reserve is doing.

Dollar Value

Wednesday morning, May 20, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be holding its own around 99.10.

It now takes just under $1.1000 to acquire a Euro.

I date the start of the current policy efforts of the Federal Reserve at February 26, 2020, the end of the Federal Reserve banking week.

On February 26, 2020, the US Dollar index closed at 99.13 and one Euro could be obtained for around $1.0885

Although there has been some fluctuations around these values, the range for the US Dollar index during this time has roughly been 95.00 to 102.75 and the range of the Euro price has been roughly $1.0670 to $1.1450. The dollar has stayed pretty close to the values mentioned in the two previous paragraphs.

Given all the volatility in other financial markets and given all the political and economic bashing going on, I find that the performance of the US dollar rather encouraging.

Even with all the “news” that is being posted, printed, and broadcast, traders have maintained a relatively constant support for the current efforts of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System.

Problems Elsewhere

This has not been the case across the globe.

Two South American countries were having very serious financial and economic problems before the spread of the virus and the coronavirus movement has seriously exacerbated their situations as time has passed.

I have already written about the case in Argentina. Argentina is moving toward a default on $323 billion worth of its debt at the end of May.

The value of the Argentinian peso has been declining almost daily against the US Dollar since the end of January. During this time, it has lost 12 percent of its value.

And, it doesn’t appear as if times are going to get any better there in the near future. The government is a mess.

But, next to Brazil, Argentina doesn’t look so bad. Again, the problems of the Brazilian leadership were quite evident even before the pandemic reached the country. But, the mismanagement of the country has become just that much more serious as the coronavirus spread throughout the country.

Since the end of last year, the value of the Brazilian Real has declined by 32.0 percent against the US Dollar and many analysts expect that its value will continue to decline while there is a growing movement to impeach the president of the country.

Disruptions like these in global markets will not be helpful in maintaining the stability of foreign exchange rates. That is why it is crucial for a world leader like the United States to maintain the value of its currency.

The Road Ahead

Things are not going to get easier for maintaining the value of the Dollar. So much attention is being given to Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve. But, Mr. Powell realizes that the Federal Reserve cannot do it all.

Mr. Powell has been on television this week and has also testified in front of the US Congress. He has been very clear in his message that the Federal Reserve cannot do it all.

Again, we will see where the market goes on this. The stock market has increased this week due to news that a vaccine might be coming sooner than many expected, although there is still a long way to go, that more states are opening their economies, although people want to be careful about this, and that several retail stores, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), posted good earnings.

My feeling, as readers of my writing know, is that the economic recovery will not be V-shaped or even U-shaped and will take a longer time than many politicians want.

And, the longer the recovery takes, the greater the threat that the debt burden will impose an even greater hurdle to jump. Mr. Powell and the Fed still have a lot of work ahead of them, especially if the “liquidity” problems turn into “solvency” problems.

Continue To Watch The Value Of The Dollar

My advice is to continue to watch the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets. The rest of the world is still looking to the United States for leadership and the strength of the dollar is a place where this attention shows up.

A strong dollar is a strong sign for the future even if the economic recovery is not achieved until late 2021.

