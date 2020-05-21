Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Retirement Pot as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Frontline delivered very strong Q1 results and a big jump in dividend for the second consecutive quarter. This has moved the stock up only slightly and it now has an annualized yield of 35%. But although that yield is unlikely to last beyond the end of 2020, the strength of the company's current business still makes it a good mid-term choice for yield hunters.

There has been a lot of movement and volume in tanker stocks lately, based on the contango trade triggered by historically low oil prices. The market is veering wildly, which opens up some promising opportunities.

The Short-Term Trade in Frontline

At the end of February, Frontline announced its Q4 2019 results – a strong performance which the company said helped demonstrate its potential.

In the past couple of months, Frontline’s share price movements have not focused on its fundamentals. Instead, as this chart shows super clearly, the share price movements have been almost a mirror opposite of the WTI oil price on both ups and downs.

Chart: Frontline share price and WTI oil price

Even after a spurt in tanker stocks following Nordic American Tankers’ CEO’s appearance on CNBC’s Mad Money in late April, Frontline did not make sustained gains.

My hypothesis is that the market is treating tanker stocks including FRO as the inverse of the oil price, rather than understanding that some of the contango gains are locked in weeks or months in advance already regardless of what happens to the oil price. It also lacks a full appreciation of the positive business trends already shown in Q4.

Q4 was good, with a dividend hike from 10c to 40c. Q1 has now been shown to be even better and the dividend has been further hiked to 70c. Before I get into what that means for the stock, it’s helpful to understand how recent tanker rate trends have played out for Frontline.

Frontline’s Fleet Reflects the Sector's Strong Q1 Results

RockieK outlined Q1 tanker rates in his article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis. While VLCC rates have swung wildly, they had a distinct dip in February. January was stronger and March was much stronger. The February to March spikes on Suezmax and Afrimax were smaller although still significant.

Frontline operates three types of ship. The VLCCs which made the headlines for the biggest rates recently are almost half of its capacity.

Vessel Type Number in Frontline Fleet Total DWT (MT) %age of Frontline’s total DWT VLCC 21 6,331,929 48.4% Suezmax 29 4,501,000 34.4% LR2/Aframax 20 2,239,300 17.1%

Source: Frontline website

Suezmaxes also achieved strong prices in Q1, and there is reason to believe the LR2s also are achieving strong rates. As Scorpio’s CEO said on their earnings call: “Since August of last year, many LR2s decided to trade in crude oil. As we know, once these vessels dirty up, they cannot easily return to carry clean products. The shift of vessels has significantly tightened supply for modern LR2s. And our fleet is now earning a significant premium in respect to their counterparts in the crude trade.”

So, Frontline’s mix of vessels seems well-positioned to gain a significant benefit from recent pricing. It also took delivery of a new Suezmax this week which should add another $5.6 million in revenue to Q2 at current rate estimates.

Frontline’s Recently Announced Q1 Results were Excellent

Frontline announced Q1 results on Wednesday, which are on its website.

Coming into 2020, before COVID-19 hit demand and combined with the oil supply shock, Frontline was already looking in better shape than it had for a while. Its Q4 2019 presentation showed per-share earnings of 55c, and the company declared a dividend of 40c per share, after 10c in the previous quarter. It had suspended dividends before that since 2017.

If the 40c were seen as a regular dividend going forward, it would imply a yield of 20% and on the more conservative analysis of actual 2019 dividend yield across the whole year, the yield would still come out at 6%.

Frontline’s stated dividend policy is that it “aims to distribute quarterly dividends to shareholders equal to or close to earnings per share adjusted for non recurring items”. It reiterated this, with regard also paid to capex requirements, on its Q1 earnings call. Looking at its recent dividend history, even using unadjusted earnings as the baseline, it can be seen that in the quarters when it has paid a dividend, Frontline has broadly adhered to its stated policy, allowing for quarterly swings in earnings.

Table: Frontline Dividends vs. EPS for Selected Quarters

Dividend ($) Earnings per share (unadjusted) ($) Q1 2016 0.40 0.50 Q2 2016 0.20 0.09 Q3 2016 0.10 0.03 Q4 2016 0.15 0.12 Q1 2017 0.15 0.16 Q1 2019 0.00 0.24 Q2 2019 0.00 0.01 Q3 2019 0.10 -0.06 Q4 2019 0.40 0.55 Q1 2020 0.70 0.91 Total 2.20 2.30

Source: Compiled from Frontline quarterly earnings releases

Other Tanker Companies Also Had Storming Q1 Results

We are now in Q1 earnings season for Frontline’s peer group. While each tanker company has a different fleet and availability mix, the broad indications are strongly positive. Looking at the recent crop of results, eps growth versus last year is huge. Frontline’s Q1 showed similarly strong eps growth which put it around the middle or slightly lower of its peer group.

Table: EPS Change, Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % change DHT 0.49 0.12 408% Euronav 1.05 0.09 1167% Frontline 0.91 0.24 379% Nordic American 0.27 0.04 675% Scorpio 0.82 0.30 273%

Sources: company earnings releases

But Strong Q1 Results Were Already Priced into the Shares

Despite these strong results, share prices have mostly moved sideways. The market seems skeptical of whether tanker earnings have long-term benefit from the current situation, or Q1 was just an exceptional quarter.

Table: Closing Share Prices ($) of Tanker Companies Around Reporting of Q1 Results

Day before earnings Day of Q1 earnings release % daily change Day after Q1 earnings release % daily change DHT 6.83 6.3 -8% 6.61 4% Euronav 9.63 9.995 4% 10.45 4% Scorpio 21.31 19.04 -11% 19.45 2%

Source: Seeking Alpha data

Frontline met with a similarly muted reaction – on its earnings announcement day (Wednesday), it closed at $7.93, less than 1% up for the day. That’s despite it going ex-dividend in a fortnight (4th June) for a payout already 8.8% of that purchase price.

Q2 Is Set to Be Even Stronger than Q1

Despite concerns that rates have dropped and oil demand is still down, Q2 in fact is shaping up to be stronger for Frontline than Q1. Frontline management shared the following chart in Wednesday’s announcement:

Source: Frontline Q1 results presentation

It can be seen that estimated Q2 rates are higher than the already high rates achieved in Q1. Of the unfilled VLCC capacity for Q2, the current rates are weaker according to management on the earnings call.

On my calculations, with the Q2 rate estimates and %age done (and one more Suezmax in the fleet), that means that Q2 would be 85.5% of Q1 even if no more charters are agreed. Presuming, more realistically, that the charters are agreed but the remainder are at the Q1 rates not the stronger Q2 rates, that would be an 18% uptick on Q1. That’s a very rough calculation but indicative of the positive effect of the stronger Q2 rates already done so far.

Rate Q2 Earnings Scenarios Q1 2020 Q2 2020 %age of Q2 done at time of Q1 announcement Scenario A: Q2 remainder sold at Q1 rates Scenario B: Q1 remainder unsold VLCC $74,800 $92,500 75% $88,075 $69,375 Suezmax $57,800 %69,500 63% $65,171 $43,785 LR2/Aframax $31,200 $50,200 53% $41,270 $26,606 Daily fleet total $3,813,200 $ 4,962,000 $ 4,499,763 $ 3,258,760

Frontline Has a Strong Position in the Medium Term

Management shared that some storage cargoes on the VLCCs are likely to stay in place in Q2 and into Q3. The wild dynamics of the tanker market rates lately reflect an uncertain environment, but longer term there are also good headwinds for Frontline. In their earnings call, management mentioned that “vessel supply could be a big surprise in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.” New building is at a two decade low, and some of the available fleet will still be on storage charters past Q2, as seen above, in which case the tonnage available for transportation will be reduced. If oil demand and thus transportation demand picks up, that should help support rates. Recall that Frontline already had a strong Q4 in the absence of any uplift from the contango storage trade. When that trade goes away completely, it will retain its strong position.

Conclusion

The good news is that even if Wednesday’s dividend turns out to be a high point, there is still a strong long term case for Frontline, which has already received treatment elsewhere on SA, most recently as part of an examination of the contango opportunity in Frontline Contango Opportunity. So, before its earnings release, it is already a high yielding stock which looks set to yield more on the next dividend, but could also benefit from longer term structural supply and demand issues in the tanker space for the next couple of years at least.

Wednesday's announcement should provide evidence of a strong Q1, reflected in increased dividend yield from an already high base. Picking up Frontline to benefit from that yield and a likely continuation of strong yield in the next quarter is attractive right now. Longer term, although Q1 is not a flash in the pan, investors will need to watch to see whether beyond Q2 the tanker rates stay high enough to support that high yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.