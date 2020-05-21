Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) CEO Avi Gabbay on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Avi Gabbay

Thank you, Ehud. Good day to all of you and welcome. I would love to share a few points about the corona virus, the debt offering, and some strategic initiatives that we have. About the corona virus as you all know, we are currently in unprecedented time and I wish everyone a speedy recovery. The corona pandemic has been affecting consumer behavior so that they could not leave their homes or fly overseas. The company response was swift and included the closing of all of our retail stores and putting employees on leave without pay. Thanks to the good relationship we have with our workers, representative of the union, we did things quickly and compensated for the loss of revenue.

The company continues to function and service its customers by also working remotely. Now Israel is on its way out of the quarantine periods and we are back to work almost as usual. However, the corona virus situation continues to evolve and it is difficult to predict how to return to normal life will look like, and therefore how long it will continue to affect our operations and therefore the effect on our results. We expect the roaming revenues to continue to be impacted for the foreseeable future so long as significant international travels does not resume. Sales of equipment remain subject to our ability to resume normal operations at our stores.

About the debt offering, two weeks ago, we concluded the tender for a debt as option offering raising 200 million shekels in Israel. S&P and Marlos [ph] resumed and ILA negative rating on the new forms [ph]. We appreciate the support from the Israeli capital markets. Our net debt now stands at 1.9 billion shekels net. As you know, we have taken significant steps to reduce expenses in CAPEX. We believe our business is now better structured to match the current market environment combined with our balance sheet. All these steps enable Cellcom to better weather the currency requirements. Our EBITDA to net debt excluding IFRS 16 FX ratios as of the end of the first quarter was less than three times.

I would like to spend a few moments talking about some strategic initiatives that we have. Last year we completed an investment deal in IBC. Cellcom remains very well positioned to benefit from the future growth of the fiber optic market in Israel. Since our purchase, we have been reducing our landline wholesale access fees by shifting our customers to the optical fiber network of IBC. IBC's goal is to continue -- is to connect 1 million households within the next five years. Today, IBC's infrastructure recently crossed 350,000 households and connected business marks with building marks.

The long-term growth potential, as well as our potential savings from payments for infrastructure over the coming years is very, very, very significant. About Golan, the most significant event which will impact Cellcom is the potential acquisition of Golan. In the first quarter, we entered into the binding MOU for the purchase of Golan Telecom for 590 million shekels and some additional payments. We believe the acquisition of Golan is significant win-win for both Golan and Cellcom Israel and we see significant share in synergies and savings. Which mean the combined entity cash flows and [indiscernible] will be greater than the sum of its parts. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approvals which we hope to complete in 2020.

To summarize, the first quarter was a difficult period for everybody. We continue to support several customers throughout Israel with all their communication whether telephone, internet or via television. That ends my summary and I would like to hand over to Shlomi. Shlomi.

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you Avi and good day to all of you. I will provide you a summary of our results. The details can be found in the press release we issued earlier today. Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totaled 892 million shekels, compared to 828 million shekels reported in the first quarter of last year. Out of those, the service revenues were 682 million shekels, significantly ahead of the 678 million shekels reported in the first quarter of last year. I would like to highlight that the fixed line segment services revenue grew 3% for the first quarter of last year to 327 million shekels. This increase resulted mainly from the net increase in the revenues from internet and TV services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was 224 million shekels or 27.4% of revenue, 9% increase from 224 million shekels or 24.1% of revenue in the first quarter of last year. The EBITDA was positively impacted by 28 million shekels following a retroactive update of the wholesale marketplace for better services like the Ministry of Communications, which was partly offset by the impact due to the corona virus crisis. Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed line segment was 133 million shekels compared with 78 million shekels last year, an increase of 71%. And adjusted EBITDA on the cellular segment was 131 million shekels compared with 146 million shekels last year. And I'd like to point out that our net financial expenses in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 64 million shekels compared to 27 million shekels last year. The year-over-year increase of this expense was mainly due to the loss in our tradable investment portfolio, which amounted to 27 million shekels as a result of the sharp market decline during the quarter due to the corona virus.

During April due to raising of the security prices in the capital markets some of these losses has been revised. A net loss in the first quarter of 2020 total 43 million shekels compared to a net loss of 6 million shekels in the first quarter of last year. Free cash flow in the first quarter of 2020 was 57 million shekels while 46 million shekels in the first quarter of last year. Our capital expenses from the first quarter of 2020 totaled 180 million shekel versus 184 million shekels in the first quarter of last year. As of the end of first quarter of 2020 our net debt stood at approximately 1.9 million shekels. We have a total of approximately 1.2 billion shekels in cash in our balance sheet, sorry, while our overall debt repayments of interest in capital that are due to until the end of 2021 amounted to 1 billion shekels.

At the end of the first quarter of 2020, the company added approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers. The churn rate of the cellular subscribers in the first quarter of 2020 was 8.8%, compared with 11% in the first quarter of 2018. That is mainly because of the first quarter of 2018 -- of 2020. The churn rate includes only the negative nature of M2M subscribers in August to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers. Finally, the monthly cellular ARPU for the first quarter of 2020 was 48.1 shekels, similar to 47.2 in the first quarter of last year. Now, I would like to open to calls for questions, operator.

