I believe any of these outcomes have the same end result: a much higher share price.

A management change, if it happens, could lead to Twitter being acquired.

If improved operating performance does not materialize, I believe Silver Lake and Elliott will drive a management change.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

I'm a fan of Twitter (TWTR) the product, every day witnessing its large and growing social influence. In the past few years it has become my default source for breaking news.

While it doesn't have near the number of active users that Facebook (FB) and some other social media sites have, it's an addictive platform that serves a younger, well educated, and affluent crowd.

Knowing this massive potential, I've taken a hard look at Twitter a half dozen times in the past 5 years, and each time I've stayed away until now.

Reasons I previously wouldn't invest in Twitter

Despite how much I enjoy the platform and how it has consumed an increasing amount of my internet time, I've stayed away from investing for several reasons:

Poor execution and corporate governance led by part time CEO Jack Dorsey.

Ineffective R&D spend: Twitter has spent $3.3 billion dollars in R&D over the past 5 years, and I'm not sure what has changed on the platform.

in R&D over the past 5 years, and I'm not sure what has changed on the platform. Poor monetization: When I use Facebook, the relevance of the ads I'm shown is scary good. On Twitter, 80% of the ads I'm shown are irrelevant, and more often than not, comments on each "promoted tweet" contain complaints like the below response to a Southwest (LUV) fare sale. Would you want to deal with this as an advertiser? I wouldn't.

Would you want to deal with this as an advertiser? I wouldn't. Share dilution of almost 4.5%/year over the past 5 years. This would be egregious even if the company were executing, which it isn't.

Reasons I finally invested

1. Weak recovery compared to Facebook and Google

Twitter's recovery from the previous highs set on February 19th have been the weakest in its peer group.

Data by YCharts

This relative under performance is notable since this time includes what I consider to be a watershed positive event, the partnership with Silver Lake and Elliott Management.

2. "Partnership" with Silver Lake and Elliott Management

The partnership here is anything but. I agree with NYU Stern Professor Scott Galloway's take on this, that this was an absolute win by Silver Lake and Elliott Management. I believe Twitter's large shareholders are frustrated with the chronic under performance and will demand change if operating performance does not improve dramatically.

The Silver Lake/Elliott Management deal features a major investment in exchange for 3 board seats. My favorite part is how the deal is structured. Rather than just purchasing common shares, Silver Lake invested $1 billion in Twitter 0.375% convertible debt due 2025, with a $41.50 initial conversion price, 21% above where Twitter trades as of close on May 20th. This creates a powerful incentive for Silver Lake to have shares rise meaningfully above $41.50.

The deal also includes Twitter repurchasing $2 billion of its stock. At the current price, this represents over 8% of the outstanding shares. As of the latest quarter ending 3/31, none of these repurchases have happened yet.

3. Next 2 Quarters Results Could Be Upside Catalysts

I think there will be a unique setup over the next two quarters, where Q2 will show a huge increase in active users, followed by a significant uptick in advertising revenue in Q3.

I think most people will accept internet and social media use being up strongly due to COVID-19 lockdowns, but Twitter seems to be a particularly big winner across the globe according to this survey.

My revenue expectations for Q2 are muted as advertisers have pulled back, but I believe this is well known and reflected in the share price. For Q3, I think we will see a solid rebound in advertising levels as the country reopens. The return of sports should be a catalyst, as is the approaching election (Twitter does not allow political ads, but we should see increasing levels of engagement on the platform.) It's very possible that the current crisis recruits significantly more users to the platform, which would be a big long term positive.

4. Potential Acquisition

Twitter has been talked up as a acquisition candidate since not long after the IPO. Silver Lake being involved further increases the likelihood of this happening in my opinion. Silver Lake was the firm that engineered the sale of Skype to Microsoft, netting themselves $5 billion in the process.

Should Twitter's performance not improve meaningfully, I think Silver Lake and Elliott push for a management change and start shopping the company.

Conclusion

Whether the operating results improve dramatically, whether there is a management change, or whether Twitter is acquired, I see the same end result: A much higher share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.