In early April, I published an article about Carrier (CARR) primarily highlighting the attractive valuation of the stock versus peers. While the company been vocal about how their products can help combat the transmission of the virus (exhibit one), I initially paid little attention to it as it seemed to add little incrementally.

Since that time, I have come across data that makes me reconsider. I think that as knowledge about how the virus operates spreads and countries want to open up their economies, public focus will shift towards indoor air quality in public buildings and offices. This could help sales of a range of HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) products and to me it seems that Trane Technologies (TT) may see a bigger boost from commercial air conditioning than Carrier or other peers.

Trane rooftop system. Source: Trane press kit.

Indoor vs. outdoor spread of the coronavirus

A central part of my thesis is that outdoor spread of the coronavirus is rare. Multiple studies confirm this view and no empirical data refutes it.

This study from China has broken down the origins of many cases of COVID-19. The excerpt below tells how only one out of thousands of cases was traced to outdoor contact.

“Our study does not rule out outdoor transmission of the virus. However, among our 7,324 identified cases in China with sufficient descriptions, only one outdoor outbreak involving two cases occurred in a village in Shangqiu, Henan. A 27-year-old man had a conversation outdoors with an individual who had returned from Wuhan on 25 January and had the onset of symptoms on 1 February.”

A Japanese study comes to a similar conclusion, saying that the odds of indoor transmission are 19 times higher.

Evidence from SARS

SARS, which is in many ways similar to COVID-19, can tell us something about how the virus spreads. One study of a well-researched outbreak has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The instance is of a flight from Hong Kong to Beijing. There was one infected person on the flight and it appeared to have infected numerous fellow passengers and even crew. However, it looks like the people infected did not necessarily sit close to the infected person on the aircraft as shown in the image below.

Source: Olsen et al. (2003). Red circle added by author.

This shows that SARS probably spread through the air quite easily in a closed space. The same goes for the restaurant example. Aerosols probably play a role too, according to multiple sources cited in this article.

There are also sceptics, such as the WHO which doesn’t take aerosols into account in its guidelines. There is even a website ‘40to60rh.com’ by MD’s dedicated calling on the WHO to publicly advise an indoor air humidity of 40% to 60%. However, the WHO is sceptical about anything but China and, for example, advises healthy people not to wear face masks as it believes that keeping distance and washing hands will do.

How HVAC can help

The US CDC takes a more prudent approach (from a public health perspective) than the WHO and advises the use of face masks and also issues the following guidelines (under maintain a healthy work environment) for businesses and office buildings:

Increase ventilation rates.

Improve central air filtration to the MERV-13 or the highest compatible.

Limit recirculation of air.

Check filters to ensure they are within service life and appropriately installed.

Keep systems running longer hours, 24/7 if possible, to enhance air exchanges in the building space.

Each of the items above can be linked to products or services provided by Trane or its peers. Increased intensity and operating hours for ventilation can prompt building owners to order new systems or increase maintenance. Advanced filters are not standard in many buildings and require heavier systems. Also changes in the setup of the units to change the airflow is something that Trane can work on as it boasted in this recent press release.

HVAC producers have been quite vocal about how air conditioning products can help reduce the spread of viruses indoors. Carrier published a white paper for example, and Trane issued a press release essentially saying ‘buy these products to contain the spread of COVID-19’.

From what I understood, good ventilation and proper indoor air quality is important to limit the spread of the coronavirus and the right ventilation or air conditioning system can help, especially with the intake of outdoor air or filters. I think that this topic will receive more attention as economies open up and people return to work form the office. Because the pandemic has made people more aware of the importance of hygiene, I would even argue that this gets more attention regardless of whether or not there will be a vaccine soon. In practical terms, many businesses may order stronger HVAC units, place orders to improve filtration, and generally make more use of the system once people return back to work.

Trane

I think that Trane Technologies is the best stock for this theme because its sales are most tilted towards the commercial HVAC market. Trane’s sales mix is shown below.

Source: Trane May 2020 investor presentation.

Lennox (LII) is the mirror image of Trane, regarding residential versus commercial sales focus, while Carrier only gets 51% of its sales from its HVAC segment to begin with.

Though this clean air narrative is clearly an incremental positive to the investment case for Trane Technologies, there are other factors to consider. First of all, I think that residential air conditioning units may be more relevant this summer as many people who work from home find themselves in a hot house during the day. This would benefit Lennox or Carrier more. Apart from that, many employers may like the working from home experiment and cut down on office space.

But for the near term, expectations are subdued after Trane pulling its guidance. The stock lost 20% of its value since March 2nd, while the S&P500 fell by just 4%. I’m nevertheless hesitant to recommend others to buy TT because the stock doesn’t look that cheap at a FWD P/E of almost 28 and an EV/EBIT of 18 plus a lot of uncertainty regarding the macro economic environment. Aside from that, I think that Carrier offers better value.

Conclusion

There is ample evidence that shows that people infected with COVID-19 can infect others that are not in their close proximity. It appears that most of the virus transmission happens indoors and that air circulation plays a role. I believe that indoor air circulation and clean air will become a more important topic for building owners over the next months as businesses open up. Trane Technologies is well-positioned to capture sales from this trend, but its stock is not cheap which puts me on the fence for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short LII