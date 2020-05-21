My contention is that there's no there there. Just nothing to protect them from wave after wave of competition.

Warren Buffett's mantra

It's not true that Warren Buffett gets everything right and it's also not true that we can all use his methods. A large part of his success is to gain access to below market price funding with which to then purchase investments. By the way, yes, that has been academically proven.

However, the core and central saying of his that is correct is that desire for a moat around the business. What he means is something that can protect the profits from low price or low-cost competition. Regulatory difficulties in entering the market perhaps - car insurance working state by state produces at least a bit of that. An infrastructure that can't really be repeated? Burlington Northern's train tracks work pretty well at doing that. Even a decent brand name - See's Candy.

But regardless of the examples, his point is that in a perfectly competitive market, we expect all producers to be making no more than their own cost of capital. And that's not where we as investors want to be, we'd like to see economic profits, those above the cost of capital. So, we want both businesses that make those economic profits and which can also protect them. We're, as investors, interested rather more in economic rents than we are just in profit.

OK, cool.

So, what's that moat in the cannabis business?

As I pointed out a few years back before this legalisation thing became a real thing. Growing cannabis in North America is a fairly expensive undertaking. Growing it elsewhere can be really very cheap indeed.

I think we can say that Philip Morris knows that country and economy reasonably well. Which is interesting, for here is a listing of retail and wholesale cannabis prices around the world from the UN Office of Drug Control. In which the Malawi price is listed as $3. That seems reasonable enough, cannabis likes good temperatures (25 oC to 30 oC is best) long daylight hours and thus places within 30 to 35 degrees of the Equator work well. Rather like tobacco itself actually. But do note that that Malawi price is not $3 per gramme, like the assumption made about Washington State. That is $3 per kilogramme, or one thousandth of the Washington State price.

So, what's the moat in the cannabis business?

At present, it's difficult to gain a licence to import. A lawyer friend and I did look into it and it was along the lines of, well, you can import the stuff that no one wants to buy and can't the stuff that people smoke or eat, which is, to be fair, a reasonable protection of that moat.

And yet it's not one that's going to last. Not when we have a two to three order of magnitude difference in wholesale price there. Trade barriers like that just won't be sustainable, not against those price pressures.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

(Aurora Cannabis stock price from Seeking Alpha)

So, we've had the latest results from Aurora. There are a variety of views on the company. Here, here and here, for details from others at Seeking Alpha.

And here's my view. I just can't see it. The base product is literally a weed in many parts of the world. Trade barriers against importation aren't going to last all that long, not given the at least two orders of magnitude price differences.

The other things the company is trying, decent shops to sell from, the creation of a brand name. Well, yes, but I can't see those as real barriers to competition. They don't amount to Buffett's moat. At which point what is there actually there?

There's that excitement of knowing there's a gold rush going on, sure. But leave all the ideas about the size of the market and that aside. There is significant competition and I really cannot see anything to prevent it either. Meaning that even for the winners of the market war, margins, when it all settles down, are going to be slim. Standard retail margins that is, nothing exciting at all.

Sure, chains of stores make money, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shows us that. But they're also operating at 2% and 3% margins on turnover. It's the volume that makes Walmart interesting and the cannabis market just ain't ever going to be that size.

My view

I think there's merit in trying to ride market enthusiasm, as there always is. Cannabis is sexy, interesting, people are interested and so on. But in terms of deep value here I just can't see any. The best possible outcome is to be a retailer in a highly competitive market - i.e., low margin. It would be entirely worse to be outcompeted by an imported product. As I worked out when at Forbes, full international competition would lead to a pack of 20 spliffs having a production cost of perhaps 50 cents US. It's difficult to see heady valuations built off the back of that.

The investor view

My view here is pretty gloomy for the long term. I just can't see the value offered here, the moat that protects whatever profitable position that could be built. In the short to medium term, there are going to be ups and downs as fashionable views change. If you think you can ride those then good luck to you. But for the long term, I'm afraid I don't think there's anything worth investing in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.