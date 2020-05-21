With shares down ~35% year-to-date and priced at just ~4x forward revenues for a company growing in the mid-teens at a >90% gross margin, there's plenty of room for comfort with CarGurus.

While the majority of the market, especially small and mid-cap stocks, have enjoyed a nice bounce back over the last several weeks, buoyed by hopes over states re-opening and the possible near-term introduction of a COVID-19 vaccine, CarGurus (CARG) has remained depressed. Broadly reflecting the slowdown in auto sales across the U.S. (third-party data suggests that U.S. used auto sales have declined by -34% y/y in April), investors have been reluctant to bank on a comeback for CarGurus, whose shares are still down approximately 35% year-to-date. Even after posting relatively strong Q1 results that beat Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line, CarGurus has been unable to follow the bounce back alongside other small/mid-cap stocks, with shares ceding ~5% since the earnings release.

Pandemics, in my view, have the effect of separating wheat from chaff. Many smaller companies that have less-dominant positions in their industries will struggle as larger, better-capitalized, and better-recognized competitors emerge from the crisis in a position of power. To me, CarGurus' 35% year-to-date decline signals that investors aren't appreciating the company's continued #1 positioning in the market for used U.S. auto sales.

Yes, it's true that car sales are down in the near term. Driving is down in the near term as well, which is one of the principal factors driving down oil prices. So it's fair to say that few people are thinking about new car purchases at the moment, especially with layoffs so widespread in the U.S. But eventually, the pandemic will normalize (especially if the timeline to a vaccine is sooner than we initially expected), and people will continue to drive and buy cars. Perhaps more than ever now, people who may initially have wanted to buy a new car will instead turn to a site like CarGurus, where they can score deals on used cars. In effect, the long-term market for used cars in the U.S. and abroad is intact, as is CarGurus' leading position in it. In the meantime, as CarGurus waits for the market to normalize, it has maintained its trend of margin expansion, positive free cash flow, and kept a debt-free, highly-liquid balance sheet. We note as well that as a primarily internet-based business for whom advertising costs form the bulk of operating expenses, CarGurus can fairly easily pivot its expense base to adapt to the coronavirus. The pandemic will rattle CarGurus' near-term sales, but nothing more.

Patient investors now have the chance to buy into the company at bargain-basement prices. At current share prices near $24, CarGurus has a market cap of just $2.72 billion. After we net off the $166.8 million in cash on CarGurus balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $2.55 billion.

Unsurprisingly, CarGurus has withdrawn its guidance for the full year, citing uncertainty over dealer subscription cancellations (which accelerated in April, though the company has noted encouraging normalization trends in May). Wall Street consensus, however, points to $558.1 million in revenue (per Yahoo Finance) for the year, representing a -5% y/y decline. Note that CarGurus had initially guided to $664-$676 million in revenue for the year(+13% to +15% y/y), and its Q1 revenue growth had actually clocked in at +17% y/y, so consensus estimates are likely highly conservative at the moment. Regardless, if we take the consensus revenue view, CarGurus trades at a valuation of just 4.6x EV/FY20 revenues.

This is an incredibly low multiple for a company that:

Pre-crisis, was generating 25% y/y revenue growth in 4Q19

Is aggressively expanding into new markets in Western Europe and Canada

Has ~93% gross margins, higher than virtually any other software or internet company

Generates positive GAAP net income as well as positive free cash flow

Unless you truly believe that the pandemic will permanently damage used-car sales and used-car dealerships into the future, I'd say buying CarGurus under 5x forward revenues provides ample room for comfort.

Q1 results better than feared; normalization in late April/May already hinted at

CarGurus' harrowing year-to-date decline masks the fact that, at least so far in Q1, CarGurus' fundamental performance hasn't been that bad at all. Take a look at the company's most recent results below:

Figure 1. CarGurus 1Q20 results Source: CarGurus 1Q20 earnings release

CarGurus' revenue actually grew by 17% y/y to $157.7 million in Q1, unlike many other companies in heavily-impacted industries that saw revenues contract, pulled up by strong performance in January and February. Wall Street, meanwhile, had only expected $150.1 million in revenue for the quarter, or +11% y/y.

Of course, CarGurus did see substantial impact from the coronavirus and the closure of many car dealerships across the U.S. One of the key metrics that investors watch in CarGurus is the number of paying dealerships in its customer base, which slid for the first time to 35k dealerships at the end of Q1 (see chart below):

Figure 2. CarGurus paying dealership trends Source: CarGurus 1Q20 earnings deck

CarGurus notes additionally that the rate of dealer cancellations picked up in April relative to March, with the total dealer count falling 6% from this 35k count by the end of April.

However, CarGurus has already hinted at a light at the end of the tunnel. The company believes that dealer cancellations "peaked in late March and early April and has since stabilized." So too has customer web traffic, suggesting that used car sales may be rebounding soon. Per CEO Langley Stewart's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

As a result, our US traffic bottomed across late March and early April. While our consumer marketing spend remains reduced, and we expect US traffic to be lower in Q2 than in Q1, we have seen a strong recovery in organic, direct and app-based traffic in the recent weeks. Since the first week of April, weekly US organic, direct and app-based traffic has increased 31%, and we exited April seeing year-over-year growth to total unpaid traffic. In addition, weekly unpaid leads exceeded 20% year-over-year growth exiting April, while total leads to paying dealers ended April flat to modestly up year-over-year, signaling a strong undercurrent of US consumer demand and a testament to our growing brand strength."

These comments support the thesis that any weakness to CarGurus is short-lived. The company estimates that car sales in its dealer network have dropped -90% at the nadir of the pandemic. It makes sense that these dealers, shuttering their doors and strapped for cash, would temporarily cut spending on customer acquisition platforms like CarGurus. But as dealerships begin to re-open and consumer interest in used cars picks up again (as evidenced by CarGurus' web traffic data), these dealerships will continue to pay to be listed on CarGurus and revoke their cancellations.

We note as well that in spite of the weakness that occurred toward the tail end of Q1, CarGurus still managed to keep up its impressive profitability metrics. Gross margin, as previously mentioned, held steady at a sky-high 93%, implying that virtually the entirety of every incremental sale flows through into the bottom line. We note as well that CarGurus managed an impressive five-point expansion in pro forma operating margins to 16% in Q1, up from just 11% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 3. CarGurus operating margin trends Source: CarGurus 1Q20 earnings release

CarGurus' free cash flow, surprisingly, also saw a notable boost - though that's primarily due to a steep decline in capex spending. Overall, the company generated a respectable $8.3 million in FCF in Q1 at a 5.3% margin.

Figure 4. CarGurus FCF trends Source: CarGurus 1Q20 earnings release

With ~$167 million in cash on its balance sheet and no debt, a demonstrated history of generating free positive cash flow, and only about ~$121 million in quarterly operating expenses (of which ~75% is comprised of sales and marketing costs, which CarGurus intends to cut as dealer spending declines), we have no concerns about CarGurus' ability to survive through the pandemic and wait for paying dealers to return.

Key takeaways

CarGurus' comments on web traffic in late April/early May seem to suggest that consumer interest in used cars has already bottomed out and is on its way to a rebound. As such, by the end of Q2, we may see CarGurus' decline in paying dealerships turn back around to positive y/y territory.

Of course, there's still risk remaining on the horizon for CarGurus. The company's decline in paying dealers (falling -3% in Q1, and then another 6% from March to April) was partially helped by CarGurus' discounting offers to convince dealers to retain their paid programs - through May, CarGurus is offering a 50% discount to dealers in most of CarGurus' major markets; in June, that discount drops to 20% in the US. As a result, the strong average revenue per paying dealer that we saw in Q1 (+19% y/y in the US) will likely drop and cause a drag on revenue in Q2 before rebounding to normalized pricing as dealers reopen for business.

However, I'd argue that with CarGurus trading at under <5x forward revenues for a stellar margin profile and strong free cash flows, CarGurus' risk-reward profile heavily favors bulls. Stay long here - CarGurus' early traffic data shows that we'll get through the trough rather quickly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.