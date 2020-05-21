Pandemic Poses Major Threat To Insurers' Solvency, Top And Bottom Lines

Profits are sure to tumble, especially for the2Q-3Q this year for writers of commercial policies – e.g., AIG, CB, TRV, HIG –and many smaller firms.

Expenses will rise as firms must now introduce new safety measures, re-tool operations. New regulations will make it harder and more expensive to operate.

Varied Lines of Business Hurt by this Pandemic

Revenues are being challenged by both slower global growth, high unemployment, and low investment returns. Premium rate hikes are becoming harder to achieve in the current environment and will fall as payrolls contract and refunds/discounts are given for auto.

As claims costs rise, this pandemic will have a strong impact on numerous lines - business interruption (BI), workers' compensation, event cancellation, auto, travel, D&O, general liability, credit and trade, healthcare, life, etc. Losses will create the potential to bankrupt the industry.

Indeed, as claims costs rise rapidly across the board so will the costs involved in re-calibrating work-at-home procedures, determining new safety measures, updating technology investments, etc. Meanwhile, investment yields are low and the ability to earn favorable returns will be reduced. As a result, income will most certainly drop.

Willis Towers Watson believes that the pandemic could increase costs for workers' compensation and general liability - by $140 billion. The cumulative impact of the pandemic could "substantially exceed" losses from 9/11.

Similarly, AM Best believes any proposed legislation that forces insurers to retrospectively pay for unintended business interruption losses could pose an existential threat to non-life insurance firms. It could result in a projected after-tax capital and surplus loss of 37-50%, with the Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) moving downward, leading to ratings cuts and potential insolvency.

Lloyd's has unveiled the industry's largest COVID-19 loss estimate with an initial range of $3bn-$4.3bn. Lloyd's predicts COVID-19 will cost the non-life industry $203bn in insured and investment losses, making it the largest loss event ever experienced by the global market.

The industry is thus already coping with less premium growth and rising claims costs, while government regulators are pushing more regulation - including mandates that insurers cover BI claims, even if their policies never envisioned or priced for such losses. Most commercial property policies require physical damage to validate claims.

As such, policy language will be subject to interpretation as to whether infection is present at a business premise, and if that does or doesn't constitute physical damage. Regulators are further pushing for expansion of benefits for First Responders.

There is also the rising chance of higher liability claims, especially as businesses reopen and the virus potentially infects customers and staff. Also, the Plaintiff's Bar will be aggressive and will question if it is necessary to prove that exposure occurred at the work-site. The Plaintiff's Bar will surely suggest that inadequate safety measures are the real source of infection.

Policy Terms and Conditions under Scrutiny

What is clear is that with all the potential losses, policy language will be reviewed in detail by insurers and members of the Plaintiff's Bar as to specific definitions, limits, exclusions, triggers, time frame, etc. For example, they will study what is the exact definition of physical damage. Typical commercial property policies include some business interruption coverage, but pandemic, virus, or bacterial issues is usually excluded or is covered only with sub-limits if there is physical damage. About 40% of small businesses have some business interruption coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute

As noted in our recent Seeking Alpha article, small businesses hurt by this pandemic will, despite exclusionary clauses, try to recover or mitigate revenue losses from their business interruption insurance coverage. Some regulators under pressure from constituents will mandate insurers cover some of the loss costs. Insurers must therefore be prepared to vigorously defend their policies, despite any court challenges from potentially progressive juries.

Workers' comp policies already cover most First Responders such as firemen or police, but again there are policy terms that typically require specific proof of infection to exist at on-site business premises where the workers are employed. It is generally difficult to establish a work-relationship for a disease that can be contracted anywhere. However, that won't stop various state legislatures from broadening the defined coverage offered under workers' compensation.

Proposed legislation includes more specific definitions of First Responders to include more than health care workers. New proposals would also include other front-line workers at grocery stores, banks, hairdressers, gyms, hardware stores, transit professionals, truckers, etc. Several state legislatures and state regulators have already issued executive orders or proposed amended rules to expand such eligibility for workers' compensation. The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) has suggested the overall effect of COVID-19 on workers compensation could range from $1 billion to $80 billion.

General liability policies usually address the risk that others bring suit or file certain claims against you seeking damages for which they allege you are legally liable. The most likely scenario for a potential liability claim may be alleged negligence from failing to protect a customer and/or employee from being exposed to the virus. To avoid potential lawsuits, it is thus imperative that employers must keep workers and customers safe from the virus at their establishments. That means constant cleaning, PPE's, masks, etc. and other best safety practices that will significantly add to costs.

Liability claims are typically covered under casualty policies, but aggressive attorneys are continuing to pursue litigation opportunities by taking advantage of the crisis situation. Once again, policy language may be subject to interpretation and terms may be challenged in courts. While lawyers are going to be studying possible precedents with applications of pollution exclusions, it is possible that some judges could rule that insurers must pay for such claims. Better protections are thus needed for the industry.

Contracts Are Legally Binding Documents

Contract law is a body of law that governs, enforces, and interprets agreements related to an exchange of goods, services, properties, or money. According to contract law, an agreement made between two or more people or business entities, in which there is a promise to do something in return for a gain or advantage, is legally binding.

"There are laws governing contracts at the federal, state, and local levels, though most contracts are subject to the laws of the state in which it was created. Because the laws governing contracts vary a little by jurisdiction, most contracts include a governing law provision. This is a section of the contract itself in which it is specifically stated which state's laws will apply to interpreting and enforcing the contract should a dispute arise. Many contracts also specify how a dispute is to be dealt with, often stating that the parties will use arbitration rather than go to court over a dispute."

Any effort to retroactively rewrite insurance contracts, presume coverage, or remove exclusions would thus be very threatening to the insurance industry, as contract law stipulates that terms and conditions are part of the sanctity of such agreements under the U.S. Constitution. State actions to override and ignore legal, longstanding and regulator approved contract language violates the Constitution -The Obligation of Contracts Clause (aka "Contracts Clause") found in Article I of the United States Constitution.

The industry believes it has an obligation to vigorously defend the terms and conditions of its insurance contracts and to preserve the principle that premiums are paid for specific risks covered by an insurance policy.

Insurers want a type of public/private partnership under which the pandemic policies will be backed or shared by the U.S. government, similar to the way TRIA legislation was passed after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. There are already draft bills for creating a government-backed pandemic insurance policy, suggesting it would help small businesses.

Economic Recovery is Key to Future

At high levels of unemployment, great potential for business failures, and with premium reductions, delays, or refunds occurring for personal auto insurance, it will be challenging for insurers to see top line growth. Yes, there will be more demand for certain products - i.e., cyber coverage, business interruption, event cancellation, etc. - but premiums which typically are a function of economic growth and premium rate increases, will slow with the economy. Many companies, especially small businesses, will be challenged just to stay afloat. Those customers will not be able to pay high rates for coverage, although policy terms and conditions are sure to tighten along with rates.

Higher claims will most certainly hurt underwriting profits, and that assumes no major catastrophe hits the balance of the year. The first tropical storm has already formed in the Atlantic, and more are expected, in addition to possible wildfires, quakes, tornadoes, etc. Many insurers are already seeing reduced positive development of loss reserves from the heavy catastrophe losses incurred in 2017-18. While hits from COVID-19 will surely hurt profits, for most firms the losses will hit earnings more than balance sheets.

Nonetheless, with low investment yields, and volatile markets, companies may be inclined to reduce share buybacks, cut dividends, and focus on expenses which will be rising. Industry capital and surplus could drop close to required minimum capital levels. Although insolvency likely won't be an issue for the larger carriers, smaller firms could face liquidity or solvency challenges. We would expect the largest non-life firms that write commercial policies - e.g., AIG, Chubb, Travelers, and The Hartford - to represent juicy deep pockets for the trial lawyers, unless there are legislative caps placed on exposure to the virus or government back-stops are introduced. Liability caps need also be introduced to cut incentives for frivolous claims to be filed.

Life and healthcare firms also affected

Life/health companies are also subject to exposure. Indeed a recent story in the Wall Street Journal suggests that some life insurers are turning away potential buyers of life insurance, as investment yields make it difficult to earn returns. This is especially true for older customers with health conditions, for long-dated policies, or for policies of large size. There will be higher mortality risk, liability risk, and other factors including reinvestment and volatility risk, even if premium rates rise.

Hospitalization expenses will also play a role. According to one estimate, U.S. life insurers may face as much as $7.2 billion in claims if coronavirus deaths rise to the high end of projections of 150,000. Willis estimates that each COVID-19 claim will bring $35,000 in medical treatment costs and $3,000 in temporary disability. Some of those will be death claims that cost an average of $1 million for physicians and $750,000 for other health care workers.

Summary

The 2020 profits will be significantly reduced from lower premium growth, fewer rate hikes, and refunds or discounts for auto. Revenues will further be challenged by lower investment returns, especially as existing investments mature, valuations decline, and as defaults rise. Expenses of re-creating safe work environments will raise costs as businesses re-open. Although work-at-home will likely continue for many firms, new investments will be needed to update technology.

Added regulations will make it more difficult to operate. Reserve releases which have boosted results in recent years will need to be re-examined. Tax changes will depend on which party wins the election. But, share buybacks and dividends will likely be reduced.

All this will lead to a declining profit picture, most certainly for the next two quarters and perhaps longer depending on the speed of economic recovery. Fitch estimates that the industry will not see profits until second half of 2021. As Fitch sees it, litigation between insurers and commercial customers will take months to resolve. Reinsurance cover won't provide much relief as pandemics are usually excluded from business interruption policies.

It's hard to know how long it will take for profit recovery, but the next few quarters will certainly be challenging. And until there is more clarity on the industry's liability issues, most insurance shares seen unlikely to outperform the market over the near to medium term.

