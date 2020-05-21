Shares of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) are down about 43% since I wrote my cautious note on the company a little over two years ago, against a gain of about 5% for the S&P 500. I think a stock that's trading at $18.50 represents a fundamentally different risk profile than one that's trading at $36, so I thought I'd check in on the name. I like companies that are generally out of favor, so TripAdvisor may have some long-term potential. I'll try to answer whether it's a good buy at the moment by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the business. I'll also write about insider and institutional activity, as I think these may give investors a clue about the future. For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I'll jump immediately to the point. I think TripAdvisor is very well positioned to survive this (hopefully) short-term crisis, but the shares are still too rich for my blood. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to simply buying at the current level.

TripAdvisor And Coronavirus

The company is obviously facing headwinds because global travel has basically been turned off, and there are questions about whether it will ever return to what it was pre-COVID-19. I think the company summarized its current predicament very well in their latest 10-Q.

That said, we investors must have some faith that the world will return to something like normal, or else we'd be buying arable land and seeds and not stocks. Given that we have faith in a return to normal, and given that we're told to "buy low", and given that we can only ever "buy low" when everyone else is terrified, TripAdvisor may be a great long-term investment at current prices.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history here is interesting in that revenue and net income have moved in opposite directions from each other over time. Specifically, over the past eight years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 9.3%, while net income has declined at a CAGR of about 5.25%. Whenever I come upon a company where the more they sell, the more they lose, I'm prompted to ask "if growing sales doesn't lead to increased profits, what does?!"

Comparing the most recent quarter to the same period a year ago reveals the beginning of the impact of the coronavirus on this company. Revenues were down massively (26%), and net income has fallen off a cliff, down 161% from the same time a year ago.

On the bright side, the company has more than enough liquidity to weather the current storm in my estimation. They have drawn $700 million of their $1 billion credit facility, which is due in May of 2022. Against this, they have $798 million of cash. I would rate this as one of the most rock solid balance sheets I've come upon recently.

The Problem With Buybacks

My regular readers know that I've recently grown quite skeptical about the value of buybacks. I've spoken to many investment professionals over the years who have characterized buybacks as an unalloyed good, and they're wrong. Buybacks can be shareholder friendly, but they're certainly not always. TripAdvisor is another great example of how buybacks can destroy shareholder wealth.

For your enjoyment and edification, I've created a table that walks through the specifics of TripAdvisor's buyback activity over the past several years. Per this analysis, over the past 7 ¼ years, the company has spent approximately $730 million to retire just over 8.7 million shares. This works out to a price per share of ~$83.77. So, management spent $730 million of shareholders wealth to buy back shares at a price about $64 per share higher than the current market price. Had the share count been kept constant in 2013, and that $730 million was delivered to shareholders in the form of a dividend, they would have received just over $5.60 per share. I think I can speak for every investor when I write that given a choice, they would have preferred receiving their returns in the form of $5.60 in dividend payments.

Source: Company 10-Ks, Author Calculations

Source: Company Filings

The Stock

Although I don't like the fact that the company has spent an enormous sum overpaying for stock over the past several years, that's really a problem for shareholders and not potential shareholders. I think the financial history here suggests that, although margins are shrinking, this is a consistently profitable business that is well positioned to weather the current storm. Thus, I think there's very little risk of bankruptcy at this point. For that reason, I think it's still worth considering an investment here. In order to do that, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the business itself. The reason for this is that I think a great company can be a terrible investment if you overpay, and a troubled company can be a great business if you buy it at a bargain.

I determine whether a company is a bargain or not in a host of ways. Most simply, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In my previous article I "went on about" the fact that shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of about 27 times. In spite of the fact that shares have dropped dramatically in price, the shares are actually more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at a simple ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about long-term growth here. In order to do that, I employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula. This gives a sense of what the market assumes about future growth. In my previous article, I complained that according to this methodology, the market was forecasting a perpetual growth rate of about 10%. Applying this methodology to the current price suggests the market is assuming a growth rate of about 8% here, which is obviously less optimistic (i.e. 'better') than before, but is still quite sanguine in my view. For these reasons, I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Insider and Institutional Activity

Just because I think the shares don't currently represent good value doesn't mean other, more knowledgeable investors agree with me. I've written many, many times that not all investors are created equal. Some people are better at investing than the rest of us because they have the perfect intellectual and emotional temperament for this activity. Some people are better because they have a team of analysts at their disposal. Some people tend to be better at buying and selling a specific stock because they work at the company represented and thus know more about it than any Wall Street analyst ever will. I think it makes sense to at least be aware of the market maneuvers of such investors, as there's a chance that we might ride their collective coattails.

With that in mind, I should point out that on March 5 of this year, Stephen Kaufer spent just under $966,000 of his own money to acquire 44,444 shares at an average price of $21.73. I think when someone as knowledgeable as this person puts their own capital to work, the rest of us should at least take note.

In addition, filings indicate that by the end of March, none other than the great Joel Greenblatt purchased an additional 103,384 shares, bringing his total exposure to the firm to 176,854 shares.

In my view, when investors like Greenblatt, and insiders like Kaufer put capital to work in the company, we should be made aware of it. I think the fact that these two have put capital to work indicates that there's some value here.

Options As Alternative

Just because I don't think there's great value at current prices doesn't mean I don't think there's value here. I would be very happy to buy this company at the right price. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. On the one hand, I can wait for the shares to drop to a more reasonable level. There are two problems with this approach as far as I can tell. First, the shares may never drop to a level that I consider acceptable. Second, waiting in this way is very, very boring.

Thankfully, the options market provides investors with the opportunity to generate an immediate credit by selling the right to sell the shares to us at a price we consider acceptable. In this way, I consider short puts a win-win trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they think represents a great long-term buy price.

At the moment, my preferred short put is the December 2020 with a strike of $12. These are currently bid-asked at $1.15-$1.35. So if the investor simply takes the market here, and the shares remain above $12 for the next seven months, the investor takes the premium. If the shares drop below $12, the investor will be obliged to buy at a net price of ~$10.85. I think $10.85 represents a great long-term entry price. Note that $10.85 is about 44% below the current market price. Holding all else constant, that would represent a price to free cash flow of about 17.5 times, which is much more reasonable in my view.

Hopefully I've gotten you quite excited about the possibilities of writing put options, dear reader, because now I get to splash cold water all over the idea. Investing, like life itself is risky and involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no risk-free option. There's risk A, and there's risk B. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Buying stock has a host of risk-reward trade-offs that should be very obvious to any investor in early 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a coward to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. If you are considering this strategy for yourself, you should think hard about whether you are in it to collect premia or whether you want to sell puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Since I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, allow me to drill this into your head even further using TripAdvisor as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$19.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price ~45% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think TripAdvisor will eventually recover, and will return to something like normal over the next few years. In the meantime, the company has more than sufficient liquidity to survive. I also like the fact that both people who know the business well, and investors like Greenblatt have purchased recently. The problem is that I still consider the shares to be expensive. They're certainly not as dear as they were over two years ago, but they remain too rich for me. Thankfully, the options market provides an alternative to simply buying at the current price. In spite of the risks inherent in the short put trade, I think it makes most sense at the moment. The trade is a "win-win" in my estimation, and so I will be executing it this week. I suggest other potential shareholders here do the same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I'm bearish on the stock at the current price, I'll be selling 10 of the puts mentioned in this article.