Article Thesis

Recently I read more about a little-covered deal that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) did three years ago that went awfully wrong, as it turned out the company tricked Berkshire into an acquisition despite the fact that the target was close to bankruptcy at the time. Now, a court decided that Berkshire is entitled to hundreds of millions in compensation.

Compared to Berkshire's hefty size, this deal was not overly meaningful, and Berkshire is still in a position to thrive anyways, no matter whether the award will be paid or not. Berkshire Hathaway's Q1 did not look strong at first sight, but when one takes a deeper look, things are different. Berkshire Hathaway looks like an inexpensive, lower-risk investment right here, and has a good chance of generating attractive returns for its owners over the coming years we believe.

Source: Stock Rover

A Deal That Went Bad, But Berkshire Hathaway Could Receive Hundreds Of Millions In Compensation

In 2017, Berkshire Hathaway's Precision Castparts bought out Germany-based Schulz Holding, a pipe maker, for close to $900 million. At the time, this deal looked great, as Berkshire paid an EBITDA multiple of just 7 for the company [source in German, but translatable via Google Translate or other services].

As it turns out, management of Schulz Holding has been cooking the books for quite a while and a large amount of the revenues and profits that the company reported were completely faked. This spring, a court decided that Berkshire Hathaway was eligible to receive compensation of more than €640 million, or roughly $700 million, following a legal fight that lasted two years. It is not yet known when Berkshire Hathaway will receive this amount, and it is possible that the amount will not be paid in full.

Nevertheless, this still looks like a favorable end for a deal in which Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was the victim of fraud, the second one during the last couple of years, following the somewhat fraudulent DC Solar acquisition. For a company of Berkshire Hathaway's size, something like this is not a major and long-lasting issue, however, and the company can overcome such developments as long as they do not happen all the time. Yet, it may still be a relief to know that even investing masterminds such as Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger can be the victim of dubious or even outright fraudulent claims when making investment decisions.

Berkshire Hathaway Is Positioned To Weather The Storm

The Schulz Holding saga was not the most important factor for Berkshire's investors by far, though, as the focus rightfully lies on the coronavirus crisis right now. Berkshire Hathaway is active in many different industries, some of them rather cyclical, but the company still looks well-prepared to weather this current storm.

The first reason for that is its diversification. The company owns operating businesses that operate in insurance, ones that sell staples such as candy and other food products, but there are also railroads and energy companies. Naturally, owning a diversified earnings and cash flow stream helps Berkshire in weathering downturns in some segments. During the current crisis, for example, lower economic output will result in lower transportation volumes of industrial products, automobiles, chemicals, etc., which hurts revenues and profits at Berkshire's BNSF. On the other hand, lower traffic volumes, caused by stay-at-home orders, will result in a lower amount of traffic accidents, which should be a net positive for the margins at Berkshire's car insurance company Geico.

There is a range of operating companies in quite recession-resilient industries, which includes Dairy Queen (food & beverage), Berkshire Hathaway Energy (utility), Business Wire (news/media), and many more. The profits that are generated by these companies should help in balancing out any shortfalls in more cyclical businesses, such as its auto sales business called Berkshire Hathaway Automotive.

The resilience of the diversified business was clearly visible in Berkshire's first-quarter earnings results. Revenues were actually up 1% year over year, despite the fact that the coronavirus-caused crisis was already emerging during the quarter, with a state of emergency being declared in New York in early March. The second quarter will in all likelihood show a larger impact from the current crisis, but Berkshire's diversified businesses should nevertheless prevent revenues from falling off a cliff during the quarter. The insurance business was one of the best-performing business units, as it was responsible for all of Berkshire's revenue growth during the first quarter:

Source: 10-Q filing

Berkshire's revenues would have been down by $800 million year over year without the positive impact of the $1.4 billion growth in insurance premiums that the company earned during the quarter.

Another factor that speaks for Berkshire's resilience during the current crisis is its rock-solid balance sheet. Berkshire Hathaway has one of the highest credit ratings obtainable by companies, and its balance sheet has an immense cash position.

Source: 10-Q filing

With $138 billion in cash and short-term investments that can be easily liquidated at any time, Berkshire has an immense war chest that serves two purposes. First, the company can easily cover any temporary cash shortfalls at any of its operating businesses, and on top of that, Berkshire can go for acquisitions at any point it wants. Berkshire's cash balance grew by a sizable $10 billion during the first quarter, which shows the company's immense cash flow generation potential, despite the fact that the coronavirus was already having an impact during Q1.

Solid Long-Term Growth Outlook And A Low Valuation

Buffett likes to state that he thinks it is a good choice to bet on America, and historically, this absolutely was the correct choice. I don't see any reason for this to change in the future, despite the fact that 2020 obviously will be a year during which economic activity declines. In the long run, however, the factors that drove the US' GDP performance in the past should remain in place. Further growth, driven by consumption and possibly a shift of manufacturing back to the US, should help increase profits at American companies, and thus also at the businesses Berkshire owns directly.

Data by YCharts

The analyst community is forecasting long-term growth of 12% a year, which may be a bit optimistic. Nevertheless, we believe that a high-single-digit earnings growth rate would be quite achievable for Berkshire, and possibly more, if Buffett finds attractive targets to deploy his $140 billion.

Earnings growth is not the only driver of long-term returns, valuation plays a major role as well. Buffett likes valuing Berkshire based on its price to book multiple:

Data by YCharts

Trading at 1.11 times trailing book value, Berkshire's shares are the least expensive they have been over the last five years. This does, however, not tell the whole truth yet. A large portion of Berkshire's book value stems from its stock portfolio, which got whacked at the end of the first quarter. During the first six weeks of the second quarter, stocks have recovered meaningfully, but this is not yet included in Berkshire's book value yet.

If we assume that one-third of the $56 billion decline in Q1 book value was reversed during the second quarter, this adds about $19 billion to Berkshire's current book value. The recovery in Berkshire's book value stems from increases in the share price between March 31 and the time of writing this article in some of Berkshire's largest holdings such as Apple (AAPL) and American Express (AXP). Such a book value recovery would make the price to book ratio drop to an even lower level of just 1.06.

Buffett has stated in the past that he believes that buying Berkshire at less than 1.2 times its book value is a good value proposition, thus, by his logic, Berkshire would be attractively valued right here.

Berkshire is thus a company with a solid long-term growth outlook, thanks to holding a wide range of well-performing operating businesses, some of them, such as BNSF, with wide moats. On top of that, Berkshire's shares are not at all expensive right here, and the large cash position that the company holds gives Buffett & Munger a lot of optionality in making accretive acquisitions, going for buybacks, etc.

Alternative Investment: Eagle Capital provides indirect ownership of BRK at a discount

While not directly related to this article, we wanted to point out that Berkshire Hathaway comprises 16.3% of closed-end-fund (and Cash Flow Kingdom holding) Eagle Capital Growth (GRF). GRF currently trades at a greater than normal 14% discount to NAV, so in a way, you can get BRK for an additional 14% off. Despite the "growth" in its name, GRF has a long-term value-oriented bent, other holdings include cash (14%), Paycheck (5%), Colgate (4%), and Illinois Tool Works (4%). This CEF offers a decent fee, 1.4%, and long-term returns of 8.9% on average over the last 10 years. It also typically pays out all realized investment gains and net investment income in a large dividend near the end of each year.

Takeaway

Even an investing genius like Warren Buffett can get tricked, as the resolution of the Schulz Holding acquisition and subsequent legal fight show. But, thanks to its gigantic range of operating businesses, issues like these are not devastating for Berkshire.

Berkshire's results during Q1 were quite solid, and even though Q2 will most likely be worse, the long-term growth outlook for the company remains favorable. Combined with the lowest valuation in a long time, and the potential for utilizing the company's massive cash pile in a beneficial way, Berkshire at $169 looks quite attractive, we believe.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more from me, click the Follow button to receive notifications for future articles!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? Data verified by Etrade. The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRK.B over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.