Gilead (GILD) shares have seen a lot of volatility in recent weeks on the hopes its drug Remdevsir could be a therapeutic for the treatment of coronavirus. However, the company has indicated it would be donating nearly a million doses to the federal government, which means the profitability of the drug may not come until some point in the distant future.

Consensus analysts estimates forecast no revenue growth for the company through the year 2022, stalling out around $22.5 billion in each of the next three years. Meanwhile, earnings growth is expected to be minimal at best. The bleak growth outlook is likely why some options traders are betting the stock doesn't gain from its current price of roughly $73.40 on May 21, and is more likely to fall. You can once again track all of my free articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created for followers.

Lack of Growth

Analysts see revenue just flatlining through 2022, which means they see no meaningful benefit from Remdesivir currently or in future years. Revenue by 2022 is expected to grow by 0.85% to $22.6 billion from $22.45 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to grow by 1.1% to $6.71 per share from $6.63 per share in 2019.

Valuation is High

The stock does trade for 12.4 times one-year forward earnings estimates, which doesn't seem expensive at all. However, that ratio is a bit misleading, because the PE ratio is actually at its highest level since January 2018 when it was around 13. Since 2017 the stock has traded with a one-year forward earnings multiple between 6.7 and 13.

Options Indicate That The Stock Falls

The weak growth outlook for the company is likely why the stock has been struggling, and why traders are betting the stock's, significant gains are likely to fade. On May 20, the open interest for June 19, $72.5 puts rose by over 6,000 contracts. These contracts were traded on the ASK for around $3.30 and were bought, a bet that Gilead's stock would fall, something noted in my Reading The Markets subscriber room on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Additionally, on May 21, the open interest for the June 5 $75 calls increased by 11,300 contracts. At first, this might sound like a bullish bet, but most of these Calls traded on the BID for around $2 per contract and indicate that trader does not expect Gilead's stock to be above $75 by the expiration date. It's likely part of a covered call strategy where the seller of the calls is long the stock and is looking to generate extra income.

Chart is Weak

Technically, the stock is fragile, too, with the shares now sitting on a level of technical support around $72. Should Gilead fall below $72, then it seems likely that it could fall to as low as $67. The relative strength index also is trending lower too, and that also suggests momentum is going in favor of Gilead's stock falling, not rising.

Risks

Gilead's stock is very much in the middle of the coronavirus news cycle, and should positive news come out around Remedsivir that shows a more significant benefit than currently known, the stock could surge. Should the stock not fall below support at $72, it could result in shares rebounding back to $79.

However, it seems unlikely that given some piece of very positive news that the stock is likely to rebound in a meaningful way, especially in the absence of a growth catalyst.

