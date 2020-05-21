Introduction

SelectQuote (SLQT) is an insurance brokerage platform that debuted on the NYSE Thursday morning. The deal being run by Credit Suisse (CS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) priced $20 above the range of $17-$19 per share, raising more than $450 million and giving the company a valuation of around $3 billion. This may seem aggressive at two times the value of its closest comparable public company, EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), but, in my view, the price tag is justified given the company's impressive operating metrics and healthy financial position. Given the impressive performance of EverQuote since its initial offering, and the fact that SelectQuote is in an objectively stronger financial standing, this is an offering that might deserve a second look.

Who Is SelectQuote

Source: Company S-1 Prospectus

The company is an insurance broker that matches insurance policies from leading providers to prospects in the selection stage of the sales cycle. Management described the business model with the following from their form S-1 prospectus:

We operate in an attractive segment of the insurance value chain, distributing insurance products on behalf of our insurance carrier partners who, in return, pay us commissions. Accordingly, we do not currently generate revenues directly from the consumers with whom we interact. In addition, because we are not the issuer of the insurance policy to the consumer, we bear no underwriting risks.

The company's position as a broker vs. a provider places it in an attractive position in the insurance industry by avoiding underwriting risks. Furthermore, the business offers the innovation of an emerging growth tech platform while bringing over 30 years of established history as described below:

Founded over 30 years ago as what we believe was the first DTC term life insurance exchange platform in the U.S., our technology-driven, differentiated model allows consumers to easily compare pricing and policy options from over 50 of the nation’s leading insurance carriers. Working in tandem, our agents and technology systems are the foundational pillars of our franchise. Our highly trained and licensed agents are subject matter experts in the products they sell, and this, in combination with our purpose-built software and business process, differentiates the service we provide to consumers relative to other insurance distributors or “online only” offerings.

The marriage of the hybrid of the traditional agent-driven business model and the modern software platform the company offers has helped the company to garner a great deal of customer trust and it shows in their financial standing.

Using EverQuote As A Proxy

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, for investors, there exists a public company, EverQuote, that operates in a very similar business model to SelectQuote with equally impressive rates of growth. Since its IPO in 07/2018, shares have exhibited over 150% appreciation in price. This has been driven largely by the company's impressive growth rates with sales growing as much as 80% y/y, though those have since lowed precipitously to a still impressive expected 35% looking forward. That being said, this company is a tad smaller than SelectQuote and is not an exact match, but, as you will see in the table below, the variation is positive in nature.

Ticker SLQT EVER Shares (millions) 162.65 27.03 Low: $ 17.00 Mid: $ 18.00 $ 47.81 High: $ 19.00 Marketcap: 2927.7 1292.304 FY20 EST Revenue: $ 500.38 277.94 EBITDA: $ 139.81 -2.75 Net Income: $ 74.29 -4.18 Cash: 512.644 50.46 Debt: 411.054 0 Preferred Equity: 0 0 Enterprise Value: 3029.29 1342.764 EV/REV: 6.05x 4.83x EV/EBITDA: 21.67x N/A P/E: 39.41x N/A Revenue Growth (FWD): 48.28% 34.65%

Source: S-1 filing & SeekingAlpha Premium

The table above illustrates several of the key similarities and differences between SelectQuote and EverQuote. The biggest differentiator between the two companies is forward sales growth and profitability. SelectQuote is showing a much stronger operating model demonstrating the ability to generate forward sales growth of approximately 50%, while showing a positive bottom line profit. What's most impressive, is that unlike last year's Zoom (ZM) which also debuted with impressive growth and meager net profit, SelectQuote is posting a rather healthy net margin of 15% providing it a great deal of wiggle room. Are the levels proposed by the underwriters at a bit of a premium to EverQuote? Yes, but given the vast disparity in profitability, it is easy to make the case it might not be high enough.

Fair Value Estimate

To estimate fair value, I have compiled a forecast of the company's fiscal year results for the year ending 06/30. I have done this by taking disclosed trailing nine-month results from the company's amended S-1 and created an estimated percentage of the total year based on the 2019 fiscal year results. From here, I was able to extrapolate estimates for the fiscal year 2020 as seen below:

Year Ending 06/30 Trailing Nine Months (Millions) FY 20 Implied Growth FY 19 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 % of Year Revenue $ 500.38 48.28% $ 337.47 $ 390.07 $ 263.07 78% EBITDA 139.81 32.80% 105.28 113.89 85.76 81% Net Income 74.29 2.36% 72.58 61.10 59.69 82%

The key here is the revenue figure as I plan to value the company on a target forward multiple of the enterprise value to revenue. I selected this metric because the company's profitability metrics are simply too high to prove meaningful and because there is no similar company to use as a clean proxy. This would not be appropriate if the sales growth rate was low or declining but given the implied rate of 48.28%, this is not a concern with respect to its valuation.

The next step is determining what an adequate multiple would be to apply to SelectQuote. To do this, I examined the implied anticipated y/y revenue growth rates for the company and EverQuote. I then created a ratio to represent the proportionate disparity in anticipated change between the two entities and found that SelectQuote is expected at a rate that is 1.39 times higher. From here I simply multiplied the EV/REV multiple currently exhibited by shares of EverQuote and came to a target multiple of around 7x sales. The final computation and resulting price objective can be seen in the table below:

Target EV/REV: 7.00x Target Enterprise Value: $ 3,502.68 Target Equity Value: $ 3,604.27 Target Share Price: $ 22.16

Taking the implied enterprise value and backing into a target equity value using the debt and cash statistics in the table several items above delivers an implied fair value per share of around $22. This would imply upside potential of around 10% from the initial listing, and means the initial opening price was at a bit of a premium.

Final Thoughts

I am going to be watching this one closely. In my view, price execution isn't essential if you have a decent business, but it's important to be cognizant of the valuation. Should this rally too much over the next few days, I would be wary, but for now, I am bullish on SelectQuote.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLQT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.