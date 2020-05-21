With COVID-19 hitting the world, we are seeing some rather big changes in the way we are doing things. For the travel industry and the commercial aircraft industry it means that we went from a clear growth position to shrinking fleets and that has consequences for jet makers and airlines. One question I do get a lot is which airlines are going to make it and which ones won’t. That's a tough one to answer as we don’t know the extent of the COVID-19 impact because the timeframe is a big unknown at the moment. That it's going to take years to recover seems certain, but we are seeing some positivity in the airline schedules for the coming months even though they are subject to change. Currently, we are seeing lockdowns easing and that is a first good sign, but recovery won’t be a perfect V-shaped one. So, tough times ahead where continued government support is going to be another lifeline to many companies.

In the coming days and weeks, I will go through airline plans region by region to see which airlines are still there or not and how fleets and order books are affected. In this analysis, I want to have a first look at what a bankruptcy of one of the bigger US carriers would mean for Boeing. This article is motivated by an interview from TODAY with Boeing CEO David Calhoun.

Calhoun sees major US airline collapse

What caught the attention of many people was that when asked about a major US airline collapsing, Calhoun answered that he didn’t want to be too predictive on that “but yes, most likely.” Reading the responses on that from investors, the message for Calhoun seems to be “stick to the problems of your own company and don’t talk smack about airlines.” There are, however, two ways to view this.

The first way is that as manufacturers of commercial aircraft, Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) have deeper insights in the state of the industry and how everything comes together in terms of recovery. It’s not in Boeing’s interest to suggest one of their customers will not survive the current crisis. If you look at the path to recovery, I think it's not unreasonable to think that some companies won’t be making it. After all, a lot of airlines already have huge struggles remaining profitable when there's an uptick in fuel prices. So, it's very plausible to assume that some airlines won’t be making it out of this crisis.

Probably what's considered unreasonable is that Calhoun spoke his mind, whether it's true or not that some airlines might not make it does not really matter. Generally, jet makers do not comment on the financial health of their customers. So, having Calhoun share his thoughts on possible airline bankruptcies is rare. The problem is that Calhoun didn’t want to be too predictive but did express that he thinks that some airlines wouldn’t be making it out of the crisis without naming any airline. Naming a particular airline wouldn’t be good business practice, but not naming any airline leaves a whole lot of room for speculation and that doesn’t help restoring confidence to book tickets for the entire US airline industry. In times that airlines are struggling, Calhoun’s words really aren’t helping.

Whichever way you view Calhoun’s words, I think he was quite realistic on the recovery profile being slow paced and his words on possible bankruptcies also are not inaccurate, much to the dislike of investors and airline executives. The clumsiness in his response is that he slams the US airlines, some of which are very important to specific commercial aircraft programs. I'm still not convinced of his view that the current lower production rates are accurately depicting the low-demand environment, but that's a different problem. What's somewhat problematic is that the interviewer asked Calhoun about airlines going out of business to which Calhoun replies “Yes, most likely.” It is, however, far more likely that major restructurings will occur among airlines and not necessarily straight bankruptcy or liquidation.

Boeing US airlines backlog

I'm sure everybody has their view on Calhoun’s words. The fact however is that an US airline bankruptcy would be bad for Boeing’s business. Using the AeroAnalysis Data Visualization tool for Boeing’s backlog, which is accessible for subscribers of The Aerospace Forum, we found that US customers represent $80B of Boeing’s commercial aircraft backlog. That should be corrected for US defense sales as well as US lessor and business jet sales. By doing so, we get to 647 aircraft in backlog valued $42.7B. We also decided to take out the freighter backlog to arrive at the following overview:

Figure 1: US carriers backlog with Boeing

The US passenger airlines represent less than 10% of the backlog, but we are still talking tens of billions in potential aircraft sales for the US passenger airline industry. This included 39 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 528 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, meaning that US airlines account for 12.5% of the Boeing 737 MAX jet which is struggling at present. This of course is because Southwest Airlines (LUV) is a big customer for the Boeing 737 MAX, but also United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) have big unfilled orders for the MAX. If an airline were to scrap orders due to bankruptcy, it would cost Boeing between $800 million and $12.5 billion in backlog. The big question, of course, is which airlines was Calhoun thinking of when he made his statement.

Generally, it seems that American Airlines (AAL) really isn’t positioned well with a debt load of $24.32B with a debt-to-assets ratio of 40% and nearly 30% for United Airlines. We don’t know whether airlines will go out of business and which ones it will be, but from Boeing’s customer pool, American Airlines is not positioned well when looking at their debt loads with United Airlines being somewhere in the middle. Particularly, a bankruptcy of American Airlines would be painful for Boeing as the company has a significant number of unfilled orders for the Dreamliner, a program that has been struggling recently.

In 2018, American Airlines committed to purchasing 47 Boeing 787 aircraft, split between 22 Boeing 787-8s and 27 Boeing 787-9s. The aircraft will be equipped with GE GEnx-1B turbofans. The smaller Boeing 787-8 were to be used to replace the Boeing 767-300ER, while the bigger Boeing 787-9 would replace the Airbus A330-300 and the Boeing 777-200. With smaller fleets the unfilled part of that order becomes shaky. There are 25 Boeing 787-9s directly ordered by American Airlines from Boeing that remain undelivered at this time and 20 Boeing 787-8s which are ordered by Boeing Capital Corporation.

If you would have to point at a Boeing customer that could face bankruptcy (likely not a straight bankruptcy), American Airlines likely is on top of that list, but looking over the entire line and that likely is what Calhoun was hinting at is that big changes need to be made if some of these airlines want to survive. All airlines want to survive, so it's not so much a question of which customer we can cross out completely from the order book if it were to go bankrupt but how many of these orders will eventually be cancelled and deferred by all customers combined because it does seem that once the grants to pay employees through Sept. 30 are depleted, some airlines need to make important decisions to downsize and some airlines will be crumbling under their debt load once that happens as they lose the scale advantages. That's what Calhoun was hinting, while not particularly targeting any airline. If you try to match the statements with a balance sheet, you would end up with American Airlines, but overall, this is the general path going forward that Calhoun stipulated without going into details.

Now, the pain a bankruptcy of an airline wouldn’t just hurt Boeing. Airbus has unfilled orders for 960 aircraft valued north of $50B from US passenger airlines. So, in case of order book restructuring, there's significant risk for Airbus as well.

Conclusion

Calhoun received a log of backlash for providing what seems to be a very reasonable statement on some airlines potentially going out of business. It’s hard to imagine airlines going out of business, but some of the airlines have a debt load so big that downsizing operations will likely result in collapse unless they go into major restructuring. That's the simple fact that Calhoun was pointing out and that investors as well as airline executives were not too happy about. The way Calhoun chose his words likely wasn't subtle enough as he seemed to be convinced about airlines collapsing, while what he seemed to be hitting at were airline restructurings. It surely doesn’t help an airline recovery in the coming months but he's not wrong when he says that if September comes, something needs to happen. It’s the bitter reality. For Boeing, having American Airlines collapse would be painful due to the Boeing 787 orders the company. The company takes the third spot out of five in the Boeing backlog from US passenger airlines.

However, what remains is that Boeing survived downturns, and even though some airlines collapsed in the past, there always emerges new players on the market. So, any airline collapse is going to be painful but not such that Boeing won’t manage. Currently, the company has bigger problems than American or United Airlines (or any airlines you would like to name) as it's struggling with global reduction in demand for commercial aircraft as well as the absence of the Boeing 737 MAX. So, while there's a huge focus on which airlines will go out of business, the bigger question for Boeing with regard to the US airline industry will be how much of the $32.6B backlog will remain in place with reasonable time frames for delivery. The first reductions in production rate seem to suggest that over the coming years 40-60 percent of the planned production capacity won’t be needed and for the major US carriers that would boil down to $13B-$20B which is larger than the unfilled orders of American Airlines.

