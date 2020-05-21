Its shares are trading at an appealing valuation for long-term investors. Due to its growth potential, Mowi can continue to outperform the overall market over the next decade.

Salmon supply growth rate is expected to diminish over the next decade, while salmon demand is expected to grow due to its health benefits and the middle-class rising income.

Article Thesis

Despite the current poor results amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term outlook is promising for this seafood company. As I analyzed in my previous article - "Norwegian Salmon Companies Are Well-Positioned To Continue To Outperform The Market", salmon supply growth rate is expected to diminish over the next decade, while salmon demand is expected to grow due to its health benefits and the middle class rising income, mainly in emerging markets. Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY), as the largest producer of salmon in the world, is well-positioned to benefit from this situation due to its leadership position and long experience in an industry with significant barriers to entry. An unbalance between supply and demand may push salmon prices higher in the years to come and increase its already profitable margins. Moreover, Mowi has a strong balance sheet to get through the present crisis, a resilient and profitable business, and generous dividend policy.

Activity and description of the company

Despite its impressive performance in the last decade, Mowi remains as an under-covered company. Previously known as Marine Harvest, Mowi is a Norwegian seafood company and the world's largest producer of farm-raised salmon, both by volume and revenue. The company is organized into three business areas; Feed, Farming, and Sales & Marketing. Farming is the core activity of the company and, currently, represents more than 80% of its operational EBIT. Although the company has been investing in new feed plants in recent years, Feed is still a minor activity and its production is used internally in the farming operations. Sales & Marketing includes the value-added operations in Europe, the US, and Asia, and the sales and delivery of the products obtained from its farming operations. This business area accounts for approximately 15% of operational EBIT.

(Source: Mowi annual report 2019)

Regarding Mowi's result presentation, the company uses operational EBIT to present its results instead of financial EBIT. Operational EBIT is a non-IFRS financial measure that better describes the company's results since it excludes certain items, especially adjustments in the net fair value of biomass, which is a non-cash adjustment of the value of the "inventory" and varies according to the salmon price. In 2019, due to a decrease in the salmon price, the net fair value of biomass negatively affected the financial EBIT (EUR 617 million), which was lower than the operational EBIT (EUR 721 million). The opposite occurred in 2018 when financial EBIT was higher than the operational EBIT due to an appreciation of the net fair value of biomass. This is important to understand since it may create confusion to understand other ratios, such as the payout ratio, which I will analyze further.

(Source: Mowi annual report 2019)

Mowi operates mainly in six different countries, Norway, Scotland, Canada, Chile, Ireland, and the Faroe Islands. Most of its facilities are in Norway. In 2019, more than 65% of its operational EBIT originated from operations in the Nordic country. Moreover, Europe is by far the largest market for Mowi's salmon, representing almost 70% of the total revenues in 2019, while the Americas and Asia accounted for approximately 20% and 9% respectively. Analyzing revenue by-product, the share of sales related to salmon products was stable compared to the previous year, at 91.7% - compared with 91.0% in 2018. Most of Mowi's sales are low value-added products, hence, as in most commodity industries, it experiences high volatility in the price achieved for its products. Fresh whole salmon (i.e. primarily processed salmon) represented 39.1% of the total revenues in 2019, and fresh smoked salmon and fresh and frozen elaborated salmon (i.e. secondary processed salmon) accounted for 51.4%.

A brief overview of the salmon industry

Salmon is available from wild and farmed sources. Nowadays, about 72% of the world's salmon harvest is farmed, and most of it comes from Norway, Chile, Scotland, and Canada. Atlantic salmon is the most farmed species of salmonids in the world. In 2019, the total farmed Atlantic salmon was over 2.6 million tonnes - more than 50% of that amount was harvested in Norway - while the wild salmon catch was 1 million tonnes approximately. Mowi, as the largest global producer, harvested almost 15% of the total farmed salmonids species in 2018.

(Source: Bakkafrost annual report 2019)

Looking forward, apart from wild and farmed sources, we must consider a third way of salmon production, which is land-based production. More than 900,000 tonnes of capacity have been planned globally for 2022. However, it is highly unlikely that all identified projects will get realized and the planned capacity must be viewed as a rough estimate of the maximum expected volume.

The industry has high barriers to entry. To increase capacity, there are many regulations to fulfill and a license is a key prerequisite. Besides, salmon farming activity is capital intensive and volatile. More importantly, the industry has reached a production level where biological boundaries are being pushed. For all these reasons, the annual supply growth has diminished in recent years with a 6% annual growth in the period 2009-2018 and is expected to diminish further to a 4% annual growth from 2018 to 2022.

(Source: Salmon farming 2019)

If we analyze the industry in terms of demand, Europe (incl. Russia) and North America are by far the largest markets for Atlantic salmon and, in 2018, represented 50% and 23% of global consumption respectively. However, emerging markets are growing at significantly higher rates than these traditional markets. The global population is expected to continue growing and reach 9.7 billion in 2050. Assuming consumption per capita stays constant, this implies a 35% increase in demand for protein. However, the FAO projected that over the period 2018-2027, per capita fish consumption will increase in all continents except Africa, and the average nominal world price for traded fish will increase by 24% approximately by 2027. Salmon represents only 4% of total seafood production. Moreover, as the middle class is growing in large emerging markets, salmon companies expect the consumption of high-quality proteins to increase. Hence, salmon demand is expected to increase over the next decade as the global population continues to grow, middle-class income rises mainly in developing countries, and salmon continues to be promoted by global health authorities due to its health benefits.

Profitability

Net Income Margin (5 yr avg) Return on Equity Return on Assets Return on investment (5 yr avg) Asset Turnover 12.1% 16.5% 6.7% 11.1% 0.75

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Mowi has a very profitable business with attractive ratios. Its 5-year average net income margin is 12.1% and its current return on equity, 16.5%. Salmon companies have to deal with biological issues such as salmon diseases that can squeeze their margins. Such events are difficult to prevent and have increased production costs in recent years. To stabilize costs, Mowi has been investing in an integrated production to control the quality of its products and improve efficiency. Moreover, the company has a sales contract policy to hedge against short-term volatility of salmon price and demand. These contracts typically have a duration of 3 to 12 months, and its maximum hedge rate varies depending on the country of operation.

(Source: Mowi 2020 Q1 Results)

Despite the increase in production costs, the company has maintained its wide margins in recent years. Moreover, salmon prices have a high correlation with supply. As the supply growth rate decreases and demand surge, salmon prices should reach new record highs, and Mowi's portability should improve accordingly.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Op EBIT Margin 11.1% 19.9% 21.7% 19.7% 17.4% Net Margin 5.1% 15.4% 12.7% 14.9% 11.5%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Mowi annual report 2019)

Growth expectations remain strong

(EUR Million) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Operational EBIT 347 700 792 753 721 Growth 101.9% 13.1% -5.0% -4.2% EUR per kg harvested 0.83 1.84 2.14 2.01 1.65 Net Income 158 539 463 567 476 Growth 240.7% -14.2% 22.6% -16.0%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Mowi annual report 2019)

Mowi has been growing at a fast pace over the past decade. However, due to its large size, the company has grown at a slower rate than its competitors have in the last 5 years. 2016 was particularly a very profitable year, with all-time high salmon prices and wide profit margins. Anyhow, the company has continued to increase its revenue in the following years.

According to analyst forecasts, Mowi's revenue is expected to contract this year by less than 1% due to a drop in demand and prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The current lockdown in most European countries has negatively affected salmon demand mainly from the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurants and Catering) segment, barely offset by an increase in retail demand. As a consequence, salmon prices have dropped too, and the current average price in May is 4.46 EUR/kg - approximately 25% lower than the average price of 2019.

However, analysts also forecast a strong recovery, with sales growing almost 9% in 2021. Mowi's management said that the company continues to operate normally and maintains its internal harvest volume guiding of 450,000 tonnes GWT for 2020. Regardless of the current negative context, the long-term story remains firm and the company is in a leadership position to take advantage of the expected salmon demand growth in the future.

(in millions of dollars) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Revenue 3,361 3,791 3,941 4,117 4,467 4,428 4,806 Growth 12.79% 3.96% 4.47% 8.50% -0.87% 8.54%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Despite some of its competitors, such as Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) and Grieg Seafood (OTCPK:GRGSF), are expected to increase its sales at a faster pace, Mowi remains as the industry's leader with the largest volume and share in the market. This allows the company to have a stronger position in terms of capital raise and bargain power to negotiate with clients and suppliers.

Looking forward, management aims to use its market power to develop the Mowi brand and increase the production of more elaborated products. One of the strategies of the company is to reduce its dependence on primary and secondary processed salmon products, which are more volatile to spot market prices for salmon. Hence, Mowi has opened new value-added plants in several countries in recent years, including the USA, Spain, Sweden, and China, and expanded several of its existing value-added plants. However, this a long-term strategy and may take years before it starts to deliver benefits since consumer behavior takes time to change.

Solid financial position

(EUR Million) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net interest-bearing debt 1,000 890 832 1,037 1,337

(Source: Created by the author using data from Mowi annual report 2019)

Although the company has been taking on more debt in recent years, its ratios remain stable and the company has a solid financial position to make it through the crisis. The company has a current net debt of EUR 1,337 million, which is below its long-term target of EUR 1,400 million. A net debt/EBITDA ratio above three or four is considered high leverage, and Mowi's ratio is only 2.35. In the short term, the company seems very liquid too, with a quick ratio of 2.97, well above the adequate minimum of one.

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Tot debt to capital 2.35 2.97 39%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Dividend

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividend (EUR) 0.56 1.10 1.24 1.05 1.06 Growth 96.4% 12.7% -15.3% 1.0%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Mowi's dividend payment is volatile and management tends to adjust its payout ratio according to its profits and financial strength every year. However, the company has a generous remuneration policy and its dividend growth trend is positive. According to Mowi's dividend policy, when the target level for net interest-bearing debt is met, at least 75% of the annual free cash flow after operational and financial commitments will be distributed as dividends. Measured on a five-year annualized basis, the dividend per share growth rate of 9.8% is above the industry average relative to its peers, and the annual dividend yield of 5.8% is one of the highest in the industry.

Annual div yield Dividend Yield 5yr avg Payout Ratio Payout ratio (5yr avg) Dividend (5 yr growth rate) 5.8% 5.9% 115.1% 110.9% 9.8%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

A payout ratio above 100% means that the company's dividend payment is higher than its net income. Mowi's 5-year average payout ratio is 111%, which at first sight might seem like an unsustainable practice over the long term. However, as I mentioned before, Mowi's results are affected by adjustments in the net fair value of biomass, which is a non-cash adjustment that varies according to the price of salmon. If we exclude this adjustment, the payout ratio of 2019 would be 88% instead of 115%. Although it is still a high ratio, it is sustainable over time and the company can afford the payment with its cash flow generation. Looking forward, as many Norwegian salmon companies have done, Mowi's management has decided to postpone the decision on the first-quarter dividend until the second quarter due to the remaining uncertainty on the market.

Risk Factors

Salmon diseases

One of the largest risk factors, salmon companies are exposed to, is the biological risk in the seawater grow-out stage. Examples of such risks are direct threats to the fish such as diseases, sea lice, and algae blooms. With the introduction of vaccines, a considerable number of bacterial and viral health issues have been effectively controlled. Even the best-managed farms may have to use medicines from time to time. For several viral diseases, no effective vaccines are currently available.

FX

Most Norwegian producers are exposed to currency fluctuations as most of the salmon they produce is exported. The national currency is the Norwegian krone (NOK). Most of the salmon is exported to countries within the EU and is traded in EUR. The second-largest traded currency is USD.

Regulatory issues

Regulatory authorities may impose restrictions or sudden changes in the industry framework due to environmental or animal welfare concerns, which may affect the operations and financial condition of the company. As mentioned before, salmon farming is regulated by licenses.

Current valuation and insider buying activity

(Source: Financial Times)

I would like to clarify something about Mowi's shares. The company trades in different stock exchanges, being the ticker MOWI in the Oslo Stock Exchange the most representative one. In the US, American investors have access to the ticker MHGVY, and its performance compared with the MOWI ticker has been significantly lower over the past 5 years. I understand that the exchange rate explains part of the difference, but it doesn't explain the whole difference. The Norwegian krone has depreciated 25% against the US dollar in the past 5 years, while MOWI return is almost 70% higher than MHGVY return during the same period. I made a research to try to find an explanation for such a difference, other than the exchange rate and failed miserably. If you, reader, have an answer, I'll be glad to hear it. More importantly, if you decide to invest in this company, you may want to evaluate whether to invest in the MHGVY ticker and expect an eventual lower return or invest on the MOWI ticker and be more exposed to FX risk.

Price (USD) Price (NOK) EPS (NOK), excl. extraordinary items, TTM Price/ earnings (TTM) Price/ book value Price/ cash flow (TTM) Price/ sales (TTM) 17.87 179.8 4.24 42.4 2.90 11.00 2.03

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Current signals that parts of Europe are easing lockdowns further, including some of the hardest-hit countries, are positive for the salmon industry in the short term. Mowi stock price has experienced a significant increase since the end of March as investors bet on an eventual reopening of the economy. Mowi's current valuation ratios hardly seem like a bargain. However, these high ratios are being affected by the low earnings and sales of Q1. If we exclude results from the recent quarter, its current PE ratio would be lower than 18, instead of the disturbing 42.4. Although a PE of 18 is not low, it is a ratio more in line with the company's growth expectations. As the economic activity revives, the salmon demand will surge and Mowi's sales will increase accordingly. Once earnings return to similar pre-pandemic levels, value measures will start to look way more appealing for investors. Moreover, remember that demand is expected to remain strong in the long term and will continue to push salmon prices to new high records.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Mowi's shares have been trading above USD 20 during 2019 and the beginning of 2020, with a major drop since middle February. In April, there was some insider buying activity. The CEO of the company, Ivan Vindheim, bought 6,000 shares at a price of USD 16.95 (NOK 169.8), which reflects management perception that the company was trading at an attractive valuation and their confidence on Mowi's future performance. Vindheim now holds 7,248 shares after the transaction. The stock price has been rising ever since, and currently stands at USD 17.87 - a 5% increase. However, it is not a significant increase, and Mowi's shares still can deliver an average annual return above 10% over the next decade investing at USD 18.5 or below.

Conclusions

The long term prospect for the salmon industry remains promising. As salmon demand continues to expand and supply decreases its growth rate over the next decade, salmon prices will rise increasing the companies' margins. Mowi has significant competitive advantages due to its leadership position as the largest salmon producer and market participant, and long experience in an industry with significant barriers to entry. Furthermore, the company has a solid financial position, significant profit margins and a generous dividend policy.

Its share price has been rising over the past two months, but it still trades at an appealing valuation for long term investors, and due to its growth potential, Mowi can continue to outperform the overall market over the next decade. My recommendation is a "Buy" below USD 18.5, with position-sizing to evaluate the evolution of the market in the months to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MHGVY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.