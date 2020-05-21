Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) may have bounced back off all-time lows, but it's still not cheap enough to make for a compelling investment.

In this short video, you can see why I believe Pinterest's decelerating growth rates, together with a lack of clear path toward profitability, make this investment less attractive than meets the eye.

Moreover, while it's valuation is not particularly exuberant, this does not mean it's a cheap investment with strong upside potential. On balance, I believe investors would do well to avoid this investment for now.

Revenue Growth Rates Were Already Slowing

You can see in the illustration below the pace of Pinterest's revenue growth deceleration.

This was the focus of the discussion in the video.

Does the Path to Profitability Actually Matter?

This was the table I used in the video to talk about Pinterest's EBITDA:

I show how the company was performing meaningfully stronger in 2019 compared with 2018. But for Q1 2020 it has once more reverted to losses.

Valuation - No Longer Shockingly Overpriced

This is the table I used in the video to discuss its valuation:

The Bottom Line

Pinterest has bounced back from its all-time lows set back in March 2020. And together with the rest of the market, it has repriced higher. However, this does not mean that its troubles are behind itself.

Strong Investment Potential: Investing is about growing our savings and avoiding risky investments. Being highly selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Investing Made Very EASY I do the hard work of finding a select group of stocks that grow your savings. Honest and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.