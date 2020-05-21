Where To Look For Value In This Crazy Market

I went through this exercise to see if the market is telling us something useful and to show some of the crazy stuff that's still going on.

I also look at what areas have done very poorly in 2020.

Reviewing what parts of the market have done well in 2020.

I started writing this article a few days ago, but Tuesday's close is a great example of how strange this market is. Tuesday, the market is up the entire day 70bps or so. Not unusual of late. Then, it turns out Moderna (MRNA), a company that's working on a vaccine, may have misrepresented its phase 1 data in the press release of Friday that sent the market hurling upwards, and BOOM, the market drops 200bps in the final hour. Moderna has a bit of a promotional reputation, and they followed up Friday's "pump" with a capital raise...

It's almost as if the market is trading naively. Maybe I'm just not getting it. But these outsized responses to treatment and vaccine news... I don't get it about Gilead's (GILD) remdesivir either. And I'm long Gilead, of course, but I don't get why it moves the entire market.

I do think its anti-viral, with emergency approval for COVID-19, may turn out to be a little bit more potent than studies have proven so far. But it doesn't look like a miracle drug. Gilead has also published clear forward guidance on its limited production capacity.

It is a lot in terms of today's U.S. caseload, but it is by no means sufficient if we are to go back to a business-as-usual environment. It is fairly clear that hospitalizations are declining because there's been tremendous compliance with social-distancing guidelines.

Moderna is a $24 billion biotech. It quadrupled in value because of its supposed COVID treatment. Its technology is very interesting because it enables much more rapid development of a vaccine. It was the first one to be able to start a phase 1 trial. A phase 1 trial! That's still two very tough trials to go. STAT criticized data from the phase 1 trial wasn't even that great.

This company had declining revenue for years and is at a TTM run rate of $50 million in revenue. Do people think they have the facilities to churn out vaccines in quantity? It's Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that have that kind of capacity, and I think they will struggle to cover the globe in years.

Even if everything goes right, they will have limited quantities by the fall at best. This isn't going to solve this crisis overnight.

Don't get me wrong. I'm actually slowly becoming optimistic on the healthcare front. Don't take this as medical advice or anything. But there is a chance vitamin D deficiency increases vulnerability to COVID. That would be great because it is relatively easy to bolster our defenses.

There is not enough scientific evidence to say that hydroxychloroquine + Zinc (or some combo with this drug) does anything. I've often said I expect it will be found to do something but not as much as remdesivir. That's still my sense of that drug.

Trump is much derided for pumping it. He says some weird things, but I don't think he's a complete idiot for thinking it has an effect. He likely has a lot better insight than we do through advisers that really know what they are doing. Then, there are several practitioners that like it.

Practitioners all over the globe are becoming more experienced in dealing with COVID. Over time, I expect, even without additional drugs, that experience would chip away at fatality rates. I've included a graph of fatality rates below, but it probably most clearly shows the availability of testing:

We have also learned a tremendous amount about how COVID spreads over the past few months. In most countries, tests are now much more widely available.

There is nothing on the medical front that suggests to me that we are nearly liberated from this scourge. I do get the sense that, with significant behavior modification, many people could live and work in a fairly normal way. Not in a let's go to Vegas or Florida and party way. This is a year where it will be challenging to have a lot of fun in crowds. But if we keep to a close circle of people, do a lot of mask-wearing, and avoid forcing a lot of people into crowded indoor areas, a lot could be possible.

GDP

It is not news to anyone that global GDP has taken a huge hit in 2020. In 2021, we are likely recovering, but growth is still expected to be muted. The IMF forecasts a contraction of 6% of global GDP for 2020 as well as 5% less GDP growth for 2021.

I think the IMF figures will turn out to have been optimistic, but I certainly have no superior analysis. One thing I do like to say is that the economy is a bit of a confidence game. It is probably not the right thing to do when you are in a leadership position to sound like Nouriel Roubini (aka Dr. Doom). You basically unleash a self-fulfilling prophecy.

My point is that leadership can't be trusted to convey an objective sense of where the economy is or is going. This is likely especially true in a crisis like we're in.

A lot of investors have a sense that the markets' performance isn't in line with the real economy. But there's at least a contingent of investors that think you shouldn't fight the Fed, just buy what the Fed buys and ride the wave. Let's see what markets actually did.

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) is up over 8% year to date. The S&P 500 (SPY) is down 8.16%, the Dow is down 13.82%, and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is down 19.93%. The Wilshire Microcap index is down 26.76% even. The latter is hard to capture in an ETF because the names aren't liquid enough.

So far, from the performance data points, you could draw a few broad conclusions like:

Whether we are winning or losing the battle against the virus matters Large companies and tech companies will be hurt less or will even do well

Meanwhile, the safe-haven trades like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) is up 14.7% year to date, and iShares 20-year treasuries (TLT) are up 20%.

Another interesting asset class to talk about is high-yield and the shares high yield ETF (HYG) is down 8.8%, but that's a comeback after being down 22% earlier.

The QQQ up 8% doesn't make any sense to me. That 8% comes on the back of a terrific 2019. Valuations were already stretched coming into the year. Conditions were very good early '20s and a recession was no longer a big worry that was holding the market back. Somehow, the market is determining that a surprise recession/depression of yet unknown magnitude is increasing the value of the QQQ companies.

To put the above performances during the pandemic in perspective, here's what global stock markets have done:

Here is a nice table from Cornerstone Macro showing global central bank as well as fiscal stimuli:

U.S. stimulus clearly exceeds that in Europe or Japan. That could be an explanation for some of the geographical differences in the amount of economic damage the stock market is discounting. Not all stimuli are created equal (not all of it is very effective in the medium term), but the total amount looks sufficient to offset a lot of short-term economic damage.

Because the stimuli are heavily frontloaded, and some of it delay economic damage, a logical path seems to be a measured descent of markets (could take several years). That's not a prediction, though.

Both further stimuli, as well as healthcare developments, could have a tremendous impact on further developments.

Still, there are very strange anomalies in the market. Seeking Alpha has a very nice overview of ETFs by theme, and it is very good to see where the winners/losers are at a more granular level. There are big individual differences.

It is hard to understand why small-cap tech, exemplified by Invesco S&P SmallCap Info Tech ETF (PSCT), is down 20.3% year-to-date, while QQQ is up ~8%.

The economy is going to hell as indicated by regional banks down 30%, metals/mining/copper producers are down 30%, and consumer discretionary is down 30%. Somehow, the cyclical and China sensitive semiconductors are flat.

Why is private equity down only 24.4%, while its game is to use leverage to go long small-cap value, which is down 28%. Airlines (JETS) are down 57%, which is about as much as Brazil. I'd personally expect Brazil to recover more easily.

Within tech, it seems that gaming/esports, internet, cloud computing, and social media are the most winning trades. This suggests people are betting on what they are engaging with during the lockdown.

But the lockdown should be a temporary state. The performance seems incongruent with that idea. Why add 20% to these stocks for one or two good years. Especially with the earnings multiples they are trading at, it shouldn't make much of a difference. It is not congruent with tech firms shedding very little in terms of value. How are positive temporary earnings worth a lot but temporary negative earnings nothing to worry about?

The last table I have for you includes the top holdings of QQQ. About 45% is allocated to Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

The market is telling us the economy is getting killed. The market is telling us small medium-sized businesses are getting murdered. We are experiencing the fastest spike in unemployment ever. Clearly, that is going to impact Microsoft's revenue negatively. But Microsoft is up 16% year-to-date.

iPhones are high-end discretionary goods. Are you spending more or less on apps if you're unemployed? Apple is up 6% year-to-date.

Granted, Amazon could actually benefit from the situation.

I really like Alphabet. It will survive. It is basically a monopoly. But there is no doubt in my mind that ad space that is getting auctioned off will come under pressure in terms of revenue.

With Facebook, it's the same thing; ad spending should decrease, and Facebook's revenue with it. Historically, ad spending has been very sensitive to economic change.

Intel (INTC) and NVIDIA (NVDA) clearly suffer if the economy takes a hit as cyclical hardware manufacturers. NVIDIA is up 49% year to date.

Netflix (NFLX) winning isn't the most unusual thing.

A smaller component; Starbucks (SBUX) is only down 13% year-to-date. Here's a snippet from its latest earnings call:

In China, where the pandemic impacted our business for most of Q2, revenue and comparable store sales declined year-over-year by $325 million and 50% respectively. Today, almost 100% of our stores in China are open, many with limited seating, reduced hours and other safety protocols in place. Starbucks stores that remain closed in China are primarily located in cinemas and enclosed entertainment venues along with international travel hubs and certain tourist zones where restrictions are still in effect.

At the peak of China's lockdown, Starbucks' revenue for the territory decreased by 90%. Since that time, similar scenarios played out across the globe. In China, they are still operating with limited seating and reduced hours. Now, this can be overcome by a business model that does well with takeaway coffees. It isn't the most screwed chain. But I'm not sure down 13% from priced for perfection is the right number if you're seeking rent relief.

Story stocks

Then, there's a phenomenon that is so hard to explain. Facing the greatest economic contraction since 29' story stocks seem to the best thing you can possibly own. I've gathered a number of these from the top 100 Robin Hood stocks:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) +341%; $2 billion market cap vaccine play

Moderna (MRNA) +266%; Promotional vaccine play

DraftKings (DKNG) +176%; Most professional sports still out

Zoom Video (ZM) +155%; Great video conferencing software

VectoIQ (VTIQ) +144%; Electric trucks, just got to market

Tesla (TSLA) +93%; All manufacturing facilities shut down until recently

Beyond Meat (BYND); $136 share price and forward EPS of $0.2, but at least, it is one of the potentially profitable ones

Peloton (PTON) +57%; if you're locked up, you clearly need an exercise bike

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) +37.4%; after this, a lot of people will really need an exotic vacation

Plug Power (PLUG) + 31%; fuel cells at 4x revenue

NIO (NIO) -6%; this one is down, but given how hard the NIO story is crashing and burning with assets siphoned off to China, it may be the biggest miracle of them all.

The above just makes no sense to me, given the dreadful situation we are facing. I get that story stocks should do well in a jubilant environment, but we are actually in the middle of an enormous virus-driven crisis. I've suspected for some time, the stimulus is having an outsized effect on this group, but I don't really get how or why that is.

Conclusion

One thought I have is that it looks like we are doing too much. One trade I've heard Jim Cramer talk about is to go long both the virus trades but also the rebound trades. He referred to it as a barbell strategy where you are betting on the winners whether it gets really bad or we have an (in my view impossible) V-shaped recovery. That looks like one of the worst positions you can have. Lately, it does seem as if both ends of the spectrum are trading up.

Very few of the virus trades are going to work in the medium term. With these trades, I dare to make the generalized observation that people are putting too high a multiple on short to medium-term increases in revenue. There are going to be true winners but not a lot.

I'm very fearful of the V-shaped recovery trades as well. Many of the companies that will benefit the absolute most are highly levered. If it doesn't happen, the equity is dead. The market prices these as options. If you get lucky, you'll have multi-baggers. I think you'll just have zeros, but that's me. In any case, they are very vulnerable to the future, taking a path other than a V-shaped recovery.

It seems to me there are actually myriad possible future paths where both the virus stocks don't do exceedingly well, and the recovery trades have their equity wiped out anyway.

After this review, the positions I still really want to have are with companies and special situations that will do well under a very wide range of outcomes and survive under even the most dreadful ones. Preferably, they have company-specific value drivers that are not heavily dependent on whether the stimulus can keep the economy going.

Long iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)/Short iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) and long Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT) and short NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) are general ideas that I'm considering. I'd much rather implement trades like the above by finding attractive individual companies. But from a top-down view, I do expect these corners of the market to be idea-rich.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and M&A. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short: BYND, NFLX, TSLA, QQQ, SPY, SPCE