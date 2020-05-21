Market Timing: 7 Tested Indicators

This article presents 7 indicators showing logical and historical links with stock market returns. Formulas and backtests are disclosed, there is no black box. They are arguably among the best long-term timing indicators, and they are even better used together. The last part points to the risks of market timing and describes actionable tactics.

The simplified equity risk premium (hereafter SEP) aims at measuring the difference between the expected annual return of a stock index and a safe bond yield. SEP is inspired by the Fed model.

It is defined as: SEP = (E/P) - GS10, where:

E is the aggregate estimate earnings of the US large-cap stock index S&P 500. Some implementations of the Fed model look forward by using projected future EPS. Our "E" reflects the current state of the economy.

P is the monthly price of S&P 500, defined as the average of daily closing prices.

GS10 is the 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate (GS10 is the name of the data series in Saint Louis Fed's database).

On the 1st day of month "m", we can make decisions using SEP(m-1), calculated from the data of the month ending the day before.

I will show market timing test results based on monthly decisions. Indicators are observed on the 1st day of every month. Every indicator is tested by calculating the performance of an investment in the S&P 500 (VOO, or IVV, SPY) with a market timing strategy going gradually out of the market during the month of a bearish signal. Gradualness is simulated using the average of daily closing prices as monthly price. Using smoothed monthly prices lowers sensitivity to short-term moves. It removes the risk of designing a model unwillingly curve-fitted to monthly opening days. It is also more realistic for fund managers who cannot make a big move on a single day. The following tests simulate going to cash on a bearish signal. This is rarely the best strategy. Opening or increasing hedging positions incurs lower trading costs when positions are numerous or not very liquid. It also keeps dividends coming when there are some.

The next tables show simulation with bearish signals when the 3-month simple moving average of SEP (3mma) is below both the 2-year average (24mma) and the 5-year average (60mma), and bullish otherwise.

The metrics are:

CAGR: the annualized return in percentage points.

Ddmax: the maximum drawdown depth also in percentage.

DLmax: the maximum duration in months.

MAR: a risk-adjusted performance ratio defined as MAR = CAGR/Ddmax.

The first column gives the starting year, the end date is always 1/1/2019.

For all tables, benchmark data are repeated in italic to facilitate comparisons (S&P 500, buy and hold).

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 7.21 0.47 15.22 31 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.73 0.17 38.92 74 1913 5.45 0.06 84.76 299 5.88 0.11 53.40 345 1876 4.55 0.05 84.76 299 4.74 0.09 53.40 345

Our SEP indicator improves the drawdown and MAR ratio on all studied intervals.

SPX moving average cross-over

As it is used in this study, SPX is a monthly data series calculated as the average of daily closing prices during the month. On the 1st day of month "m", we can make decisions using the value for month "m-1", noted SPX(m-1).

Two indicators are tested below. The first one is bearish when the stock index is below its 10-month simple moving average (hereafter named 10mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when the 3-month simple moving average (3mma) is below the 12-month simple moving average (12mma) and bullish otherwise. A combination is also tested: bearish when both bearish conditions are met and bullish otherwise. We use the same assumptions and metrics than in SEP simulations and the benchmark is in italic.

Bearish signal: SPX(m-1) < 10mma:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 7.60 0.53 14.42 38 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 5.79 0.21 27.11 76 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 5.91 0.11 53.65 184 1872 4.37 0.05 84.76 299 4.86 0.09 53.65 184

Bearish signal: 3mma < 12mma:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 7.65 0.54 14.07 40 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 5.40 0.20 26.84 72 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 5.71 0.15 38.71 81 1872 4.37 0.05 84.76 299 4.83 0.12 38.71 141

Bearish signal: SPX (m-1)< 10mma and 3mma < 12mma:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.30 0.64 13.04 39 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.10 0.22 28.30 72 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.15 0.12 52.97 99 1872 4.37 0.05 84.76 299 5.05 0.10 52.97 166

The three SPX indicators improve the risk-adjusted performance and reduce drawdown depth and length on all studied intervals. They generally improve the annualized return but result in lagging the benchmark since 1956.

CAB

The Chemical Activity Barometer, hereafter named CAB, is the result of proprietary information and calculation by the American Chemistry Council. It is designed as a leading indicator based on chemical activity rather than an indicator of chemical activity. CAB has been published since 1948, and the data series has been calculated backward to start in 1912. CAB is published monthly close to the end of the month. On the first day of every month, we can use the value published a few days before for the previous month. If we are in month "m", I name it CAB(m-1). However, because revisions are substantial and frequent for the most recent reading, I prefer ignoring it and using the most recent value already revised once, which is for the prior month: CAB(m-2). Subsequent secondary revisions are smaller and much less likely to change the trend.

Two signals are tested below. The first one is bearish when CAB value is below its 1-year average (12mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bullish when CAB value went down in a 6-month period, bullish otherwise.

The next tables show market timing test results based on monthly decisions with the same assumptions and metrics as previously. The benchmark is in italic.

Bearish signal: CAB(m-2) < 12mma:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.12 0.29 28.04 50 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.41 0.23 28.04 78 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.45 0.14 46.13 183

Bearish signal: CAB(m-2) < CAB(m-8), meaning the 6-month momentum is negative:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 7.47 0.29 25.93 23 1956 6.68 0.13 50.82 89 6.00 0.22 26.84 78 1913 5.46 0.06 84.76 299 6.64 0.17 39.04 173

Both indicators based on CAB improve the MAR ratio and reduce the drawdown on all intervals. They lag the benchmark regarding CAGR since 1956. They outperform on shorter and longer intervals.

UNRATE

The Civilian Unemployment Rate (UNRATE) is calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from a sample. It is usually released on the first Friday of every month for the previous month. Data are available from 1948.

In theory, on the 1st day of a month "m," we can only use UNRATE value published about 4 weeks earlier for the previous month, which I name UNRATE(m-2). However, it doesn't make sense to simulate waiting systematically 4 weeks to make a decision, then to simulate trades diluted in a month. I choose to use UNRATE(m-1) to simulate decisions on the 1st day of month "m." It means a look-ahead bias of a few days, but it is more realistic than simulating a trade delayed on average by about 1.5 months after UNRATE is published. I have done robustness tests with data delayed by 1 month (not reported here).

The first indicator tested hereafter is bearish when UNRATE went up in 3 months and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when it went up in 6 months and bullish otherwise. The third one is bearish when the 3-month average (3mma) is above the 1-year average (12mma) and bullish otherwise. We will use the same assumptions and metrics as before and the benchmark is in italic.

Bearish signal: UNRATE(m-1) > UNRATE(m-4), meaning the 3-month momentum is positive.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 9.44 0.65 14.62 37 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 6.23 0.23 27.45 81

Bearish signal when the 6-month momentum is positive:

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.97 0.73 12.29 40 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 5.56 0.21 26.84 127

Bearish signal when 3mma > 12mma.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 8.45 0.70 12.14 45 1949 7.61 0.15 50.82 89 5.83 0.22 26.84 66

The three indicators based on UNRATE improve the MAR ratio and drawdown on both intervals. However, the return lags the benchmark since 1949.

RRSFS

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (RRSFS) are released by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis using data by the U.S. Census Bureau. Data are available from 1992.

RRSFS value is generally published close to the middle of every month for the previous month. On the 1st day of the month "m," we can make decisions using RRSFS (m-2).

In the next table, bearish signals are given by RRSFS (m-2) < RRSFS (m-8), meaning the 6-month momentum is negative. Assumptions and metrics are the same as previously, and the benchmark is in italics.

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 1993 7.12 0.14 50.82 80 9.01 0.47 19.09 38

This indicator significantly improves all metrics. The main inconvenience is it can be tested on a relatively short period.

BDI

The Baltic Dry Index (hereafter named BDI) is a weighted average of bulk shipping indexes (40% Capesize, 30% Panamax, and 30% Supramax). According to academic research, BDI is a statistically significant predictor of stock returns (Bakshi, Panayotov, Skoulakis, 2011). We use the last monthly closing price for a decision on the first day of every month.

The next tables show results of market-timing strategies for 2 indicators based on BDI. The first one is bearish when BDI on the last monthly closing is below its 3-month simple moving average (3mma) and bullish otherwise. The second one is bearish when BDI is below its 6-month average (6mma) and bullish otherwise.

Bearish signal when BDI(m-1) <3mma

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 2000 3.22 0.06 50.82 80 4.39 0.22 19.61 37

Bearish signal when BDI(m-1) <6mma

Since CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax CAGR MAR Ddmax DLmax 2000 3.22 0.06 50.82 80 4.73 0.16 29.05 50

Both indicators improve all metrics compared with the benchmark.

The risks of market timing

Every indicator may be wrong, either because its measurement is wrong or because it is irrelevant in a certain situation. Measurement errors occur for data series based on sampling (CAB, UNRATE, RRSFS) and analyst expectations (a weighted part of earnings in SEP). After studying historical errors in UNRATE and RRSFS (the difference between initial releases and final values after revisions), I came to the conclusion that measurement processes have improved a lot over time. As an example and without going into details, the next chart shows the evolution of the annual measurement error in RRSFS (retail and food sales) between 2002 and 2019:

Chart by the author with data retrieved from ALFRED (St Louis Fed archival database).

Regarding relevancy, all indicators have given false positive and false negative signals. A false bullish signal means a risk of capital loss (or drawdown). A false bearish signal means a risk of missing gains. As an example and without going into details, our UNRATE signal has been wrong 30.8% of the time he was bullish in 70 years (in-sample data). There is no magic bullet.

Actionable market timing tactics

Every indicator has a significant risk to be wrong. However, our historical study shows that taking into account several indicators together lowers the risk until a certain limit. Two possible tactics are:

A binary voting approach: it is 100% bullish when a majority of indicators is bullish.

A scaled approach: it consists in sizing equity exposure depending on the number of bullish indicators. For example, a 3/7 exposure (meaning 4/7 hedged or in cash) if 3 indicators out of 7 are bullish. It means betting on all indicators in equal weights.

For the month of May 2020, 5 out of the 7 indicators presented here are bearish. Monthly updates and more information on tactics and historical data are included in Quantitative Risk & Value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.