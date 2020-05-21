I review the market share prospects and trajectories for the other eleven main volume competitors as well.

Recently, the Ford Escape and Honda CR-V have also introduced gasoline-electric hybrid options. That should make them stronger competitors in 2020.

I explain that the most likely dominant reason for this market share outperformance is the wide availability of a gasoline-electric hybrid option.

Q1 2020 saw a major market share shift in this all-important segment. The Toyota RAV4 jumped from 13% market share to 18% to become the leader, by far.

The largest light vehicle segment in the U.S. market, measured in unit volume, after pickup trucks, is the compact SUV.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about May 21, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

The first quarter of 2020 started out pretty well in the U.S. automotive industry, with sales holding up nicely and the sales mix continuing to shift in the direction of the most profitable pickup trucks and SUVs, at the expense of lower-margin sedans. Then, the U.S. market hit the wall in mid-March for the well-known reason.

During this time, however, when the sales of every vehicle plummeted in the second half of March 2020, not every brand and not every nameplate (industry terminology for what most people call "model") fell equally much. Some gained market share, whereas others lost.

For this purpose, let's take a look at the single largest light vehicle segment in the U.S. market, after the pickup trucks. This is the so-called "compact SUV" segment, which really didn't exist in any meaningful way 20 years ago. It started growing like a weed approximately one decade ago, and has been led in recent years by Toyota (TM) RAV4, Honda (NYSE:HMC) CR-V and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Rogue, with Chevrolet (GM) Equinox and Ford (F) Escape right thereafter.

Those nameplates outsell all others in the U.S. market, except for the full-size pickup trucks from General Motors, Ford and FCA (FCAU). Over the last decade, they took over those roles from midsize and compact sedans, such as the ones from Toyota (Camry and Corolla) and Honda (Accord and Civic).

With that as background, let's take a look at Q1 2020 U.S. sales compared with Q1 2019 U.S. sales for the non-premium compact SUV segment:

US sales 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 change 2020 share 2019 share 1 Toyota RAV4 97631 83820 16% 18% 13% 4 Chevrolet Equinox 73453 88500 -17% 13% 14% 2 Honda CR-V 71186 87280 -18% 13% 13% 3 Nissan Rogue 59716 93814 -36% 11% 14% 5 Ford Escape 48117 60702 -21% 9% 9% 7 Subaru Forester 39080 40656 -4% 7% 6% 8 Mazda CX-5 35211 37496 -6% 6% 6% 6 Jeep Cherokee 33675 49420 -32% 6% 8% 9 Jeep Compass 29820 37306 -20% 5% 6% 10 Hyundai Tucson 23735 28831 -18% 4% 4% 11 Volkswagen Tiguan 22176 26533 -16% 4% 4% 12 Kia Sportage 20057 19198 4% 4% 3% TOTAL 553857 653556 -15% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the difference in performance between these twelve non-premium compact SUVs couldn't be more stark: The leader, Toyota RAV4, increased sales by 16% whereas every other nameplate except Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) Sportage saw sales decline. Overall, segment sales fell 15%.

When the segment falls 15% and you gain 16%, that's a huge divergence. Toyota RAV4 market share increased from 13% to 18% in the U.S.

Your question should now be: How come? Why did the Toyota RAV4 become the best-selling non-pickup truck in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020?

Here is the first part of the answer: An exceptional gasoline-electric hybrid offering.

RAV4 hybrid% 2019 2018 January 5% 13% February 3% 12% March 3% 12% April 19% 12% May 25% 11% June 23% 10% July 27% 10% August 28% 12% September 26% 12% October 25% 12% November 23% 11% December 25% 8% TOTAL 21% 11% RAV4 hybrid % 2020 2019 Q1 26% 3%

As you can see in the table above, the hybrid share of the U.S. Toyota RAV4 sales increased dramatically after the first quarter of 2019. It has been approximately one-fourth of sales since then, and Q1 2020 was no exception. All other things equal, if the competition didn't have any hybrid offering, and if the hybrid sales were incremental for Toyota, then that alone would explain the RAV4's huge outperformance.

There are a few more things to it, however. Let's discuss, nameplate by nameplate on that top-12 list:

Chevrolet Equinox: It is old in the tooth, and an extremely mild refresh was announced in Q1 but has yet to enter production. There is also no hybrid offering.

Honda CR-V: This will be Toyota's biggest competition in the second half of 2020, given that the hybrid version is arriving, and that the CR-V itself is somewhat fresh.

Nissan Rogue: Nissan discontinued its hybrid offering for 2020, and an all-new Rogue is arriving in late 2020. Expect weak sales until that time.

Ford Escape: This is the freshest offering in the segment, having arrived in late 2019. There is also a hybrid version, and we should see the Ford Escape advance in the sales rankings as 2020 moves on, and production restarts. I expect market share gains in the second half of 2020.

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) Forester: It was down only 4% in Q1 2020, and thereby actually gained market share. It is a relatively fresh design, and just seems to keep gaining share almost no matter what -- sort of like most of Subaru's products in the U.S. market over the last nine years.

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) CX-5: Every car reviewer's favorite, and no car reviewer can satisfactorily answer the question of why it doesn't sell more in the U.S. The best-looking and best-driving means that the mystery continues.

Jeep Cherokee: Car reviewers are rarely impressed by this evergreen, which actual consumers continue to like. However, it's now two years into its last refresh, so its market share is likely to continue to dwindle for the next year.

Jeep Compass: It was all-new three years ago and has not received a meaningful refresh. It will likely lose segment market share until the product is refreshed.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) Tucson: On the cusp of an all-new generation, this nameplate may underperform the peer group until then. However, Hyundai as a brand continues its climb to the top, just like Kia and Subaru.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) Tiguan: Almost like the Mazda CX-5, a nameplate loved by car reviewers, and it is the European best-seller. It has not done so well in the U.S., but one can see upside potential over the next year.

Kia Sportage: It was all-new four years ago, and disappointed in the sales chart for its first 2-3 years. Only in the last year has it started to outperform the peer group. Perhaps the controversial styling explains it. I like its styling, but I am not the average consumer.

If you read these comments of mine, on the eleven main competitors to the Toyota RAV4, there is really one thing that stands out -- and which brings us back to Square One. Yes, the hybrid option. The fact that the share of the RAV4's sales that are hybrid, went from 3% to over 25% in a year, seems to be the dominant factor in the RAV4's sales leadership.

If this thesis is accurate, then the main competition to the Toyota RAV4, for the rest of 2020, will come primarily from Ford Escape and Honda CR-V -- at least until we know what the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue will have to offer. Meanwhile, Toyota's radical market share grab in the best-selling U.S. non-pickup truck segment, is very material. Toyota remains on top.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.