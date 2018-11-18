Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) delivered another impressive quarter in Q1 2020 as the Florida market continued to demonstrate growth and resilience in the face of COVID-19. We think the stock is well-positioned to continue its strong performance in 2020 as management reaffirmed 2020 guidance.

(All amounts in USD)

Continued Strengths

Trulieve reported Q1 2020 results on May 20 and it did not disappoint. Sales increased 21% sequentially to $96 million while gross margin expanded ~500bps to 70% as volumes increased and product mix changed. The track record at Trulieve is truly unparalleled and the consistent profitability is what sets this company apart from its peers. As one of the most financially successful cannabis companies in the industry, Trulieve reported an adjusted EBITDA of $49 million which equals 51% of revenue. The margin is very impressive and reflects the scale, productivity, and efficiency at its core Florida market. As discussed below, COVID-19 and containment measures have resulted in higher demand for cannabis products as customers study home and cut back on other recreational activities. Given the recent momentum and strong reading in April, it appears that Q2 is shaping up to be another strong quarter with revenue and profitability gains.

(Source: Public Filings)

Trulieve management noted during the earnings conference call that demand in Florida increased by 32% in oil and 30% in flower in the last eight weeks compared to pre-COVID demand. Before COVID, foot traffic accounted for 80% of its businesses but now the breakdown is 20% in person, 20% delivery, and 60% pickup. It is notable that Trulieve is leading the pack in providing information and operating metrics to investors. The company disclosed same-store sales of 27% for its 22 stores that were open in Q1 2019 which is very impressive for any retailer. The average basket size is $125 and 2.7 average visits per month by active patients and customer retention rate was 74% between Q4 2019 and this past quarter. The company also provided updates on its Massachusetts and Connecticut operations. Construction was delayed in MA but has since resumed. The store in Connecticut has been rebranded to the Trulieve brand. The company expects the California store open by Q4.

Lastly, Trulieve also reaffirmed its 2020 guidance of $380-400 million of revenue and an EBITDA range of $140-160 million. Capital expenditures are expected to average $5 million per month during 2020 or $60 million in total. Management cited delays in MA and CA as headwinds, but the shortfall is more than made up by unexpected strength in Florida as a result of COVID-19. If 2020 guidance can be achieved that will put Trulieve in a league of its own from a financial success point of view.

(Source: IR Deck)

Dominating Florida

The medical cannabis market in Florida is one of the fastest-growing and Florida has been the dominant player. The company controls around half of the entire market despite a significant ramp-up in competitors. We think Trulieve has built a highly successful franchise in Florida that combines cost advantage of scale and vertically-integrated operations with superior customer service and brand awareness. The company has 1.8 million sq ft of cultivation footprint in Florida with an annual output of ~69,000 kg.

Trulieve had 47 dispensaries opened in Florida alone and expects to reach 68 stores in the U.S. by the end of 2020. Management had previously guided 20% of 2020 expected revenue to come from Massachusetts which obviously will be delayed due to the prolonged construction timeline. We think the company remains hopeful that it will achieve $80 million run-rate revenue in MA once the situation stabilizes. We think Trulieve's prudence in 2019 has positioned it extremely well as it avoided costly acquisitions and instead doubled down on the incredibly profitable Florida operation.

(Source: IR Deck)

Valuations and Performance

Trulieve has a market cap of $1.4 billion and trades an EV/Sales of 3.7x based on Q1 annualized which is at the low end of the peer set. For reference, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) trades at 8.1x, Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) trades at 4.8x, and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) trades at 3.8x. We think Trulieve's discounted valuation is unwarranted given its demonstrated growth and profitability. However, investors are focusing on Trulieve's conservative approach to expansion and lack of addressable market. We think the valuation might remain depressed as the cannabis sector is popular among retail investors and speculators. However, as the sector matures and more institutional investors are involved, Trulieve's value should be recognized and reflected over time. The stock is up 16% in 2020 YTD which is the best performance among its peers.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

Despite the uncertain macro environment, Trulieve delivered a strong Q1 2020 and reaffirmed its bullish 2020 guidance. Although its expansion in Massachusetts and California are delayed due to the pandemic, its core Florida market is flourishing as demand picked up. We think the stock is undervalued based on its fundamental performance and attractive valuation at only 7.3x Q1 annualized EBITDA. Even with conventional specialty retail and liquor stocks, such as multiple appears to be conservative. With Trulieve's impressive organic growth track record and largely self-sufficient funding model, its outperformance in 2020 YTD should continue.