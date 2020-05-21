Office REITs: Coronavirus Killed Corporate Culture

REIT Rankings: Office

(Hoya Capital, Co-produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

Office REIT Sector Overview

Considered one of the four "major" real estate sectors, office REITs comprise roughly 10% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs but are the largest REIT sector by the quantity of individual companies. Within the Hoya Capital Office REIT Index, we track the 24 office REITs, which account for roughly $75 billion in market value. The office sector is generally segmented into two distinct categories: "Gateway REITs" hold portfolios that are concentrated in the six largest U.S. cities: New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. while "Non-Gateway REITs" naturally, hold portfolios concentrated in cities outside of these ultra-dense cities, generally in Sunbelt regions and/or in secondary U.S. office markets.

Move aside WeWork. Zoom (ZM) and "work-from-home" technology suites have emerged as the bigger competitive threat to the office REIT sector as more-than-half of companies expect to shrink their physical footprint. Recent survey data has indicated that the "crash-course" in remote work may result in lasting changes in office utilization including data from CoreNet Global which found that 69% of respondents expect their company to shrink their office footprint while 94% expect the increased use of remote work to last beyond the pandemic. A Gartner survey found that 74% of companies expect to permanently shift at least 5% of their workforce to permanent remote work arrangements after the pandemic with nearly half of respondents saying at least 10% of their workforce will be permanently shifting exclusively to work-from-home environments.

As we'll expand on throughout this report, we remain bearish on the office REIT sector amid a weakening long-term demand outlook and a significant pipeline of supply growth and see better opportunities elsewhere in the REIT sector. Below, we present a framework for analyzing each property sector based on their direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. We note that office REITs fall into the "Medium/High" category in both the direct COVID sensitivity as well as the general economic sensitivity as office REIT leasing demand is highly correlated to job growth in the professional services sectors which will impacted by the coronavirus recession.

The near-term outlook remains relatively steady, however, as Office REITs reported limited difficult collecting rent during the worst of the pandemic in April. Office REITs reported a collection of 94% of office rents and 92% of total rents in April, led by 99% collection by Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and 98% from Equity Commonwealth (EQC). On the other end, Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) reported collection of 73% of their schedules office rents, but that figure jumps to 93% when including charges to security deposits. The 92% total rent collection from office REIT compares to 96% for residential REITs, 92% for industrial REITs, 73% for net lease REITs, 59% for shopping center REITs, and 22% for mall REITs.

Strong rent collection has - for now at least - allowed the vast majority of these office REITs to maintain their dividends at current rates. Small-cap City Office REIT (CIO), which reduced its dividend from $0.24 to $0.15, is the lone office REIT to announce a dividend cut since the start of the pandemic. It's reasonable to expect a handful of the more highly-levered small-cap office REITs to reduce their dividends in the months ahead - if only out of an abundance of caution - given their elevated payout ratios and debt metrics. We've now tracked 49 equity REITs in our universe of 165 names to announce a cut or suspension of their dividends in addition to the majority of mortgage REITs that have announced dividend cuts or suspensions.

As we've highlighted in various other reports including, REITs: This Time Is Different, most commercial equity REITs entered the COVID-19 crisis on solid footing following a decade of conservative decision-making and prudent balance sheet management. Thirteen office REITs command investment-grade bond ratings from S&P while the office REIT sector as a whole operates at leverage ratios that are generally in-line with the REIT sector average of around 40%. That said, ten office REITs currently have debt ratios above 50% while six REITs are above 60% which we view as the "danger zone" for potential dividend cuts or other means of deleveraging. Also of note, all but one office REIT - Office Properties (OPI) operates under the traditional internally-managed corporate governance structure.

Seven of the twenty-four office REITs offer preferred securities, tracked in our new iREIT Preferred REIT & Bond Tracker, including one issue from Boston Properties (BXP.PB), three from Vornado Realty (VNO.PK, VNO.PL, VNO.PM), and one from each of Equity Commonwealth (EQC.PD), SL Green (SLG.PI), City Office (CIO.PA), and Armada Hoffler (AHH.PA), all of which are standard cumulative preferred securities that all have call dates within the next two years. Externally-managed REIT Office Properties (OPI) also has a "baby-bond" available with an initial call date next May. Among these seven office REITs, their preferred and baby-bond securities have outperformed their comparable common stock by an average of 25% so far in 2020, consistent with the typical characteristics of preferred and baby-bond securities which offer downside protection but limited upside potential.

Taking a step back, we note that office REITs tend to hold assets in the higher-tiers of the quality spectrum relative to the national average, holding nearly a quarter of all Class-A CBD office buildings in the United States. As a whole, office REITs tend to be concentrated in coastal "gateway" markets, where post-recession job growth has been strongest, but also where supply growth has also been most prevalent. Several of these ultra-dense cities including New York City and Chicago are predicted to see a moderation in population growth - and perhaps an "urban exodus" - due to a post-pandemic shift in behaviors and attitudes towards high-density living, which poses a higher degree of risk for these gateway-focused REITs.

The rapid growth of co-working – highlighted by embattled WeWork (WE) – had been one of the more significant demand drivers over the past half-decade, responsible for almost a third of total leasing activity over the past three years. The apparent demise of the co-working business model - made far worse by the coronavirus pandemic and resulting recession - potentially removes a significant chunk of incremental office leasing demand. As we've discussed in the past, co-working firms were far more friend than foe for office REITs, serving as a needed intermediary to facilitate shorter-term space rentals and create incremental demand that would not otherwise be tenants of these offices REITs, leading to a higher overall natural occupancy rate.

Office REIT Performance Amid COVID Pandemic

Office REIT shares have been pummeled during the coronavirus pandemic amid mounting questions over the long-term demand outlook as businesses become increasingly more comfortable with the expanded utilization of work-from-home arrangements. Despite reporting relatively solid rent collection metrics, office REITs are the fourth-worst-performing REIT sector this year with average declines of more than 35% compared to the 25% decline on the broader REIT average and the 8% decline on the S&P 500 (SPY).

Just a two offices REIT - Easterly Government Properties (DEA) and Equity Commonwealth (EQC) are in positive territory this year, and just barely. Non-Gateway REITs - particularly those focused on Sunbelt region - have generally delivered stronger performance this year as the five-best-performing names this year have been in the non-gateway category. Consistent with trends across the broader REIT sector, strong balance sheets have been a winning factor amid the pandemic as well. Ten office REITs have dipped by at least 40% this year while three REITs are off by more than 50% this year including Armada Hoffler (AHH), SL Green (SLG), and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT).

The weak start to the 2020s for the office REIT sector comes after a rather disappointing decade in the 2010s. Office REITs delivered compound annual total returns of 9.1% during the prior decade, trailing the 12.6% average returns from the broader REIT index. The post-recession period has been unkind to the office REIT sector, which has outperformed the REIT index in only one year since 2009 as the combination of disappointing internal growth and a persistent NAV discount has left the sector with a limited toolbox on which to grow the business. REIT investors now also have a greater awareness of the negative impacts of capital expenditure needs that encumber the sector.

Office REIT Fundamentals

Office REITs were finally hitting their stride over the last two years following a decade of middling performance, powered by a seemingly unstoppable streak of job growth which showed few signs of slowing before the onset of the pandemic. Same-store NOI growth for office REITs averaged 2.54% in 2019, outpacing the 2.12% average growth from the broader REIT index. The office REIT sector tends to outperform later in the economic cycle given the typically long-term lease structure inherent in office leases which average 5-10 years for suburban assets and 10-20 years for CBD assets. Office ownership is a capital intensive business with relatively low operating margins and high capital expenditure needs as tenants tend to have quite a bit of negotiating power relative to landlords, particularly given the ample available supply, a dynamic that we expect to worsen for office landlords in the years ahead.

Given the high degree of fixed costs incurred in managing an office property- whether fully occupied or mostly vacant- operating leverage is quite high. Thus, small changes in occupancy and market fundamentals can have significant positive or negative impacts on performance. More than other REIT sectors, office REITs have a relatively small roster of tenants and tend to be more geographically concentrated. Vacancy rates across the office sector have consistently averaged more than 10% for most of the post-recession period, but office REITs have seen improved occupancy metrics in recent quarters. We expect these occupancy gains to be short-lived, however, given the coronavirus headwinds and the still-large development pipeline.

The internal development pipeline from REITs themselves illustrates the boom in construction activity that began in 2013 and has continued into 2020. While other segments of the real estate sectors - notably residential, industrial, and technology - have seen demand growth overwhelm the negative impacts of supply growth on fundamentals, office REITs have not been as lucky. After tailing-off by the end of 2016, construction spending on office development ramped-up again after the 2016 elections, spurred by the passage of corporate tax reform. With the recent pick-up in development, the office pipeline increased to a new cycle-high last quarter with supply growth expected to average more than 2% per year through 2020. According to NAREIT T-Tracker data, the office development pipeline stands at roughly $15.3 billion, up sharply from the 2012 level of $2 billion, representing 20% of office REIT asset value which is by-far the highest relative pipeline in the REIT sector.

Pressured by elevated supply growth and weak pricing power, rent growth has generally cooled across the office sector since peaking in 2015 and the bifurcation between the outperforming and underperforming markets has also widened in recent years. Over the last seven years, West Coast and tech-focused REITs have averaged nearly 6% same-store NOI growth compared to roughly 2% in the East Coast and Midwest markets and 5% in the Sunbelt market. On the private-market side, office valuations generally remain firm but office REITs have continued to trade at persistent NAV discounts over the last half-decade, making external growth via acquisitions all but impossible. Office REITs briefly snuck back into positive territory in net acquisitions at the end of 2019, but given the sharp sell-off amid the pandemic, we expect REITs to become net sellers once again in 2020.

Valuation & Dividend Yield of Office REITs

Following the sharp sell-off amid the coronavirus pandemic, office REITs now trade at discounted valuations relative to the broader REIT sector. Based on current and forward Free Cash Flow multiples (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD), office REITs are trading at-or-near their lowest multiple in the past decade at just 13x forward AFFO. When we factor in forward growth expectations and the uncertain demand outlook, it is unclear whether investors are being adequately compensated for the level of risk and minimal growth potential. As discussed above, office REITs now trade for an estimated 40% discount to Net Asset Value, the widest discount of the post-recession period.

Based on dividend yield, office REITs now rank toward the top of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 4.9%. Office REITs pay out roughly 75% of their available cash flow, the fourth-highest payout ratio in the REIT sector. In our recent report, "The REIT Paradox: Cheap REITs Stay Cheap", we discussed our study that showed that lower-yielding REITs in faster-growing property sectors with lower leverage profiles have historically produced better total returns, on average, than their higher-yielding counterparts.

There is a wide range of dividend distribution strategies employed by the twenty-four REITs within the sector with yields ranging for 11.4% from Armada Hoffler (AHH) to a low of 0% from Equity Commonwealth (EQC). In general, the smaller and higher-levered REITs pay heftier dividends than the larger REIT but we expect that at least a handful of these smaller REITs will announce dividend reductions in the months ahead given their elevated payout ratios and debt metrics.

Key Takeaways: WFH Is Here To Stay

Office REITs have been pummeled during the coronavirus pandemic amid mounting questions over the long-term demand outlook as businesses become increasingly more comfortable with “remote work” environments. The near-term outlook remains relatively steady for Office REITs, who reported little difficulty collecting rent. 92% of office tenants paid their rent, allowing all-but-one office REIT to maintain their dividends but we expect more of the smaller and highly-levered REITs to trim their dividends in the months ahead.

Zoom and "work-from-home" technology suites have emerged as the bigger competitive threat to the office REIT sector as more-than-half of companies expect to shrink their physical footprint after the pandemic. Additionally, WeWork was far more "friend than foe" to office landlords and the apparent demise of the co-working business model removes a significant chunk of incremental office leasing demand. We remain bearish on the office REIT sector amid a weakening long-term demand outlook and a significant pipeline of supply growth and see better opportunities elsewhere in the REIT sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.