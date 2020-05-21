Although some uncertainties exist with the COVID-19 impact, Workday has an advantage as a cloud-based business and is poised to build on their above-average growth going forward.

Workday (WDAY) provides an extensive collection of cloud-based solutions for medium and large-sized businesses. The company's solutions cover most functions of managing a business. Workday's tools have the potential to make numerous details of financial and human resources management more efficient. This includes accounting, cash/asset management, compensation, benefits, billing, financial reporting, analytics, recruiting, talent management, time/expense tracking, and more.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 implications, Workday is set to achieve above-average growth for multiple years. The company is striving to continue its global growth. Since Workday's products consist of software, the business is able to run remotely during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Since Workday's solutions are for increasing the efficiency (lowers costs) of common business functions, most customers are likely to retain these services even if some are temporarily shut down.

However, it is not clear how well the company will be able to add customers during this uncertain time. Perhaps, Workday can successfully sell the efficient cost-saving benefits of their solutions to some customers during this time and have the pace pick up after the lockdowns are lifted.

Source The graphic above shows Workday's numerous solutions

Positive Recent Growth

Workday did have a positive Q4 report for the fiscal year ending in January 2020. The company beat analysts' estimates for revenue and earnings for 14 consecutive quarters. Here are some highlights from the quarter. The following enterprise customers were added: 11 new Fortune 500 customers, 16 Global 2000 customers, 100 Prism Analytics customers, and 350 planning customers. Workday now has 45% of the Fortune 500 as customers, 60% of the Fortune 50 as customers, and 20% of the Global 2000 as customers.

The company achieved double-digit revenue gains through global growth in Q4. Total revenue increased by 24% while revenue outside the U.S. increased by 33%. Business outside of the U.S. accounts for about 25% of Workday's total revenue. Subscription revenue increased 23% driven by strong renewals and new bookings.

I realize that uncertainties exist for the business outlook for the current fiscal year as a result of COVID-19, but I wanted to provide a point of reference to show how well Workday was performing before the pandemic.

We will get a better read on COVID-19's impact on the company in the next earnings report, scheduled on May 26, 2020. So far, analysts' EPS estimates for FY21 decreased by 4% from $2.19 to $2.10 over the past 3 months. That isn't too bad considering that companies that are more directly impacted by COVID-19 had estimates cut drastically (some from positive EPS to negative EPS). We'll have to hear what the company says in the next earnings report, but the nature of Workday's business should allow the company to hold up well.

List of some of Workday's customers

Future Growth Opportunities

Workday sees plenty of growth opportunities with medium-sized businesses on a global basis going forward. The company experienced solid growth in the following regions recently: Austria, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and Switzerland. So, there is good potential to build on that positive momentum. The company is considering moving into the Mexican market in FY22.

Medium-sized businesses are a large market in other countries. That's why Workday views targeting the medium-sized enterprise market as a good global growth opportunity.

Workday was quick to move to cloud-based technology. Competitors, Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP) have been moving to the cloud at a slower pace. This probably contributed to Workday's positive growth momentum. Businesses can benefit from the following advantages of cloud services: lower information technology [IT] costs, flexibility, scalability, automatic updates, and data is secure as compared to being stored physically on site. Workday's cloud-based solutions can help the company build on the positive sales momentum, especially during the work-at-home environment.

Verticalization is another area that Workday sees as a growth opportunity. The concept of verticalization is that a company can have specialized sales teams (experts) in each area of business. When this is applied to Workday, they can have HR experts, accounting experts, etc. that can better relate to the specific customer needs for each area of application.

Verticalization has been found to cut costs for some companies who implemented it because the sales and delivery processes tend to be more productive. Plus, this concept tends to increase customer satisfaction since the sales team has a good understanding of the customers' needs.

The graphic above illustrates the verticalization for financial institutions [FINS]

Valuation

At first glance, Workday looks extremely overvalued with a trailing P/E of 83 and a forward P/E of 74. However, I prefer to use the PEG ratio for high growth companies like this since it accounts for the company's 3 to 5 year expected earnings growth. Workday is trading with a PEG of 1.8, which is lower than the sector median PEG of 1.95.

Workday's PEG ratio is in a fairly valued range (between one and two). This is typically a reasonable range for the high growth stocks that I've covered. These types of growth stocks tend to perform well with the PEG in this range. However, I would prefer the PEG to be at the lower end of the range (closer to one) for a more attractive valuation.

Earnings are expected to grow between 11% and 12% for FY21 (ending in January). This accounts for the slightly lowered guidance that I mentioned earlier. The important thing to note is that Workday is expected to turn a profit this fiscal year. Revenue is expected to grow between 17% and 18% this year. This year's revenue growth expectation is lower than last year's growth of 28.2%. However, that is understandable given the environment that the economy is in right now.

The stock is showing strength, but not yet overbought on the daily chart with the RSI at about 57. However, the money flow [CMF] has been weak recently with some whipsawing up and down.

It doesn't look like a compelling time to buy yet. Although short-term traders might be able to catch a profit from this point until the stock gets overbought. It might be better to wait and see what the company says at the next earnings report on May 26. If the company gives pessimistic guidance, it could lead to a sell-off. So, a better entry point may occur as a result.

Workday's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Workday's outlook looks positive over the next 3 to 5 years. Sure, the company may face slower growth this year as compared to past and future years. The good news is that Workday is on track to turn a profit this fiscal year.

Workday has the advantage of being a cloud-based business where most of the company's work can be done remotely. The company's solutions are structured to allow customers to use them remotely during the pandemic. Key business functions such as compensation, accounting, financial reporting, cash/asset management still need to be maintained during this time. Workday has proven solutions that enable customers to handle these functions regardless of how strong or weak the economy is.

It would probably be best for potential investors to wait for the company's earnings report on May 26 to get a better assessment of the outlook for the rest of the year. Weak earnings guidance could create a better entry point for a long-term position.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running head first into a wave of demographic and debt driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009. Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first year discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.