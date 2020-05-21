Lenovo shares look meaningfully undervalued on sub-2% FCF growth over the next decade, but the shares continue to languish without a driver outside of the PC business.

I’ve written more than once that Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) needs a driver beyond its leading PC business to change sentiment on the shares. Unfortunately, both the mobile and enterprise businesses have taken backward steps, and issues like trade tensions with China still loom large. Against that backdrop, Lenovo’s ongoing strong execution in the PC business just doesn’t seem to matter, and the shares have remained weak.

Lenovo continues to look undervalued against what I see as undemanding expectations, including 2% overall revenue growth, declining gross margins, and scant long-term FCF growth. That’s been the case for some time, though, and I think the market will need to see peace on the trade front and some evidence of momentum in the mobile and/or enterprise businesses before getting more bullish.

A Better-Than-Expected Quarter … Against Lowered Expectations

While Lenovo did rather well relative to sell-side expectations in the fiscal fourth quarter (calendar first quarter), that has to be viewed in the context of a wave of cuts into the quarterly report as sell-side analysts tried to factor in the impact from Covid-19. A beat against a lowered bar is still a beat, but clearly not enough to establish any real momentum in the shares.

Revenue declined 10% in the quarter, beating expectations by about 14% on strong PC sales. The PC business saw a 4% decline in revenue as the company once again outgrew the market and gained share (largely at HP’s (HPQ) expense) in the quarter, bringing its market share to 24% (versus 22% for HP and about 20% for Dell (DELL)) as per IDC figures.

The enterprise business saw a 3% revenue decline, with hyperscale revenue down more than 13% on steep ongoing price erosion and non-hyperscale up 3.6%. Mobile was hurt by supply constraints (about a third of the company’s capacity is in Wuhan), sending revenue down 47% in the quarter.

Gross margin held up very well, expanding by a point (beating expectations by more than two points) due in part to strength in the PC business, which in turn was helped by ongoing mix improvement (more gaming PCs, etc.). Operating income still declined 39%, though, and margin contracted by 70bp (both better than expected). Pre-tax profits fell 57%, handily beating expectations, with the PC business up 15% (margin up 100bp to over 6%), but enterprise seeing a wider loss, and mobile flipping a small year-ago profit to a loss.

Net debt was little-changed from the prior quarter and remains quite low relative to EBITDA, while working capital improved some from the prior year.

No Quick Or Easy Answers For Mobile Or Enterprise

I believe Lenovo’s mobile and enterprise businesses remain “problem children” in the eyes of many investors, and with both businesses back into the red on a pre-tax basis in the fourth quarter, I can’t argue too strongly with that assessment.

Motorola’s market share in the U.S. remains barely above rounding error in the big picture, far behind Apple (AAPL) and Samsung at the top, and trailing LG as well among the “best of the rest”. The new Razr has gotten generally good reviews, but it’s a premium-priced phone and sales certainly haven’t been helped by Covid-19-related shutdowns – an issue that will likely continue on into the second calendar quarter of the year.

With such low volumes, it’s a struggle for Lenovo to get any real leverage on component pricing and the market still doesn’t play to Lenovo’s strengths as a technology “fast follower” that excels more on the production cost side of the equation.

Similar problems continue to bedevil the enterprise business. Weak pricing in the hyperscale market is creating significant challenges, but Lenovo also lacks much share leverage in the Chinese server market, with only around 6% share – far below Dell, Inspur, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). There have been a few pockets of good news, like storage and software, but it’s not nearly enough to offset the challenges in both the hyperscale and non-hyperscale server operations.

Better than 40% growth in software and services in FY’20 was nice to see, but at around 6% of revenue, it doesn’t move the needle much. Likewise with other growth endeavors like IoT, “smart infrastructure”, and “smart vertical”; they’re arguably worth doing from the perspective of long-term competitiveness, but they’re not material to Lenovo at this point.

The Outlook

Lenovo doesn’t get the credit it deserves for its strong PC business, but that has been the case for some time and I wouldn’t expect it to suddenly change. Ongoing trade disputes between the U.S. and China certainly don’t help matters, but it’s worth remembering that Lenovo can and does manufacture PCs and servers for the U.S. market in Mexico. Really, what the company needs is sustained good news from the mobile and enterprise businesses, but both look like long slogs toward consistent profitability.

My modelling assumptions still aren’t particularly ambitious. I’m looking for revenue growth around 2% a year over the next decade, with PCs growing even slower than that despite ongoing opportunities to build share in areas like gaming. I’m expecting some pressure on gross margin over time, but modest operating leverage such that operating margins improve to around 3% in FY’22 and more or less stay in the low 3%’s thereafter. I expect free cash flow margins to stay in the low 2%’s, leading to very low single-digit FCF growth over the long term.

The Bottom Line

Discounting the free cash flows that come from those assumptions suggests that Lenovo shares are still significantly undervalued, but as I said, that’s been the case for a while. Without better news from the mobile and enterprise businesses, and without a better overall climate for consumer and business spending, it’s hard for me to see what will drive a change in sentiment here. So while I still see significant undervaluation in Lenovo shares, I can’t make a forceful case as to when the market will come around to this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNVGY, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.