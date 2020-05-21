I have much respect for Bill Ackman as an investor, but his decision to double down on Hilton Worldwide (HLT) has me puzzled. If 1Q20 was any indication, HLT has a challenging path ahead, with a 2-3 year recovery on the cards. To be clear, this isn't a call on HLT's solvency - it has ample liquidity to ride out COVID-19 (~24 months by my estimates), and then some. But at ~16x EV/EBITDA (in line with the historical post-spinoff trading range), the market seems to be pricing in a full earnings power recovery, which seems too much too soon, in my view.

A 1Q20 Write-Off With a Full Recovery Likely Years Away

Like most companies exposed to travel, HLT's quarter was largely a write-off, with system-wide revenue per available room (RevPAR) declining 22.6%, which was in-line with the prior April update, but better than Hyatt's (H) 28% decline over the same period. Adj EBITDA at $363m was, however, well below consensus ($403m), while recurring EPS (excluding impairments and other one-offs) also fell 6.7% YoY to $0.74/share on demand weakness.

Source: Company Filings

The fact that HLT gave no operating update will add to the uncertainty. Thus far, mid-April has seen occupancy rates in the Americas at ~17%, ~13% in EMEA, and ~22% in China (~13%pts higher than early February levels). However, Hyatt management's commentary of greater China occupancy "approaching 25%" toward end-April is a positive data point for HLT and should serve as a guidepost for HLT's numbers heading into 2Q20 and beyond.

In Greater China, where we've begun to see early signs of recovery, as the economy opens back up, we now have only one hotel with fully suspended operations, down from a high of 26 hotels in the first quarter. Occupancies in Greater China improved to approximately 25% by the end of April, up from the mid-single-digits at the low point. - Hyatt 1Q20 Transcript

Another interesting take was the average daily rate (ADR) trend, which has fallen less than RevPAR, highlighting the resilience of HLT's asset-light model even through a downturn. The fee breakdown for the quarter was as follows - base management fees of $60m (-25% YoY), incentive management fees at $23m (-58.2% YoY), and franchise fees at $339m (-11.3% YoY).

Source: Earnings Release

The outlook also provided some positive tidbits to chew on for HLT bulls - not only has occupancy increased to 23% (despite a RevPAR decline of ~90% in April), but China's >50% occupancy over the recent May Day holiday also highlighted the potential for a swift recovery in HLT's earnings power. The big unknown this time around, in my view, will be the extent to which collaboration tools (e.g., Zoom) drive permanent changes in workforce behavior, as well as the implications from airline capacity cuts. The consensus, for now, seems to be that any recovery will likely be uneven and long - management's base case, for instance, calls for 2-3 years to return to pre-COVID-19 occupancy.

I think you will see the down. You'll see a bit of a snapback as you get mobility off of very low levels. And then I think you're going to sort of slowly recover as people get more comfort and businesses start to get back in business, start to think about hiring and investing and all those fun things. And that as I said in my prepared comments, that's going to take 2 or 3 years to get back, in my opinion, to those levels. - HLT 1Q20 Transcript

Ample Liquidity to Ride Out COVID-19

Even in a worst-case scenario, HLT's strong liquidity levels post-financing leave it well-positioned. Recent steps taken include a full revolver draw ($1.75bn), pre-selling $1bn of points to American Express (AXP), and issuing $1bn of senior notes ($500m 5.375% senior notes due 2025 and $500m 5.75% senior notes due 2028). Additionally, management has also cut back on capex and contract acquisition costs (-30% YoY), while the capital return (dividends and share buybacks) was suspended in March. Relative to HLT's ~$3.8bn in liquidity at end-1Q20, the cash burn rate at ~$155m per month (including working capital impacts) would imply an ~24-25 month runway.

USD'm Cash 2,800 (+) Hilton Honors points pre-sale 1,000 = Total Liquidity 3,800 (/) Cash Burn 155 = Implied Runway (Months) 24.5

Source: Company Filings

Note that the estimated liquidity runway extrapolates a worst-case scenario based on the 2Q20 environment of RevPAR down 80-90%. Per management, it is capable of turning cash-flow positive in a down 50% RevPAR environment, though it also assumes HLT can reduce controllable expenses by 60%, and the working capital cash drag from managed hotels gets paid back. Thus, while I still have concerns around the extent to which a recovery will materialize, as well as the longer-term implications on HLT's earnings power, liquidity is clearly not an issue here.

HLT has suspended its capital return (following ~$279m in repurchases and $42m in dividends in 1Q20), but given it still has ~$2.2bn authorized under its current share repurchase program, I would not be surprised to see management repurchase shares opportunistically in upcoming quarters.

Valuation Too Far Ahead of Fundamentals

HLT's 1Q20 may have been a write-off, but 2Q will be worse, with HLT's April RevPAR already down 90%. If China's recovery is any indication, declines should moderate from there, but not enough to prevent a RevPAR decline in the ~50% range for FY20. HLT stock seems to have caught a bid anyway on the prospect of a reopening and pent-up leisure/travel demand, but I would be cautious. The road to recovery will be long (management cited 2-3 years), and given the uncertainty, I would be very hesitant about underwriting an earnings power recovery at this juncture. At ~16x EBITDA, this is not a cheap stock, especially relative to the wide range of outcomes in a post-COVID-19 environment.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, with a liquidity runway of ~24 months, HLT's solvency is not in question, but its post-COVID-19 earnings power is a significant concern, in my view. With unit growth set to decelerate and the capital return on hold, HLT will not benefit from its pre-COVID-19 tailwinds either, and thus, I am concerned about the sustainability of the HLT multiple. Additional downside risks include a prolonged slowdown in the macro outlook, which will impact fees, as well as any travel-related security threats or unforeseen events, such as a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.