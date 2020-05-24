Second, we look at JMPNZ, a baby bond from JMP group which currently trades around $17.77, has completely disconnected from the common stock, and has large price upside and yield.

The article focuses on two baby bonds that are extremely mispriced relative to the sector, trade well below par, and offer very high total return potential.

Introduction

During the huge market downturn in March there was panic selling, in addition to forced selling, which always results in a huge dislocation in pricing. This resulted in an opportunity to pick up bargains in stocks/bonds that have sold off sharply without good reason and that sell for prices that don’t make sense.

Since the market has rallied, and some logic has returned with regard to securities pricing, the number of mispriced securities has shrunk. But there still exists some bargains. Before the remaining bargains disappear, we wanted to take this opportunity to highlight two baby bonds that offer some of the best risk/reward opportunities in the market. We believe these two baby bonds are incredibly undervalued and offer very large total return potential in the short run as well as high yields-to-maturity for the buy and hold investor.

Since we are highlighting two baby bonds in this article instead of the usual focus on one investment and one company, we will not be taking a deep dive into each of these companies. But we will provide the information necessary to make our investment thesis clear. If you wish to learn more about the companies that have issued these baby bonds, the companies' websites and their 10-K SEC filings are good resources, as well as other Seeking Alpha articles.

1- Affiliated Managers Group’s Capital Trust II

Our first bond pick is AMG Capital Trust II, 5.15% Convertible Trust Preferred Securities due 10/15/37 (OTCPK:AATRL). This is a capital trust security issued by Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), an asset management firm with investments in independent high-quality boutique asset management and advisory firms.

Although listed as a preferred stock, the trust actually holds a junior convertible bond and payments are considered interest and not dividends. We will not discuss the convertibility as AATRL is far out of the money, making conversion extremely unlikely. Here are the details.

The annual interest payment on this bond is $2.575

Liquidation value is $50.00 (this is different from the usual par $25 for baby bonds)

It is callable any time at $50.00

The current price is $41.00 (May 20)

It goes ex-dividend on the last day of March, June, September and December

Its stripped yield-to-maturity is 7.0%

Maturity date: 10/15/2037

The bond is investment-grade with a BBB rating from S&P

Why We Think AATRL Is Extremely Undervalued

The reason we have a strong buy rating on this bond is that it's extremely undervalued relative to other AMG bonds (including their other junior bond) as well as bonds issued by other companies that are rated BBB. Although AATRL is a large issue ($500 million market cap according to Quantumonline), it trades over the counter. Its market cap is much larger than most NSYE baby bonds, and AMG is a well-known NYSE traded company with close to a $3 billion market cap and a large $600 billion of assets under management. We believe that the fact that AATRL trades OTC may partially explain why it flies under the radar and is so undervalued - although it did trade much higher prior to the March stock market beating.

Note that we have been monitoring AATRL for a couple of weeks and it appears that there is a large seller at around $41.00. We believe this is the primary reason that AATRL sells for such a bargain price. Once this seller is finished, we believe AATRL will quickly move up $3.00 or $4.00 and then continue to move higher from there toward its $50 par value. Thus, we believe we have a very timely entry point here.

As stated above, AATRL is a junior bond. Thus, the company can defer interest payments for up to 20 quarters but must make good on the deferred payments (i.e. they must reimburse unless there is bankruptcy). This is similar to Nustar’s bond (NSS) which is issued by the midstream company Nustar (NS). NSS is a baby bond that some may be aware of, and which we have highlighted previously to our members. The risk of deferral may be something to think about with NSS as it has a lower credit rating of B from Standard & Poor's (five notches below the credit rating for AMG). But AMG is a very strong investment-grade company which analysts on Yahoo expect to earn $12.00 per share this year (although that may overstate things if these estimates are pre COVID-19). The odds of an interest payment deferral are extremely low and not something we worry about. In fact, we like that AATRL is a junior bond because it's likely part of the reason that its yield is so ridiculously high relative to other BBB rated bonds. S&P took into account that AATRL is a junior bond when it rated it BBB so it should not be penalized for that.

Comparing AATRL To Other AMG Bonds Shows Extreme Undervaluation

AATRL is extremely undervalued relative to AMG’s non-junior bonds: AMG’s bond that matures in August of 2025 only has a YTM of 2.1% due to the extreme safety of AMG. This compares to AATRL’s 7.0% YTM . Although the maturity of the non-junior bond is shorter, the extreme difference in yield can in no way be explained by the differing maturities as you will not find this kind of disparity anywhere else. It also cannot be explained by the fact that AATRL is junior. The 2.1% yielding non-junior bond is rated BBB+ vs. a BBB rating for AATRL with its 7.0% YTM. The difference in YTM should be relatively small being only a 1 notch apart in credit rating, but this difference is enormous and beyond explanation.

due to the extreme safety of AMG. . Although the maturity of the non-junior bond is shorter, the extreme difference in yield can in no way be explained by the differing maturities as you will not find this kind of disparity anywhere else. It also cannot be explained by the fact that AATRL is junior. The 2.1% yielding non-junior bond is rated BBB+ vs. a BBB rating for AATRL with its 7.0% YTM. AATRL is extremely undervalued relative to AMG’s other junior bond MGR (MGR) which also carries the same BBB S&P rating as AATRL. Therefore, it makes for a perfect comparison to see if AATRL is priced properly. MGR has moved back over par since the sell-off but AATRL is still priced with more than 22% upside to par. As can be seen from the chart below, since the COVID-19 stock market plunge, AATRL is now selling for 16% below where it used to trade relative to its virtual twin MGR. There's no sensible reason for this except that the undervaluation has gone unnoticed by investors or there's a large seller keeping the price of AATRL artificially low for now. If AATRL had simply tracked MGR’s price action, as one would certainly have expected, it would currently be trading at $47.00 per share, and in January of this year, it touched $51.00.

Price Chart of AATRL Versus MGR Since the COVID-19 Crash

Source: Yahoo Finance

And there's an even stronger piece of evidence that documents AATRL’s extreme undervaluation relative to MGR. One would expect MGR to have a higher YTM than AATRL because it has a maturity date that's 20 years longer than that of AATRL. But in fact, MGR’s YTM is only 5.7% vs. 7.0% for AATRL. Again, solid evidence of the extreme undervaluation of AATRL relative to an identical peer.

Comparing AATRL To Other BBB Rated Bonds Also Shows Extreme Undervaluation

We quickly located three other BBB rated bonds that also mature in or near 2037.

Regions Financial 7.37% bonds due 2037 (CUSIP 7591EPAP5) YTM of 4.2%

Reliance Steel 6.85% bonds due 2036 (CUSIP 759509AB8) YTM of 5.7%

Valero 6.625% bonds due 2037 (CUSIP 904000AB2) YTM of 4.7%

Clearly AATRL’s 7.0% yield-to-maturity makes it a huge outlier and extremely undervalued relative to other BBB rated bonds with a similar maturity date. This examination of BBB bonds also shows that BBB rated MGR is not overpriced. In fact, it may also be somewhat undervalued which reaffirms the veracity of the above comparison of MGR versus AATRL.

Insider Buying

Source: Openinsider.com

As can be seen, the CEO of the company has made two recent purchases that total over $1 million, and two other directors have purchased AMG common stock with one of the purchases being a substantial $652,100. Simply put, if the insiders like the common stock, that's a very positive sign in terms of the safety of the bonds.

Final Thought on AATRL

Although we primarily cover bonds that can be purchased and sold like stocks, we are not aware of any investment-grade bond that's so discounted from its relative fair value. AATRL's yield-to-maturity is 40% higher than other typical BBB rated bonds. If readers know of any other such deeply discounted investment-grade bonds, we would certainly appreciate hearing about them in the comments. We estimate fair value for AATRL is $47.00 per share.

2- JMP Baby Bonds

In the world of investing, there are no “absolute” fair PE ratios or dividend yields - these change with the economic environment. Inflation, the Fed Funds rate, long-term Treasury yields and economic growth prospects all influence stock and bond pricing. So we can’t look only at absolute yields to determine undervaluation. We also look at how a bond is priced relative to similar bonds, whether it has lagged similar securities and is likely to play catchup, and how the common stock is behaving. This is how we analyze the baby bonds from JMP Group (JMP).

JMP Group is a small diversified financial services company with an investment banking subsidiary and also an asset management business. JMP underwrites securities, provides equity research, brokerage services, and is involved with mergers and acquisitions. It manages the BDC Harvest Capital (HCAP) which some of you may know.

JMP has issued two baby bonds:

JMP Group LLC, 6.875% Senior Notes due 9/30/2029 (JMPNZ), and

(JMPNZ), and JMP Group Inc., 7.25% Senior Notes due 11/15/2027 (JMPNL)

In this article we are going to focus on JMPNZ but we think both baby bonds offer very attractive returns over the next year and until the bonds mature.

JMPNZ

Current price is $17.77 (May 20)

Par is $25.00

Current stripped yield-to-maturity is 12.4%

Call date: 9/30/2021

Maturity date: 9/30/2029

Pays $1.72 in annual interest

It goes ex-dividend around March 14, June 14, Sept. 14 and Dec. 14

JMPNL

Current price is $19.75 May 20

Par is $25.00

Current stripped yield-to-maturity is 12.0%

Call date is 11/28/2020

Maturity date is 11/15/2027

Pays $1.81 in annual interest

It goes ex-dividend around January 30, April 30, July 30, and Oct. 30

JMP baby bonds are clearly somewhat more risky than investment-grade AATRL, but we believe JMPNZ offers a potential 40% total return over the next year. We think the risk reward here is well worth it and we will show why we think we have an excellent entry point at current prices.

Stock

In a sane world, a company’s common stock has more beta (larger percentage price movements) than its bonds. When the common stock drops in value, their bonds generally drop a much smaller amount or possibly not at all. But with JMPNZ, we have just the opposite. Owners of JMPNZ have sold off the bonds much harder than their common stockholder counterparts.

JMP Common Stock Chart Since Feb. 1, 2020 Source: Etrade

Looking at the above chart of JMP common stock, we can see that the stock was trading at slightly over $3 per share. Then in the second half of February the company announced a tender offer for their common stock which caused it to shoot higher. When the market started to collapse, JMP pulled the tender offer. Basically, since Feb. 1, JMP has dropped in price from $3.02 per share to its current price of $2.73 per share. That is less than a 10% drop versus the Russell 2000 small cap index which has fallen almost twice that amount. So JMP common stock has been extremely strong relative to other small cap stocks. One would think that this would bode well for their bonds. But mystifyingly, JMPNZ sold off from $23.50 on Feb. 1 to a current price of $17.77. That is close to a 25% drop, an extreme deviation from the common stock’s 10% drop. When we see this kind of pricing disconnect, we sit up and take notice, especially since one would expect the bond to fall a fair amount less than 10% given the action in the common stock.

JMPNZ Bond Vs. Cowen’s COWNZ Baby Bond

When watching the JMP baby bonds, we like to also observe the baby bonds of another investment banking company, Cowen Inc (COWN). This helps us to determine when a baby bond is deviating in price giving us a buy or sell opportunity. The Cowen baby bond we focus on in this comparison is COWNZ (COWNZ), which traded around $26.00 on Feb. 1 but now trades for $23.60. COWNZ had a drop of less than a 10% drop vs. a 25% drop for JMPNZ, so it also validates our thesis that JMPNZ has dropped in price significantly more than is justified. But maybe COWN's common stock was much stronger than JMP's common stock, possibly giving some justification for the significantly larger drop in JMPNZ vs. COWNZ.

3-Month Price Chart – JMP versus COWN

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, as can be seen from the above chart, COWN common stock has dropped 26% over the last three months while JMP has only dropped 10%. So again we have to ask why the JMPNZ bond dropped so much harder than COWNZ when JMP common stock hugely outperformed COWN? This is another piece of evidence that the fall in JMPNZ has been way overdone. The COWN situation looks normal to us with the baby bond dropping 10% vs. a 26% drop in the common stock. The bond should drop much less than the common stock. If JMPNZ had followed the same normal pricing logic, it should have dropped around 4% and not 25% given only a 10% drop in JMP common. Following this logic, JMPNZ should have only fallen to a price of $22.65 and not $17.77.

Insider Buying

Source: Openinsider.com

As can be seen from the above chart, the CEO and the director of equities have made multiple insider buys recently on JMP common stock. So although JMPNZ is priced like JMP is a distressed company, the insiders apparently disagree and are confident in the company, even in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic, as their buys are all recent.

Tender Offer

As mentioned above, in the second half of February JMP made an above-market tender offer for a portion of their outstanding common stock. This is simply another piece of evidence that management has a totally different and positive view of the company while JMPNZ is priced as if fear surrounds this company.

Why JMPNZ’s Current Price Is So Low?

JMPNZ’s 1-Month Price Chart

Source: Etrade

Again, like with AATRL, we have a theory that there is a seller at around $17.80 which is holding the price of JMPNZ down. Once this seller is finished, we believe that JMPNZ has significant room to run to the upside and a little patience will be well rewarded. You can see from the chart above that, over the last month, every time that JMPNZ rallies, a seller comes in and knocks the price back down. It appears the seller has currently put a lid on JMPNZ at $17.80. As a result of this, JMPNZ has missed the huge increase in baby bond and stock prices we have seen over the last month. So we believe our theory makes good sense, especially when we look at the action of the common stock and the other baby bond, JMPNL.

JMP Common 1-Month Price Chart

Source: Etrade

Above we can see that JMP common stock rallied from $2.31 to $2.73 over the last month, or over 18%, while the baby bond JMPNZ has hardly moved. This is hard evidence of some mispricing and likely a seller keeping JMPNZ from following JMP’s rally.

Why We Prefer JMPNZ to JMPNL At The Moment

Primarily we prefer JMPNZ right now because it trades further below par than JMPNL and could offer a very large total return over the near term, possibly as much as 40% over the next year now that we have lower rates and assuming the economy gets back nearer to normal. We also like the higher YTM of JMPNZ. Although JMPNZ has a somewhat longer duration until maturity, at a 12.4% yield-to-maturity we like locking this yield in for a long period of time.

Summary

We scoured the universe of baby bonds and found what we believe are two exceptionally undervalued baby bonds. Both have large total return potential over the short term as well as very attractive yields-to-maturity.

AATRL – This bond from AMG has a solid BBB investment-grade rating yet has a 7.0% YTM which is around 40% greater than the typical 5% BBB bond with similar maturity dates. Thus, it's extremely undervalued. We also showed that AATRL is grossly underpriced relative to other AMG bonds including its fraternal twin MGR. AATRL has trailed the price action in MGR by 16% since the market bottom and currently trades with more than 22% upside to par . AATRL should track MGR almost identically so AATRL’s price has disconnected from where it should be trading. AATRL's 7% YTM also is insanely high when compared to the BBB+ rated AMG bond which has a meager 2.1% YTM . We believe a seller is keeping AATRL from moving much higher and once this seller is finished, we believe we will see a significant upside price move in AATRL. We estimate fair value for AATRL is $47.00 per share given where its peer bonds are trading.

– This bond from AMG has a solid Thus, it's extremely undervalued. We also showed that AATRL is grossly underpriced relative to other AMG bonds including its fraternal twin MGR. . AATRL should track MGR almost identically so AATRL’s price has disconnected from where it should be trading. . We believe a seller is keeping AATRL from moving much higher and once this seller is finished, we believe we will see a significant upside price move in AATRL. We estimate fair value for AATRL is $47.00 per share given where its peer bonds are trading. JMPNZ – This bond comes with a very attractive 12.4% YTM, that can be locked in for nine years, with a potential 40% total return over the next year. We believe the risk/reward here is excellent. This kind of total return potential is great on a common stock, but for a bond that's not distressed, this is highly unusual. In the article we point out how JMP common stock has showed remarkable relative strength and has fallen only 10% during the market meltdown while JMPNZ has fallen 25%. Normally, a stock falling 10% might result in the bond falling 4%, not 25%, so we believe JMPNZ has totally overshot to the downside and again a seller has kept it from rallying during the strong market rally that we have seen.

