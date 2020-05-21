On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, troubled offshore drilling giant Noble Corporation plc (NE) announced its first quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be decent as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues and on a non-GAAP bottom-line earnings basis. With that said though, it did fail to meet their expectations in terms of GAAP earnings. We have also begun to see the risks of the company's high level of debt that I have been cautioning out over the past year or two playing out as it has engaged counsel to explore restructuring options. As a result, the common equity and this point is probably not appropriate for most investors simply seeking to grow their wealth for retirement.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corporation's first quarter 2020 earnings results:

Noble Corporation reported total operating revenues of $281.111 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 0.63% decline over the $282.888 million that it brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of $1.132555 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $23.812 million operating loss that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Corporation achieved a fleetwide utilization rate of 77% in the current quarter. This was roughly in-line with the fourth quarter of 2019.

The company hired Evercore to evaluate its operations to restructure itself following the end of the quarter.

Noble Corporation reported a net loss of $1.062677 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a very steep decline over the $66.970 million net loss that it reported in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results will notice is that the company reported a substantial increase in losses on a year-over-year basis. This was primarily due to impairment charges that the company incurred on four of its rigs. These fourth rigs were the semisubmersibles Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Jim Day and the drillships Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II. During the quarter, Noble decided to retire the rigs as the decline in oil prices has greatly decreased their abilities to secure new contracts and the company decided that it is no longer economically viable to maintain them. However, the value of the rigs as listed on the company's balance sheet was higher than what it could get for them as scrap. As a result, the company was forced to take an impairment charge equal to the difference between the two values. In this case, that charge was $1.1 billion. It is important to note though that this was a non-cash charge and at no time did Noble Corporation see $1.1 billion leave its bank account. Thus, we can safely ignore this charge when it comes to evaluating the performance of the underlying business. If we do this then the company still would have reported a loss but it would have been a much smaller loss.

One of the biggest problems facing the offshore drilling industry over the past half-decade or so is that the industry had far more rigs than exploration and production companies wanted to hire. I have pointed this out in numerous past articles on the industry. Thus, the companies in the industry have been needing to scrap some of their older rigs and reduce this oversupply. This actually should have a positive impact on dayrates due to the economic law of supply and demand. This makes sense because if the demand from customers to hire these rigs remains the same but there are less rigs available to meet this demand then customers have to pay more to secure the services of the rigs that they need. In this regard then, it may be a good thing that Noble is choosing to scrap these rigs even though it does represent a weakness in the company's business.

Perhaps the major defining event during the quarter was the steep decline in energy prices that was brought about by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude plunged from $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year to $35.84 per barrel today:

Source: Business Insider

In response to this, most exploration and production companies have reduced their capital spending plans in an effort to preserve their balance sheets. This includes reducing exploration spending, which is the primary use of offshore drilling rigs. Unfortunately, while this will likely reduce the number of contracts awarded to these rigs until energy prices recover, it has also caused a new problem that we last saw when oil prices crashed in 2014-2016. Noble reports that the Noble Scott Marks, currently employed by Saudi Aramco off of the coast of Saudi Arabia, has received a contract suspension request from the oil giant. This means that the rig will not be receiving its $159,000 dayrate for the next year, which will be a blow to Noble's revenue going forward. While Noble is allowed to try to find a new contract for the rig during the suspension period, it is doubtful whether it can accomplish this in the current environment. At any rate, the dayrate under such a contract will probably not be $159,000 so this event will likely still weaken Noble's revenues.

Fortunately, it was not all bad news in the report. As noted in the highlights, Noble managed to achieve a utilization rate of 77% in the most recent quarter, which was in-line with what it had in the fourth quarter. This metric tells us on average what percentage of the company's fleet was working on any given day. Therefore, it does appear that the industry in aggregate did not significantly slow down in the first quarter, but it is important to note that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting collapse in energy prices did not come until the end of the quarter. It is going forward that things will get worse.

One thing that we have been seeing with Noble is that the shallow-water part of its fleet has been delivering much higher utilization than the floater fleet. We saw this once again in the first quarter as the floater fleet only had a 58% utilization rate as opposed to 60% in the fourth quarter. The decline was mostly due to the Noble Bully II, which was bought out of its contract with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) in the fourth quarter so still spent some time working in the quarter but did not work at all in the fourth quarter. This is also one of the rigs that is being retired and was responsible for the massive impairment charge that the company took in the period. While the decline in utilization across the floater fleet was disappointing, especially since floaters typically have higher dayrates than jack-ups, fully seven of the company's nine actively marketed floating rigs were under contract and working at the start of the second quarter. The company's jack-up fleet meanwhile saw its utilization rate increase slightly from 93% to 94% quarter-over-quarter.

In various past articles on Noble, I discussed the company's high level of debt. This problem was exacerbated by the writedown during this quarter as that reduced the company's shareholders' equity with reducing its debt. As of March 31, 2020, Noble Corporation had $3.953437 billion in debt but only $2.596532 billion in shareholders' equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. I typically get concerned when I see this ratio go over 1.0. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a business than equity is because debt has to be paid back but equity does not. If some event causes a company's cash flows to decline then a high level of debt can become a real burden. In addition, all debt has a maturation date by which the company needs to pay it off. This is normally done by refinancing it but if the company cannot refinance for some reason then it needs to come up with another option. This problem becomes quite prevalent in today's environment as the company's customers are cutting back on spending and the market is not particularly friendly towards the debt of energy companies.

As mentioned in the highlights, Noble has hired Evercore to investigate the various options that it has to restructure this debt. This will almost certainly involve a Chapter 11 filing as the current low stock price makes it nearly impossible for the company to raise money by issuing equity to pay off this debt. As we saw in the case of Seadrill (SDRL), Pacific Drilling (PACD), and North Atlantic Drilling, which all went through this process the last time oil prices crashed, such a scenario almost inevitably results in the company's common stockholders getting wiped out. As such, I largely consider Noble's stock to be uninvestable and only appropriate for speculators and traders.

