Beyond The Surface Of Small Caps

A closer look at the Russell 2000 reveals the importance of looking beyond surface values.

US small-cap stocks were in free-fall in Q1 but have bounced hard off their March lows.

US small-cap stocks were hit especially hard during the March drawdown, with the Russell 2000 off -41% versus -34% for the S&P 500.

Figure 1

Data by YCharts

As money flows back into equities, both the SP and R2 have climbed over +30%. However, there's been a divergence in volume. As I wrote recently, the advance in the SP is happening on weakening volume.

Figure 2 SPY Price & Volume

But meanwhile, volume seems to be holding up relatively well for the R2.

Figure 3: IWM Price & Volume

Source: Think or Swim

One reason may be investors think the larger sell-off in small caps created better value versus large caps. By some measures, that appears true. Figure 4 compares the current price to earnings multiples for SPY and IWM as of April 30, 2020.

Figure 4

SPY IWM 19.67 14.69

Source: Morningstar, BCM

Indeed, 14.69x earnings don't look high, and even attractive versus the current 19.67x on SPY. The problem is those widely-accepted multiples can be quite misleading, which leads us to a detour on multiples below.

A multiple detour

The issue is how the earnings multiple is calculated. For a price to earnings ratio to be useful, the denominator or "earnings" must be a positive value (greater than zero).

A zero denominator in the P/E results in an undefined value (i.e. does not compute), while negative earnings result in nonsense. So, when evaluating an individual company with non-positive earnings, it's reasonable to just ignore the P/E as irrelevant.

As a result, there is a common practice of excluding companies that have negative earnings when calculating the overall P/E for a market or index, like the SP or R2.

However, the aggregate earnings for an index are rarely negative or zero. Yes, it's possible, has happened before, and also depends on the index. But for a large and popular index like the S&P 500 aggregate earnings are generally positive over time.

The point is it can make sense to include companies with zero or negative earnings into an aggregate PE (as long as aggregate earnings are still positive). We can use a simple, hypothetical example to understand why.

Imagine an index made of two companies, A and B. Each company currently has a market cap of $100, and A has $10 of earnings while B has -$8. The aggregate P/E is 100x ($200 market cap / $2 earnings), summarized in Figure 5.

Figure 5

Since Company B has negative earnings, it is ignored and excluded. In that case, the new "adjusted P/E" becomes 10x (red box) reflecting only Company A's market cap and earnings. Now, let's also assume the long-term average P/E for the index is 15x.

The argument for ignoring Company B is its P/E of -12.5 is non-sensical, to begin with, and including B's negative earnings results in an inflated P/E of 100x.

Inflated because the 100x doesn't really reflect the valuation of either underlying company. Neither company is actually currently priced close to 100x, not to mention 100x may not even be a reasonable level for these companies that normally price near 15x.

In addition, 100x blankets over the possibility that Company A may be attractively valued at 10x. So, how useful is that 100x measure, really? And doesn't it make more sense to use the 10x which is more likely within the reasonable range of historical norms?

Not necessarily. The answer is it really depends on the situation, but we shouldn't assume it always makes sense to automatically exclude non-positive earnings because including them can provide useful information.

For example, Company B's negative earnings could actually reflect its poor operating performance and bankruptcy risk. If Company B were to fail, its equity value would likely be wiped out, making its market cap zero.

Post bankruptcy, the index's aggregate P/E would indeed only be 10x (because only Company A remains). However, the index gets there after losing half its market cap (the $100 attributed to B).

The point is including Company B and its negative earnings are actually useful. While the 100x aggregate P/E may not be particularly accurate, it is a clear indication that something is off. In this case, Company B has negative earnings and should be investigated further.

Ignoring Company B, accepting the 10x P/E at face value, and concluding the index is an undervalued buy would be foolish. As the example showed, the index could lose 50% all the while maintaining a seemingly "undervalued" P/E of 10x.

Back on track

Getting back to the main topic, that roundabout on P/E ratios is actually very germane to the Russell 2000 right now. Like most mainstream P/E quotes, IWM's 14.69x multiple excludes companies with negative earnings. Including all companies and earnings results in a P/E of 254.1x.

Figure 6

Source: Morningstar, BCM

The substantial difference clearly implies something is off. A closer look finds an abnormally large number of companies within the R2 currently has negative earnings. According to JP Morgan, it's over 40% and the highest level since the dot-com bubble or the financial crisis.

Figure 7

In addition, the consensus earnings estimate for small caps in 2020 is a decline of -43% (as of April 30, 2020). That means valuations will go even higher with prices at current levels or above.

If that isn't extreme enough, consider the aggregate P/E on US small-cap growth stocks was at 581x as of April 30 (based on IWO). The long-term average P/E for small caps is somewhere between 20x to 25x.

The bottom line

Please remember valuation measures like P/E are miserable tools for market-timing. Just because something looks expensive today doesn't mean it can't look even more expensive tomorrow. In my experience, extremes can become more so than most can believe, on both sides.

So, I'm not recommending anyone go short small caps tomorrow. As long as risk appetite holds up, small caps can rip higher. That said, be wary of arguments to go long small caps because of a "low" current earnings multiple. That headline value blankets over relevant and important details.

The bottom line is small caps are not attractively valued at present. Some may think of creative tactics to profit from that. My tactic is simply to not buy until valuations improve. I don't know when that will happen, but it will. All I need to do is to watch and wait.

Meanwhile, if you take a position, do your due diligence and don't bite off more than you can stomach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.