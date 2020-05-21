Image source

These are certainly interesting times we live in. The massive shift in consumer behavior that has occurred thanks to COVID-19 has created winners and losers in the financial markets, with some companies' businesses collapsing entirely, while others struggle to keep up with demand.

One such business that has seen its share price suggests it is struggling to keep up with demand is clothing giant Lululemon Athletica (LULU), which, as you can see, is within a shout of its all-time high set just before the malaise of COVID-19 hit earlier this year. The idea is that people will be staying at home more than they typically would, and that athleisure clothing is now much more popular than it otherwise would have been. That may be the case, but at some point, the world will reopen - as it has already in many places - and this short-term boost will be gone. Given this, and the absurd valuation, Lululemon has become unbelievably expensive once more, and investors should consider taking profits.

Lots of growth, but is it enough?

Lululemon has proven over time to be a top-tier business. It has a recognizable and valuable brand with a large following, it has posted outstanding growth in recent years, its margins are expanding, and it has a flawless balance sheet. These things are all terrific traits and none of them has ceased to be true with the virus crisis. However, at some point, all that goodness is priced into the share price (and then some), and I think that point is now.

Lululemon's historical revenue production has been very strong, as we can see below with revenue in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Top line expansion hasn't fallen below 13% annually in the past five years, which is an unbelievably good track record that very few companies can match, particularly in apparel. That includes gains of 24% and 21%, respectively, for the past two years as the company continues to expand at break-neck speed.

This year, however, that growth is expected to slow to essentially a halt, as we can see below with forward projections for revenue.

Source: TIKR.com

The top line should see a fractional gain this year, followed by a return to 20%+ expansion into calendar 2021, which roughly corresponds to fiscal 2022 for Lululemon. The obvious thing to remember here is that while Lululemon is highly leveraged to athleisure wear, which is typically going to be more popular when people are at home and not dressing for the office, its products are also very expensive relative to the competition (of which there is a lot), and this means that consumers on the margins are likely to be pushed out of Lululemon's customer base.

Tens of millions of people have become newly unemployed in America in just the past few weeks, meaning that these people, and people worried about their jobs for the future, won't have any interest in a $60 t-shirt or $90 yoga pants. There is a place for Lululemon's top-tier athleisure wear, but with so much competition from the likes of general retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) and countless specialty retailers with other competitors to Lululemon, the lack of value proposition should come into view with the current economic situation.

All of that is to say that even when the crisis lifts, will people return to Lululemon in the vast quantities they did before the crisis? Perhaps, but at the same time, conditions certainly exist today that would seem to limit the company's target demographic simply due to economic uncertainty. Thus, the idea that any bump in demand Lululemon would see during this crisis would be more than temporary is difficult for me to believe. Indeed, I fear that it may actually be reversed in some way as demand may just be pulled forward, not increased.

Another way Lululemon has boosted earnings in the past is by producing margin expansion. It has done this entirely with higher gross margins as it has found great strength in balancing pricing with input costs to create a virtuous cycle of higher operating margins, which we can see below. This, despite the fact that its SG&A costs have continued to tick higher as a percentage of revenue over time.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that operating income in dollar terms has more than doubled in the past five years as operating margins have risen from 17% of revenue to 22%. Much of this would have to do with rapidly-increasing revenue, but Lululemon has focused on profitable growth, not just growth for growth's sake. This is the mark of a terrific business.

Here's the problem

There is no denying this is a great business. The problem is that even great businesses have prices at which they are too expensive, and Lululemon's COVID-19-fueled rally has taken it too far. Just like the price was out of touch with reality at $128 a few weeks ago, it is similarly out of touch with reality today at $251.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares trade for a staggering 55 times this year's earnings, estimates for which are ~5% lower than they were last year. On what should be normalized earnings next year, shares are still at 41 times earnings. These are enormous values and while I fully acknowledge Lululemon is a top-tier purveyor of apparel, with growth expected to slow in the coming years simply due to scale, I cannot see paying a startup growth multiple for the stock.

For context, Lululemon is trading at 30 times earnings that won't take place until fiscal 2024, which is a little less than three years away. There is a lot that can happen between here and there, particularly if economic weakness persists thanks to tens of millions of newly unemployed Americans, and others around the world.

Lululemon is working diligently to expand its international and men's businesses, respectively, to get away from its former laser focus on women's athleisure. That's fine and a noble pursuit, but it doesn't fix the fact that Lululemon is a premium, luxury product at a time of unprecedented global economic dislocation. Luxury brands of all kinds will find it more difficult to find buyers of their products, and I don't think Lululemon will prove different.

For these reasons, I think you have to consider selling Lululemon. The stock has detached from what is a pretty grim economic reality and while this company will survive and continue to thrive post-COVID-19, I think you'll get the chance to buy it back much lower than it is today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.