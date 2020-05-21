Along with the recent overall market selloff, Discovery (DISCA) has been down significantly. Since the beginning of the year, Discovery has plunged by nearly 35%, underperforming the S&P 500's year-to-date decline of only more than 8%. However, because of the enormous low-cost content library, consistent and growing free cash flow generation, we think Discovery is undervalued at the moment.

COVID-19 did not hit first-quarter operating performance much

In the first quarter of 2020, Discovery's operating performance has not taken a significant hit from the COVID-19 negative impact. Its revenue came in at $2.68 billion, only 1% lower than the same period last year. The advertising revenue dropped by 1% also, mainly due to the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. If we excluded the foreign exchange impact, the advertising revenue would remain flat compared to the first quarter of 2019. Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, Discovery has experienced a significant decline in U.S. advertising revenue in travel, movie studios, autos, and retail industries, while advertising in other industries, including food & cleaning products, e-commerce, insurance, and pharmaceuticals have been holding up nicely. In April, U.S. advertising revenue had been down by 20% year-over-year but expected to pick up a little bit in May and June.

Discovery's distribution revenue, without the negative impact of foreign exchange, rose 1% because of a 2% increase in U.S. Networks' revenue. The growth in U.S. Networks' distribution revenue was driven by increases in contractual affiliate rates, despite the drop in linear subscribers. Discovery has customer concentrations for its distribution revenue. Around 95% of its U.S. distribution topline came from the top 10 distributors, with contract expiration varying between 2020 and 2024.

As a result, we expect the second-quarter results would be worse, with lower advertising revenue both in the U.S. and internationally. However, the contractual distribution fees would keep the decline in advertising revenue in check. If Discovery's total revenue drops by 1% every quarter until the end of the year, its full-year 2020 revenue would drop by 4% to $10.7 billion, which would be higher than the 2018 revenue.

Huge low cost and fast turnaround content

What we like about Discovery is its ownership and creation of low-cost and fast turnaround content. The company does not go into the categories of high-cost scripted TV shows and movies but focuses on non-scripted programming, reality, and documentary programming. It has recently had 50 self-shot shows, including 90 Day Fiancé and Self-Quarantine, which turned around in weeks, and even days. Discovery focuses on reality shows and DIY shows which a lot of viewers love. Joanna Gaines did the special in-the-kitchen quarantine episode on Food Network, filmed by Gaines' children, drawing 3 million viewers. The four-hour block previewing Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead has become the best DIY, attracting 2.5 million viewers. The total viewership jumped by more than 100%, reaching an all-time high.

Discovery creates most of its content itself and owns the full rights of its contents in all global markets. Discovery has around 300,000 hours of content in its library and produces roughly 8,000 hours of content each year. Netflix (NFLX), on the other hand, has only 36,000 hours of content, equal to only 12% of Discovery's entire content library. Discovery produces its content at a much lower cost than Netflix. In 2019, Discovery's costs of revenue came in at only $3.82 billion, while Netflix's costs of revenue were more than three times higher, at $12.44 billion. With the enormous low-cost content library, Discovery has a lot of advantages to establish and scale up its direct-to-consumer streaming business.

Adequate liquidity to service debt

What worries investors is its high debt balance due to Scripps Network acquisition. As of March 2019, it had $1.45 billion in cash but $607 million in short-term debt and nearly $15.27 billion in long-term debt. However, the debt maturities spread out in 29 years, from June 2020 to May 2049. The average annual principal payment is around $600 million.

Source: Discovery's 10-Q filing

Moreover, Discovery still has $2 billion of untapped credit facility, which can be utilized in case of future liquidity needs. Therefore, Discovery has adequate liquidity to service debt obligations.

Discovery is cheap now

Discovery is relatively cheap compared to its historical valuation. Its current EV/FCF valuation is only 9.3x, the lowest level in the past five years. The five-year average FCF multiple is around 15x.

In 2019, Discovery had a free cash flow (FCF) margin of nearly 28%. If we expect a decline in the FCF margin to 25% on its 2020 revenue of $10.7 billion, its free cash flow would be $2.68 billion. If we apply the five-year average FCF multiple, Discovery should be worth $40.2 billion. Thus, Discovery's fair value could be $31 per share, a 50% upside from the current trading price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.