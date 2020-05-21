Despite Third Point's plea to disband itself into two separate entities, Sony's (SNE) management decided to begin a consolidation process and started to reorganize the company. Its recent decision to acquire all public shares of its financial unit and take it private signals that Sony is eager to establish itself as a powerful conglomerate with interests in different industries all around the globe. As COVID-19 continues to spread everywhere, Sony will be able to survive and drive growth in the current environment. The company is liquid enough to finance all of its existing operations, and some of its businesses continue to generate profits to this day. As a leader in gaming and image sensor technology, Sony has numerous advantages against its competitors. Its P/E ratio of 14x, which is below the S&P's 500 P/E ratio of 21x, signals that the company is undervalued at the current market price. As a longtime shareholder of the company, I'm happy with the progress that Sony has been able to achieve in the past, and at the same time, I consider its stock to be one of the safest investments in this uncertain time.

The Conglomerate Path

At this point, the opinion of Third Point should be irrelevant since it's now clear that the management of Sony will be consolidating the company and establishing itself as a powerful conglomerate. The purchase of the remaining shares of its financial unit followed the company's decision to merge its imaging, sound, and mobile communications divisions into a one-unit two months ago. Considering this, it's very unlikely that the spin-off that Third Point wants will happen at all. The hedge fund failed to force the split of the company back in 2013, and it once again failed to do so this time. With its $1.5 billion stake in a $76 billion company, Third Point voting power is too small to force a change that it wants.

At the same time, for long-term investors, the consolidation that is now happening makes sense. After all, Sony has always been a conglomerate in one way or another, and since its latest major restructuring in 2012, all that it was doing is reinvesting profits from its most profitable units to those that have a great potential to create value in the long run. In the last five years alone, the company's stock appreciated by 100% thanks to this strategy. By taking its financial arm completely private, Sony is following the footsteps of Alibaba (BABA) and Apple (AAPL) that made finance business a stable profit-generating machine. For the fiscal year that ended in March, the finance unit alone produced a record ¥129.6 billion (~$1.21 billion) in profit.

While sales are down 5% Y/Y due to the pandemic, the company's prospects look bright. Since gaming is the company's biggest business, generating over 20% of the overall sales, I decided to compare Sony's valuation multiples to its gaming peers. The table below clearly shows that Sony's RV/Revenue, EV/EBITDA, and P/E ratios of 0.92x, 6.18x, and 14.51x, respectively, are below the industry's median. At the same time, the company's P/E ratio is also below the S&P 500 median P/E ratio of 21x. This shows that Sony is undervalued to its peers, and its stock has enough upside at the current level.

Considering the shaky and volatile environment in which we are in, Sony is clearly one of the strongest companies on the market right now. Only a year ago, it decided to announce the share repurchase program, while all the previous years, it was hoarding cash and reinvesting some portion of it into different businesses until they were stable enough to generate excess profits on their own. Thanks to this strategy, at the end of March, the company's net cash position was ¥149 billion (~$1.39 billion), and it's liquid enough to outlive this pandemic and drive growth once this is all over.

Currently, two businesses are projected to create the most shareholder value this year. The first business is gaming. Right now, Sony's PlayStation 4 is the best-selling gaming console in the world. Since its launch in 2013, the company managed to sell more than 110 million units of the hardware. In less than a year, it expects to release the next-generation console PlayStation 5, which will be even more powerful than its predecessor. Two months ago, there were some rumors that Sony will be forced to delay the release of the console due to a disruption of its supply chain that was caused by the spread of COVID-19 in Asia. However, the company has dismissed those rumors, and PlayStation 5 is on track to be released on time later this year. Another good news is that gaming has never been more popular than today. March alone was the best month in terms of game sales in more than a decade. Right now, Newzoo estimates that the gaming industry will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% and will be worth $200 billion in just three years. By being the dominant player in a rapidly growing industry, Sony will greatly benefit from this growth.

At the same time, Imaging and Sensing is another division that has a high potential to create value this year. Right now, Sony is the leader of image sensors business with a 50% market share. Its clients are companies like Apple and Huawei that heavily rely on its sensing technology. While the smartphone market is expected to take a hit this year due to a pandemic, the recovery should be swift later on. Currently, Sony expects the division to deliver 30% of the overall profits by 2025. Considering that, in FY19, the business's sales and operating profits increased by 21% and 63%, respectively, spinning-off the division makes no sense at this stage.

Source: Sony

By being a leader in two completely different industries, Sony can minimize its downside and hedge itself against the underperformance of some of its units. It makes no sense for the company to strip some part of its business and stick only with the other one since both of them have a high potential to create value.

Considering all of this, I believe that Sony is doing the right thing by consolidating itself and establishing a stronger presence in different industries. By having a net cash position of ¥149 billion (~$1.39 billion), the company can outlive this pandemic and reinvest the available cash back into the business to stay afloat and create value. In the last few years, Sony was able to reward its shareholders by expanding its presence in different industries at once and dominating them. Changing its course in this time of uncertainty would've been foolish. While Third Point will continue to criticize Sony for its decision to consolidate itself, it will change nothing, since the management is fully committed to making Sony a much bigger conglomerate than it is today.

