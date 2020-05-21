IT Heavyweights: Huawei Restriction Season 2 And Its Impacts

US announces Huawei restrictions; lessons learned from 2019’s restrictions

The US Department of Commerce announced on May 15 that it would amend an export rule as part of the second round of US restrictions on Huawei and plans to implement the revised rule from September after a 120-day grace period. The earlier round of restrictions was mostly about US companies having to acquire a permit before they export key parts such as semiconductor chips to Huawei and Huawei affiliates. The second round will likely be about non-US companies using American technologies having to obtain US permission before they supply certain parts to Huawei. Since Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) are heavily dependent on US semiconductor equipment, and the US represents an outsized portion of IP licensing, a large number of non-US semiconductor companies will be required to secure permission from the US Department of Commerce before they supply Chinese companies. If TSMC (TSM) is unable to do the foundry work for Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon’s AP, it will be negative for SK Hynix’s (OTC:HXSCL) mobile DRAM and Samsung Display’s rigid OLED panels given the characteristics of the industry that produces finished goods. Besides, if China’s patriotic consumption regains momentum and the boycott against Apple (AAPL) products intensifies, it will negatively affect iPhone 12 sales in 2H20. This could benefit Samsung Electronics’ (OTC:SSNLF) smartphone sales but Samsung smartphones have a small market share in China, and Huawei premium phones have not supported Google (GOOGL) OS and Google Market since 2H19. Accordingly, the benefit for Samsung would not be as strong as in 2019. In the short term, we believe Huawei will try to fill up its inventory of key parts during the 120-day grace period. We also know from our experience in 2019 that the grace period could be extended if the two countries come to an accord.

However, if the two countries fail to reach an agreement by the US presidential election in November, there is a slim chance of a further extension of the grace period. As such, we expect Huawei to attempt to move up the launch of the Mate 40 Series. Meanwhile, TSMC has announced a plan to spend USD12bn to build a 5nm foundry factory with a capacity of 20K wafers a month. The investment will begin in 2021 and the ramp-up process is scheduled to start in 2024. The 20K monthly capacity represents just 0.7% of TSMC’s current capacity but it is meaningful as it is the company’s most advanced manufacturing process. The concentration of foundry plants in Asia has mainly to do with the concentration of finished product factories in Asia including servers, smartphones and PCs. If the US imposes heavier tariffs on China going forward and if ODMs for servers and network equipment relocate to countries like Mexico to dodge US tariffs, it would further justify TSMC’s decision to build a plant in the US. Meanwhile, at China’s biggest foundry company SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY), the 14nm or more advanced processes represented only 1.3% of its production in 1Q20, which is far behind leading foundry companies. This gives China little option if TSMC stops providing its foundry services to HiSilicon.

Sentiment negative for Hynix, Innotek vs. positive for Samsung smartphone parts suppliers

The earlier restrictions on Huawei and 70 other affiliated companies imposed on May 16, 2019 by the US Department of Commerce weighed on SK Hynix and LG Innotek shares in the short term because of their large exposure to Huawei. On the other hand, Samsung and Samsung smartphone component suppliers, which were thought to be the beneficiaries of Huawei restrictions, did well in the stock market. Even LG Electronics (OTCPK:LGCLF) shares, on which the impact of the Huawei ban was believed to be neutral, displayed solid performance. We expect events to unfold in a similar manner in the short term. However, even if Samsung smartphones benefit, the conditions at Apple and Huawei would negatively affect Samsung Display, and Samsung’s memory semiconductor business may stand to lose too if the industry becomes oversupplied. For Hynix, sentiment may be unfavorable but if Huawei successfully fill up its inventory, its 2Q-3Q20 earnings may come out stronger than anticipated and if the US and China manage to strike a deal before the grace period ends, the stock may stage a strong rebound. As such, we believe investors should take the Huawei restrictions this time as an opportunity to bargain-hunt IT heavyweights.

